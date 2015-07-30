Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Indians concluded one of their most demoralizing homestands in years on Wednesday, with a 12-1 victory over Kansas City. Not only did the win snap a six-game losing streak, it halted an eight-game losing streak at home, the Indians’ longest home losing streak since 1975.

“We needed this on a number of different fronts,” said Indians manager Terry Francona. “We’ve got a long plane ride ahead of us, and this will make it a little easier.”

The Indians will open a four-game series in Oakland on Thursday, the first leg of a two-city west coast trip that will also include three games against the Los Angeles Angels. The Indians should probably be glad to be out of Cleveland.

Even with their win Wednesday, the Indians are still a dismal 20-32 at Progressive Field. When they took a 1-0 lead on Kansas City in the first inning Wednesday, it was the first time the Indians had a lead in the seven games of the homestand.

The Indians will hit the road a different team, with a different agenda. The trade Tuesday of outfielder David Murphy to the Angels is an indication that the front office no longer views the team as being capable climbing back into the wildcard race. Murphy had been the Indians’ most used cleanup hitter for the last several weeks.

To replace him in the outfield, the Indians recalled Tyler Holt from Triple-A Columbus on Wednesday. Holt was in the lineup in left field, the third rookie in the Indians’ starting lineup. Shortstop Francisco Lindor and third baseman Giovanny Urshela, the two other rookies, have been starting in the infield since mid-June.

General Manager Chris Antonetti said the Indians will use the remainder of the season to get a look at some younger players that they otherwise wouldn’t have brought to the big leagues had the trade of Murphy, and whatever other potential trades occur, not taken place.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 46-54

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Indians (RHP Carlos Carrasco, 10-8, 4.26 ERA) at A’s (RHP Chris Bassitt, 0-3, 2.94 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Tyler Holt was recalled from Triple-A Columbus. Holt fills the roster spot created by the trade of OF David Murphy to the Angels on Tuesday. Holt has spent most of the season at Columbus where in 276 at-bats he was hitting .286 with no home runs, 24 RBIs and 20 stolen bases.

--SS Eric Stamets was assigned to Double-A Akron. He acquired by the Indians from the Angels in the trade of OF David Murphy on Tuesday.

--LHP Jayson Aguino was acquired from the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for cash considerations. In 18 minor league starts at the Class-A level this year, Aquino is 4-8 with a 3.54 ERA. He was added to the Indians’ 40-man roster, which is now at 40 players. Aquino was assigned to advanced Class-A Lynchburg.

--RHP Corey Kluber recorded his fifth career complete game, a five-hit 12-1 win over the Royals Wednesday. The 12 runs scored by the Indians marked only the fourth time in Kluber’s 22 starts that the Indians have scored four or more runs. “He set the tone early and didn’t give them anything,” said Manager Terry Francona. “He had something for everything. He was really in control.”

--SS Francisco Lindor had two hits, including a home run and a career-high four RBIs on Wednesday. In 51 at-bats since the All-Star break, Lindor is hitting .333 with three home runs and 10 RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We haven’t had an offensive game like this all year.” -- Indians CF Michael Bourn, who matched his career high with four hits in a win over the Royals on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Josh Tomlin (right shoulder surgery in April 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on July 5, then started for Double-A Akron on July 10. He pitched for short-season Class A Mahoning Valley on July 15, then pitched for Triple-A Columbus on July 20 and July 25.

--UT Nick Swisher (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 13. He received a second injection in his knee June 15. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lake County on July 20, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Akron on July 23.

--LHP Nick Hagadone (broken bone in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 7, originally due to a lower back strain, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 28. He hurt his elbow while rehabbing, and he underwent season-ending elbow surgery July 23.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (right elbow fracture) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. His 2015 season is in doubt.

ROTATION:

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Carlos Carrasco

RHP Danny Salazar

RHP Cody Anderson

RHP Trevor Bauer

BULLPEN:

RHP Cody Allen (closer)

RHP Bryan Shaw

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

RHP Zach McAllister

RHP Ryan Webb

RHP Austin Adams

RHP Jeff Manship

LHP Michael Roth

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

Roberto Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Francisco Lindor

3B Giovanny Urshela

INF Mike Aviles

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Michael Bourn

RF Brandon Moss

OF Ryan Raburn

OF Tyler Holt