Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- An ugly four-game series came to an ugly end Sunday, so following Cleveland’s 2-1 loss to the Chicago White Sox, Indians manager Terry Francona called a team meeting to discuss all things ugly.

There was plenty to talk about.

In getting swept at home in the four-game series, the Indians were outscored 26-5 by the lowest scoring team in the American League. In losing all four games, the Indians, now 45-52, fell into last place in the AL Central. This from a team that was expected to be a strong contender for a postseason berth, perhaps even as the Central Division champion.

Instead, the Indians, losers of eight of their last 11 games, spent time after Sunday’s game doing a lot of soul searching.

“We’re playing like (explicative). It’s embarrassing,” said Jason Kipnis. “There’s no fight. We’re giving up early, and people are worrying more about their own thing. We need to get our heads out of our butts and play better baseball.”

Francona said he’s taking responsibility for the team’s dismal play.

“We talked about what we want to be as a team,” he said of meeting. “We need to start attacking better. I‘m responsible for that. It’s not going the way I want it to, but that will change. It’s going to get better.”

Kipnis said the Indians poor play isn’t due to a lack of character in the clubhouse.

“We’ve got good character and good guys in here,” he said. “It’s just a matter of things are going wrong, so how are we going to handle it?”

It won’t get any easier for the Indians. After getting swept in a four-game series at home to the White Sox, who were in last place when they arrived in Cleveland, the Indians will now host first place Kansas City in their next three games.

“It’s been a frustrating season, and this was a frustrating series, to say the least. Especially our offense. We’ve got to do better,” Kipnis said.

“Everyone wants to do a good job, but we need to start playing like a team. It’s time to wake up,” said right-hander Danny Salazar, who took the loss Sunday, despite pitching into the seventh inning and allowing just two runs.

Kipnis pointed to the Indians’ 10-3 loss on Saturday, when the White Sox handed ace Chris Sale a 5-0 lead after the top of the first inning. “Everyone acted like that was an impossible mountain for us to climb. It can’t be that way,” said Kipnis.

“There has to be respect for every play, for every out,” said Francona. “And as hard as a loss can be, you’ve got to be able to move on to the next day.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 45-42

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Royals (RHP Edinson Volquez, 9-5, 3.15 ERA) at Indians (RHP Cody Anderson, 2-1, 1.91 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Nick Swisher was 0-for-3 in a third rehab appearance at Triple-A Akron on Sunday. Swisher is scheduled to make fourth rehab appearance at Akron on Monday. He has been on the disabled list since June 14 with left knee inflammation.

--2B Jason Kipnis had some strong words after the Indians’ loss to Chicago on Sunday. In getting swept at home in the four-game series, the Indians were outscored 26-5 in the four games, and never had a lead at any point in the series. “We’re playing like (expletive). It’s embarrassing,” said Kipnis. “There’s no fight. We’re giving up early, and people are worrying more about their own thing. We need to get our heads out of our butts and play better baseball.”

--RHP Danny Salazar took a tough luck loss Sunday. Salazar pitched 6 2/3 innings, giving up just two runs on six hits, with eight strikeouts and three walks, but still took the loss as the Indians were beaten 2-1. “Overall, I thought he was pretty good,” said Indians manager Terry Francona.

--OF Ryan Raburn, who started the game in left field, was removed from the game after the seventh inning. Manager Terry Francona said Raburn “was not feeling good.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’re playing like (expletive). It’s embarrassing.” -- Indians 2B Jason Kipnis, on Sunday after being swept at home by the White Sox.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Josh Tomlin (right shoulder surgery in April 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on July 5, then started for Double-A Akron on July 10. He pitched for short-season Class A Mahoning Valley on July 15, then pitched for Triple-A Columbus on July 20.

--UT Nick Swisher (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 13. He received a second injection in his knee June 15. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lake County on July 20, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Akron on July 23.

--LHP Nick Hagadone (broken bone in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 7, originally due to a lower back strain. He subsequently hurt his elbow while rehabbing, and he underwent season-ending elbow surgery July 23.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (right elbow fracture) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. His 2015 season is in doubt.

ROTATION:

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Carlos Carrasco

RHP Danny Salazar

RHP Cody Anderson

RHP Trevor Bauer

BULLPEN:

RHP Cody Allen (closer)

RHP Bryan Shaw

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

RHP Zach McAllister

RHP Ryan Webb

RHP Austin Adams

RHP Jeff Manship

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

Roberto Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Francisco Lindor

3B Giovanny Urshela

INF Mike Aviles

INF Jesus Aguilar

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Michael Bourn

RF Brandon Moss

OF David Murphy

OF Ryan Raburn