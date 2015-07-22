Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- There is no timetable or an exact date yet, but Nick Swisher is starting to work his way back to the Cleveland Indians.

The veteran designated hitter played in his second rehab game for Class A Lake County on Tuesday, walking twice and scoring a run while playing five innings in right field for the Captains.

He went 2-for-3 with two singles and a run in his rehab debut Monday night.

“It’s not surprising,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. “He was all revved up, and he’s been working hard. The big challenge is start going back to back and him bouncing back.”

After undergoing double knee surgery during the winter, Swisher has played in only 30 games this season. Francona hopes the rehab assignment will not just get Swisher back in the lineup, but also make him strong enough to play some in the outfield.

“When you have a guy that is just restricted to DHing, it makes it hard for everybody,” Francona said. “He understands that.”

Swisher, 34, is in his 12th major league season and third with the Indians under a four-year, $56 million contract signed prior to the 2013 season.

He hit a career-low .208 in 97 games last season and was batting .198 with two home runs and eight RBIs when he landed on the disabled list June 14 -- his second DL stint of the season.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 44-48

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Indians (RHP Cody Anderson, 2-1, 0.89 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Kyle Lohse, 5-10, 6.17 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Michael Bourn went 0-for-4 Tuesday and grounded into a double play for the first time this season. The last time Bourn grounded into a double play was Aug. 27, 2014 -- a string of 107 games and 375 at-bats.

--LF Michael Brantley extended his hitting streak to four games with a fourth-inning single. He also drew a walk in the eighth. Brantley has at least one hit in nine of his past 10 games.

--3B Giovanny Urshela had two hits Tuesday, including an RBI double. His fifth-inning single snapped an 0-for-10 slump. He now has three multi-hit games this season.

--2B Jason Kipnis had two hits Tuesday, including his 28th double of the season, to extend his hitting streak to four games. His 34 multi-hit games this season, which ranks second in the American League.

--DH/OF Nick Swisher (left knee inflammation) went a combined 2-for-4 with two walks Monday and Tuesday in rehab games for Class A Lake County. “It’s not surprising,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. “He was all revved up, and he’s been working hard. The big challenge is start going back to back and him bouncing back.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “(Grounding into) four double plays, that hurts a lot. We’re going to have to be a little more selective or more aggressive on the right pitches instead of going out of the zone.” -- Manager Terry Francona, after the Indians’ 8-1 loss to the Brewers on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Josh Tomlin (right shoulder surgery in April 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on July 5, then started for Double-A Akron on July 10. He pitched for short-season Class A Mahoning Valley on July 15, then pitched for Triple-A Columbus on July 20.

--UT Nick Swisher (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 13. He received a second injection in his knee June 15. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lake County on July 20.

--LHP Nick Hagadone (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 7. He began a rehab assignment with short-season Class A Mahoning Valley on July 15. He was pulled from that game, and the team believes he will need Tommy John surgery.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (right elbow fracture) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. His 2015 season is in doubt.

ROTATION:

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Carlos Carrasco

RHP Danny Salazar

RHP Cody Anderson

RHP Trevor Bauer

BULLPEN:

RHP Cody Allen (closer)

RHP Bryan Shaw

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

RHP Zach McAllister

RHP Ryan Webb

RHP Austin Adams

RHP Jeff Manship

LHP Kyle Crockett

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

Roberto Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Francisco Lindor

3B Giovanny Urshela

INF Mike Aviles

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Michael Bourn

RF Brandon Moss

OF David Murphy

OF Ryan Raburn