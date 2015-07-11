Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- The Indians have won four games in a row, and there’s no mystery about how they are doing it. They are doing it with sensational starting pitching. In the four games of their winning streak, the Indians’ starting pitchers are a combined 4-0 with a 0.90 ERA.

That includes Danny Salazar’s work in the Indians’ 5-1 win over Oakland Friday night. Salazar came within one out of his second career complete game. He had to settle for 8 2/3 innings in which he gave up one unearned run on five hits, with eight strikeouts and one walk.

Those numbers fall in line with the numbers produced by the Indians’ other three starting pitchers during their winning streak. Salazar, Trevor Bauer, Cody Anderson and Corey Kluber have combined to give up just three earned runs on 19 hits in 30 innings. They have struck out 25 and walked five.

The Indians’ starting pitching has been very good all year, and in the last week, the rotation has taken it up another notch. In facing Oakland for the first time in his career Friday, Salazar was dominating, retiring 12 batters in a row at one point. He was denied a complete game when he gave up a single and hit a batter with two outs in the ninth inning.

That convinced manager Terry Francona to remove Salazar, who had thrown 113 pitches, and bring in closer Cody Allen, who got the final out of the game. “He did such a good job, and you’d love to see Danny finish, but we also wanted to give Cody some wiggle room,” said Francona,

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 42-44

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: A’s (RHP Chris Bassitt, 0-2, 2.95 ERA) at Indians (RHP Carlos Carrasco, 10-7, 4.17 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Francisco Lindor is only hitting .232 since his recall from Triple-A Columbus on June 14, but he’s had two hits in each of the Indians’ last two games, and manager Terry Francona says Lindor’s batting average is deceiving. “He’s hit the ball a lot harder than his average shows,” said Francona.

--RHP Josh Tomlin made his first rehab appearance with Double-A Akron on Friday. Tomlin pitched 2 2/3 scoreless innings on three hits, with two strikeouts and one walk. He has been on the disabled list all year after undergoing right shoulder surgery on March 29.

--OF David Murphy, who is quietly having one of the best seasons of his nine-year career, singled and scored in the fourth inning. Over his last 52 games, since May 10, Murphy is hitting .359 to boost his season average from .279 to .326.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Josh Tomlin (right shoulder surgery in April 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on July 5. He made his first rehab start for Double-A Akron on July 10.

--LHP Nick Hagadone (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 7.

--UT Nick Swisher (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 13. He received a second injection in his knee June 15. He hopes to begin a minor league rehab assignment July 17.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (right elbow fracture) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. His 2015 season is in doubt.

