Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- The question of whether the Cleveland Indians will be buyers or sellers at the trade deadline has been answered. They are sellers.

Less than an hour before the start of what became a 2-1 loss to Kansas City Royals on Tuesday, Indians outfielder David Murphy was removed from the starting lineup.

Murphy was traded to the Los Angeles Angels for minor league shortstop Eric Stamets. After wavering on whether they still had a chance to climb back into the wildcard race, the Indians in the last week played so poorly general manager Chris Antonetti had no choice. The buy-or-sell question was answered for him.

Counting their loss Tuesday, the Indians have lost six games in a row and are firmly entrenched in last place in the AL Central. At 45-54 the Indians are nine games below .500, their low water mark of the season. They have also lost eight home games in a row, their longest home losing streak in 40 years.

In the first six games of a seven-game homestand that will end on Wednesday, the Indians are 0-6 and have not held a lead at any time in those six games. With such overwhelming evidence, Antonetti has become a seller.

“It’s really disappointing,” he said. “None of us expected to be in this spot, but we are where we are. A week ago we were looking to add players, but at this point our focus is more on the long term.”

The Indians inventory of available players probably doesn’t include any game changers for a contending team. Murphy was the best of the expendable parts. He is hitting .296 with five home runs and 27 RBIs in 206 at-bats.

With three days left before the trade deadline, the Indians probably won’t trade any of their core group, which includes starting pitchers Corey Kluber, Carlos Carrasco, Trevor Bauer and Danny Salazar, plus position players Jason Kipnis, Michael Brantley, Yan Gomes and Francisco Lindor.

The Indians would probably listen to offers for first baseman Carlos Santana and outfielder Brandon Moss. Others who could draw some interest are outfielder Ryan Raburn, and perhaps a reliever such as Zach McAllister, Jeff Manship or Ryan Webb.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 45-54

STREAK: Lost six

NEXT: Royals (RHP Jeremy Guthrie, 7-6, 5.35 ERA) at Indians (RHP Corey Kluber, 5-11, 3.59 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF David Murphy was a late scratch from the starting lineup Tuesday, and during the game it was revealed why. Murphy was traded to the Los Angeles Angels for minor league SS Eric Stamets. Murphy hit .296 with five home runs and 27 RBIs in 206 at-bats. “We didn’t anticipate we’d be in this spot, trading a guy like Murph, who has been a big part of our team the last two years, but that’s the situation we’re in,” said Cleveland general manager Chris Antonetti.

--SS Eric Stamets was acquired from the Los Angeles Angels in the trade of OF David Murphy. Stamets was hitting .248 with three home runs and 23 RBIs at Double-A Arkansas. “He’s a really good defender and a developing hitter that adds some middle infield depth to our system,” said Cleveland general manager Chris Antonetti.

--LHP Michael Roth was selected from Triple-A Columbus. Roth, 25 was signed by the Indians as a free agent in January and came to training camp as a non-roster player. In 19 starts at Columbus, he was 7-6 with a 4.16 ERA, but he will pitch out of the bullpen with the Indians.

--1B Jesus Aguilar was optioned to Triple-A Columbus. Aguilar was recalled from Columbus on Friday. He appeared in three games and was 2-for-9 with one RBI.

--LHP Nick Hagadone had surgery Sunday to repair a fracture in his left elbow. He was transferred from the 15-day to the 60-day disabled list on Tuesday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He filled up the zone, changed speeds and threw strikes with everything. That’s one of the better games we’ve seen.” -- Indians manager Terry Francona, on RHP Trevor Bauer after a loss to Kansas City on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Josh Tomlin (right shoulder surgery in April 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on July 5, then started for Double-A Akron on July 10. He pitched for short-season Class A Mahoning Valley on July 15, then pitched for Triple-A Columbus on July 20 and July 25.

--UT Nick Swisher (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 13. He received a second injection in his knee June 15. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lake County on July 20, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Akron on July 23.

--LHP Nick Hagadone (broken bone in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 7, originally due to a lower back strain. He subsequently hurt his elbow while rehabbing, and he underwent season-ending elbow surgery July 23. He was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 28.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (right elbow fracture) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. His 2015 season is in doubt.

