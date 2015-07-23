Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- Runs were hard to come by in the first half for the Cleveland Indians, who went into the All-Star break 12th in the American League with 363.

Things could be changing, and quickly, for Cleveland, as center fielder Michael Brantley’s bat is starting to heat up.

Brantley wasn’t playing poorly in the first half, when he hit .295 with five home runs and 46 RBIs. However, since the second half started Friday, he is 9-for-19, including a four-hit performance Wednesday in a 7-5 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers. He wound up a triple shy of the cycle.

”He’s back to doing what he does,“ Indians manager Terry Francona said. ”He can hit the ball out of the ballpark, he can hit the ball to left field.

“He’s a really good hitter, and he doesn’t need to do more. He realizes that. He’s smart and knows how guys are going to attack him. He doesn’t take balls that are outside and try to pull it or something off-speed and try to roll it over. He stays on balls and stays through the ball probably even more when runners are in scoring position.”

Brantley leads Cleveland with 55 RBIs this season, and he is .364 (32-for-88) with seven doubles, three home runs and 47 RBIs when batting with runners in scoring position.

“Get the runners in,” Brantley said when asked what he’s thinking when he comes to the plate with a chance to drive in runs. “Plain and simple, do whatever I can to get the runners in. The more runs we have, the better chance we have to win. It’s no secret.”

Francona is optimistic that Brantley’s second-half success will spread throughout the team.

“It would be nice to see us get four, five or six guys going at once,” he said. “That would be really nice to see because we’re seeing some really good pitching coming up.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 45-48

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Indians (RHP Trevor Bauer, 8-6, 4.03 ERA) at White Sox (RHP Jeff Samardzija, 6-5, 4.08 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Nick Hagadone sought a second opinion on his left elbow Wednesday from Dr. James Andrews, trying to determine if he will require a second Tommy John surgery. Hagadone was placed on the disabled list with back problems in June, then was pulled from a rehab start for Class A Mahoning Valley on July 15 when he felt discomfort after throwing a pitch.

--RHP Cody Anderson made his fifth career start but first in 12 days Wednesday. It was a short one, as he went just 2 2/3 innings at Milwaukee. He didn’t walk a batter but was charged with four runs on 10 hits -- nine of them singles. Anderson didn’t take a decision; he is 2-1 with a 1.91 ERA.

--CF Michael Brantley extended his hitting streak to five games with a four-hit performance that included two doubles, a three-run home run and four RBIs -- giving him nine RBIs in his past four games. Brantley is 9-for-19 since the All-Star break.

--SS Francisco Lindor had a walk and two hits Wednesday, including a solo home run in the first inning, giving him 11 multi-hit games this season. He has at least one hit in eight of his past 10 games.

--2B Jason Kipnis had two hits and scored twice Wednesday, extending his hitting streak to five games. Kipnis is second in the American League with 35 multi-hit games, and his third-inning double off Milwaukee RHP Kyle Lohse gave him 29 for the season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s a great win. It was a team effort all the way around. Our starting pitching has been doing great all year, so it was nice to back them up. It was a competitive game on both sides, so it was nice to get out of here with a victory.” -- CF Michael Brantley, after the Indians’ 7-5 victory over the Brewers on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Josh Tomlin (right shoulder surgery in April 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on July 5, then started for Double-A Akron on July 10. He pitched for short-season Class A Mahoning Valley on July 15, then pitched for Triple-A Columbus on July 20.

--UT Nick Swisher (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 13. He received a second injection in his knee June 15. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lake County on July 20.

--LHP Nick Hagadone (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 7. He began a rehab assignment with short-season Class A Mahoning Valley on July 15. He was pulled from that game, and he might need Tommy John surgery.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (right elbow fracture) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. His 2015 season is in doubt.

ROTATION:

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Carlos Carrasco

RHP Danny Salazar

RHP Cody Anderson

RHP Trevor Bauer

BULLPEN:

RHP Cody Allen (closer)

RHP Bryan Shaw

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

RHP Zach McAllister

RHP Ryan Webb

RHP Austin Adams

RHP Jeff Manship

LHP Kyle Crockett

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

Roberto Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Francisco Lindor

3B Giovanny Urshela

INF Mike Aviles

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Michael Bourn

RF Brandon Moss

OF David Murphy

OF Ryan Raburn