Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- Slowly but surely the Cleveland Indians seem to be pulling out of their season-long slump. The latest evidence was a 3-1 win over the American League West-leading Houston Astros on Thursday. With the win, the Indians have won eight of their last 11 games and improved their record to 41-44.

The Indians haven’t been over .500 since April 9, when they were 2-1. Their recent attempt to climb that mountain has been fueled by their starting pitching, which has been stellar throughout their current hot streak.

Thursday night, it was rookie Cody Anderson who had his fourth consecutive outstanding start since being recalled from Triple-A Columbus on June 21. Anderson held Houston to one run on three hits in 6 2/3 innings. The win improves his record to 2-1 with a 0.89 ERA.

“It’s a small sample size, but obviously his confidence is very high,” said Manager Terry Francona. “It seems like he’s able to make pitches when he has to.”

In his four starts, Anderson has pitched 30 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs and 17 hits. He has struck out 11 and walked three. “I‘m not looking at my numbers. I‘m just trying to keep us close and help us win games,” he said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 41-44

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Athletics (RHP Kendall Graveman, 6-4, 3.16 ERA) at Indians (RHP Danny Salazar, 7-4, 4.10 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Josh Tomlin will begin a rehab assignment at Double-A Akron on Friday. Tomlin, who has been on the disabled list all season, had right shoulder surgery March 29.

--RHP Cody Allen picked up his 18th save Thursday night. Since April 29, Allen is 15-for-15 in save opportunities, with a 1.16 ERA, 48 strikeouts in 31 innings and he has held opposing hitters to a .157 batting average.

--RHP Cody Anderson pitched 6 2/3 innings, giving up one run on three hits to get the win on Thursday night. In his first four major league starts since being recalled from Triple-A Columbus on June 21, Anderson is 2-1 with a 0.89 ERA. “It’s a small sample size, but obviously his confidence is very high,” said Indians manager Terry Francona. “It seems like he’s able to make pitches when he has to.”

--DH Ryan Raburn was 2-for-3 vs. LHP Brett Oberholtzer in Thursday’s win. In 29 games at Progressive Field this year Raburn is hitting .339 with 9 doubles, one home runs and 12 RBI. In his career vs. Oberholtzer Raburn is 4-for-7 with (.571).

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I‘m not looking at my numbers. I‘m just trying to keep us close and help us win games.” -- Indians RHP Cody Anderson, who worked into the seventh inning to get the win vs. Houston on Thursday. Through his first four major league starts, Anderson has an 0.89 ERA.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Nick Hagadone (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 7.

--RHP Josh Tomlin (right shoulder surgery in April 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on July 5. He is expected to make a rehab start for Double-A Akron on July 10.

--UT Nick Swisher (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 13. He received a second injection in his knee June 15. He hopes to begin a minor league rehab assignment July 17.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (right elbow fracture) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. His 2015 season is in doubt.

ROTATION:

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Carlos Carrasco

RHP Danny Salazar

RHP Cody Anderson

RHP Trevor Bauer

BULLPEN:

RHP Cody Allen (closer)

RHP Bryan Shaw

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

RHP Zach McAllister

RHP Ryan Webb

RHP Austin Adams

RHP Jeff Manship

LHP Kyle Crockett

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

Roberto Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Francisco Lindor

3B Giovanny Urshela

INF Mike Aviles

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Michael Bourn

RF Brandon Moss

OF David Murphy

OF Ryan Raburn