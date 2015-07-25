Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- With the trade deadline approaching, the Indians have a surplus of what many teams are seeking: young, affordable, quality starting pitching. However, the Indians’ top four starting pitchers, right-handers Corey Kluber, Carlos Carrasco, Danny Salazar and Trevor Bauer are apparently not going anywhere.

“I think people around baseball recognize that we have a really good and talented group of starting pitchers that are under control for the foreseeable future. Those are very valuable players to have on any team, but we have no motivation to move any of them,” said Indians general manager Chris Antonetti.

Pitching hasn’t been the problem for the Indians this season. Scoring runs has been a major problem. The Indians tried to bolster the offense on Friday by recalling first baseman Jesus Aguilar from Triple-A Columbus. In 361 at-bats at Columbus Aguilar was hitting .255 with 13 home runs and 66 RBIs.

Whether the Indians make a trade to add another hitter remains to be seen. If they do it seems unlikely one of the four starting pitchers would not be included. Certainly help is needed offensively, but Antonetti said the Indians would only trade for players who fit a specific profile.

“We’re open to a lot of things, but we are not focusing in on bringing in a rental player, who would only be here through the end of the year,” Antonetti said. “But we have discussed a wide range of things with teams, and we will continue to do so.”

That said, Antonetti remains hopeful that the hitters currently on the team, will be more productive over the last two months of the season. As a team the Indians are hitting just .229 with runners in scoring position and .137 with the bases loaded.

“We continue to believe in this group,” Antonetti said. “Coming into the season we felt we had an offense that would score enough runs for us to compete for a spot in the postseason, but it hasn’t played out the way we expected.”

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 45-50

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: White Sox (LHP Chris Sale, 8-5, 2.86 ERA) at Indians (RHP Carlos Carrasco, 10-7, 3.94 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Jesus Aguilar has been recalled from Triple-A Columbus. In 361 at-bats at Columbus, Aguilar was hitting .255 with 13 home runs and 66 RBIs. “He’s been making progress offensively, and we think he has a chance to help us,” said general manager Chris Antonetti.

--LHP Kyle Crockett has been optioned to Triple-A Columbus, to make room for 1B Jesus Aguilar, who was recalled from Columbus. In nine relief appearances with the Indians Crockett had a 3.00 ERA.

--RHP Corey Kluber pitched seven solid innings Friday, but fell victim of a lack of run support again, losing 6-0. The Indians have scored three runs or fewer in 18 of Kluber’s 21 starts. They have scored two runs or fewer in nine of his 11 losses, and they have been shut out in four of those losses.

--OF Michael Brantley had two of the Indians’ seven hits Friday. In his last 25 games Brantley is hitting .333 with three home runs and 19 RBIs.

--OF Nick Swisher will make two more rehab appearances at Double-A Akron on Sunday and Monday and then be re-evaluated. He is on the disabled list with an inflamed left knee.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That’s a shame because he certainly pitched much better than his line.” -- Indians manager Terry Francona, on RHP Corey Kluber after a loss to the White Sox on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Josh Tomlin (right shoulder surgery in April 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on July 5, then started for Double-A Akron on July 10. He pitched for short-season Class A Mahoning Valley on July 15, then pitched for Triple-A Columbus on July 20.

--UT Nick Swisher (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 13. He received a second injection in his knee June 15. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lake County on July 20, then moved his rehab to Double-A Akron on July 23.

--LHP Nick Hagadone (broken bone in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 7, originally due to a lower back strain. He subsequently hurt his elbow while rehabbing, and he underwent season-ending elbow surgery July 23.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (right elbow fracture) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. His 2015 season is in doubt.

ROTATION:

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Carlos Carrasco

RHP Danny Salazar

RHP Cody Anderson

RHP Trevor Bauer

BULLPEN:

RHP Cody Allen (closer)

RHP Bryan Shaw

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

RHP Zach McAllister

RHP Ryan Webb

RHP Austin Adams

RHP Jeff Manship

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

Roberto Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Francisco Lindor

3B Giovanny Urshela

INF Mike Aviles

INF Jesus Aguilar

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Michael Bourn

RF Brandon Moss

OF David Murphy

OF Ryan Raburn