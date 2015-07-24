Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- What began as a great start to the 2015 season by Trevor Bauer has slowly slipped into a three-month malaise.

Bauer had an odd pitching line in his 8-1 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Thursday. In six innings, he struck out nine and only walked two. Bauer also gave up six runs on six hits, three of them home runs. At one point in the game, from the fourth through the sixth innings, 12 of the 14 batters Bauer faced either struck out or got a hit.

It’s been an inconsistent year for Bauer, who at times can be dominating, but at other times can be wildly inconsistent. In four starts in the month of April, Bauer was 2-0 with a 1.80 ERA. But in 15 starts since then he is 6-7 with a 4.98 ERA.

In four starts in the month of July, Bauer is 2-2 with a 5.55 ERA. His start Thursday against the White Sox was like many of his starts this season: bursts of untouchability followed by stretches when he struggles to limit the damage. In his last five starts Bauer has allowed one run in an inning once. Over that same span he has allowed more than one run in an inning seven times.

“He got a little predictable in the way he was attacking the hitters, and when he made a mistake they had no trouble elevating it,” said Indians manager Terry Francona after Bauer’s loss to the White Sox on Thursday.

The highly-analytical Bauer says he’s determined to get his season back on track.

“Clearly there’s some adjustments to be made. I guess I’ll have to figure it out,” he said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 45-49

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: White Sox (LHP Jose Quintana, 4-9, 3.83 ERA) at Indians (RHP Corey Kluber, 5-10, 3.38 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Nick Hagadone underwent season-ending surgery Thursday by Dr. James Andrews to repair a broken bone in his left elbow. The estimated time for recovery is six to nine months. In 36 relief appearances this year, Hagadone was 0-1 with a 4.28 ERA.

--OF Nick Swisher was 0-for-2 with a walk in a rehab start in right field with Double-A Akron on Thursday night. Swisher has been on the disabled list since June 14 with left knee inflammation. He is scheduled to be the DH at Akron on Friday.

--SS Francisco Lindor had two of the Indians’ four hits Thursday as his second half resurgence continues. Lindor hit .223 in 26 games prior to the All-Star break. In six games since the break he is hitting .370 (10-for-27).

--OF Michael Bourn has been mired in a season-long slump, but Thursday night he faced one of his favorite pitchers, RHP Jeff Samardzija, and went 2-for-3. Bourn’s career average vs. Samardzija is .500 (8-for-16).

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He got the lead and did what you’re supposed to do, he came after guys and threw strikes.” -- Indians manager Terry Francona, on White Sox RHP Jeff Samardzija after a loss on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Josh Tomlin (right shoulder surgery in April 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on July 5, then started for Double-A Akron on July 10. He pitched for short-season Class A Mahoning Valley on July 15, then pitched for Triple-A Columbus on July 20.

--UT Nick Swisher (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 13. He received a second injection in his knee June 15. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lake County on July 20 and moved his rehab to Double-A Akron on July 23.

--LHP Nick Hagadone (left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 7. He underwent season-ending surgery on July 23, by Dr. James Andrews to repair a broken bone in his left elbow. The estimated time for recovery is six to nine months.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (right elbow fracture) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. His 2015 season is in doubt.

ROTATION:

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Carlos Carrasco

RHP Danny Salazar

RHP Cody Anderson

RHP Trevor Bauer

BULLPEN:

RHP Cody Allen (closer)

RHP Bryan Shaw

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

RHP Zach McAllister

RHP Ryan Webb

RHP Austin Adams

RHP Jeff Manship

LHP Kyle Crockett

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

Roberto Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Francisco Lindor

3B Giovanny Urshela

INF Mike Aviles

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Michael Bourn

RF Brandon Moss

OF David Murphy

OF Ryan Raburn