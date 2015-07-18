Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona told his players to step away from the game during the All-Star break for a much-needed breather.

“You want guys to get away,” Francona said. “It always is (good). In speaking to managers, you always have the anxiety about coming back and being sluggish. If that’s the case, I’d rather have that, because we’re going to have to go 100 miles per hour to the end.”

After starting the season 12-21, Cleveland hopes it can sprint toward the finish with something to play for.

While the Indians trail the first-place Kansas City Royals by 11 games in the American League Central and sit 5 1/2 games out of a wild-card spot, they headed into the break having won four of six games and nine of the previous 14.

Cleveland went 30-25 after May 15. But it stumbled in a 6-1 loss at Cincinnati on Friday night.

In order to make a postseason run, Francona said his Tribe needs to get back to basics.

“I was telling the guys (Thursday), we have to do what we do well more,” Francona said. “The way to do that is to pay attention to detail and limit mistakes. There’s been plenty of good things. We need to see that more.”

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 42-47

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Indians (RHP Corey Kluber, 4-10, 3.38 ERA) at Reds (RHP Anthony DeSclafani, 5-6, 3.65 ERA)

--RF Brandon Moss slumped into the All-Star break, going 2-for-19 on the last homestand with two RBIs. ”The way you finish (the first half) really leaves a taste in your mouth,“ said manager Terry Francona. ”The last two weeks he really had a tough time. Francona added that Moss is the type of hitter than can, at times, carry the team. He has 14 homers and 46 RBIs in 87 games, but went 0-for-4 on Friday night dropping his batting average to .217.

--RHP Josh Tomlin likely will pitch again Monday. “He threw really well,” said manager Terry Francona of Tomlin’s latest rehab start. Tomlin is recovering from should surgery last April. He was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. Tomlin began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on July 5, then started for Double-A Akron on July 10. He was sent to Class A Mahoning Valley on a rehab assignment on Wednesday.

--SS Francisco Lindor has shown the ability that prompted the Indians to draft him 8th overall in 2011. He also has displayed the tendencies of a 21-year-old rookie. “We’ve seen both sides, where he’s chased balls out of the zone,” said manager Terry Francona. “We’ve also seen that short stroke where the ball can get off his bat real quick. We see why everyone is so high on him.” Since being promoted from Triple-A on June 14, Lindor was hitting .223 with three doubles, two homers and nine RBIs. He went 1-for-4 on Friday night and scored a run.

--UT Nick Swisher could begin a minor-league rehabilitation assignment as early as Sunday. Swisher went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 13 with left knee inflammation. He received a second injection in his knee June 15. He will take batting practice with Class A Lake County on Friday and Saturday, then begin either a Double-A or Triple-A rehab assignment for whichever club is playing at home.

--RHP Trevor Bauer was in damage-control mode during his outing Friday night. He allowed five earned runs and seven hits through four but it could’ve been worse had he not left the bases loaded in the second and two runners aboard in the third. Bauer allowed a season-high two home runs to snap his two-game winning streak. “I wanted to throw a simulated game on Monday, but that didn’t work out,” said Bauer, who last pitched on July 8. “I ended up throwing a bullpen. Not pitching in nine days was a little tough. It was a different feeling from what I’ve had the rest of the season.”

--INF Mike Aviles, who was placed on the family medical emergency list July 11, was activated July 16. Aviles had left the team to be with his family and four-year-old daughter Adriana, who has been diagnosed with leukemia.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I wanted to throw a simulated game on Monday, but that didn’t work out. I ended up throwing a bullpen. Not pitching in nine days was a little tough. It was a different feeling from what I’ve had the rest of the season.” -- RHP Trevor Bauer, who lost for the first time since June 28.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Josh Tomlin (right shoulder surgery in April 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on July 5, then started for Double-A Akron on July 10. He was sent on a rehab assignment to short-season Class A Mahoning Valley on July 15. He will throw again on July 20.

--UT Nick Swisher (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 13. He received a second injection in his knee June 15. He will take batting practice with Class A Lake County on July 17 and 18, then begin either a Double-A or Triple-A rehab assignment at whichever club is playing at home.

--LHP Nick Hagadone (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 7. He began a rehab assignment with short-season Class A Mahoning Valley on July 14.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (right elbow fracture) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. His 2015 season is in doubt.

ROTATION:

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Carlos Carrasco

RHP Danny Salazar

RHP Cody Anderson

RHP Trevor Bauer

BULLPEN:

RHP Cody Allen (closer)

RHP Bryan Shaw

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

RHP Zach McAllister

RHP Ryan Webb

RHP Austin Adams

RHP Jeff Manship

LHP Kyle Crockett

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

Roberto Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Francisco Lindor

3B Giovanny Urshela

INF Mike Aviles

INF Jose Ramirez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Michael Bourn

RF Brandon Moss

OF David Murphy

OF Ryan Raburn