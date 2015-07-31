Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The Cleveland Indians, buried in the American League Central’s cellar, continued looking toward the future Thursday.

Two days after trading outfielder David Murphy to the Angels for minor league shortstop Eric Stamets, the Indians sent struggling outfielder Brandon Moss to St. Louis for minor league left-hander Rob Kaminsky, one of the Cardinals’ top prospects.

“We’re trying to balance where we are in the way we played and moving forward,” Cleveland manager Terry Francona said before the Indians’ 3-1 victory against Oakland. “I think the worst thing we could do is get through the season, regardless of what our record winds up being, and not finding out about some of these younger players. Moves like that are obviously to help the future where you get a pitcher but also to maybe open up some at-bats for guys like (OF Tyler) Holt. I‘m not sure who will be here. We had (1B Jesus) Aguilar here the other day and it’s no secret that we want to see him play a little bit. Guys like that, like to get them in just to try and get a better feel for where they are and maybe where they can help us.”

Kaminsky, the No. 28 pick in baseball’s 2013 draft, went 6-5 with a 2.09 ERA in 17 starts for Class A Palm Beach this season, striking out 79 in 94 2/3 innings. In parts of three minor league seasons, he is 14-10 with a 2.15 ERA. He was assigned to Class A Lynchburg.

“Rob’s a guy that we’ve liked actually for quite a while out of the draft,” Indians general manager Chris Antonetti told MLB.com. “He generates a lot of ground balls, keeps the ball in the ballpark and has a really good complement of secondary pitches. He’ll show a plus curveball and a good changeup. In total, we think he has a chance to develop into a solid major league starting pitcher.”

The Indians acquired Moss from Oakland in an offseason deal for minor league second baseman Joey Wendle.

Moss had a combined 55 home runs and 168 RBIs in his final two season with Oakland, and the Indians hoped he would add some consistent power to their lineup. Moss leads the Indians in home runs with 15 and ranks second in RBIs with 50, but he’s batting just .217 and struck out a team-high 106 times.

“We knew coming in he would be a guy that there would be some swing and miss,” Francona said. “We said that all along. He just got into a rut where he was trying to dig himself out of it. It was tough.”

The Indians called up outfielder/infielder Lonnie Chisenhall from Triple-A Columbus to take Moss’ roster spot.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 47-54

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Indians (RHP Danny Salazar, 8-6, 3.72 ERA) at Athletics (RHP Kendall Graveman, 6-7, 4.13 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Carlos Carrasco (11-8) pitched his fifth career complete game, throwing a two-hit gem and leading Cleveland to a 3-1 victory against Oakland on Thursday night at the O.co Coliseum. He struck out seven, raising his season total to 140, and walked one. “Oh boy, he was good,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. “The first inning he gives up an infield hit and then a double and then after that, that was it. He pounded the strike zone, he established his fastball and off of that he threw a real good changeup, breaking ball. And again, just kept them at bay the whole night. That’s a good feeling. We get three in the first and make it stand.” Carrasco was the third straight Indians starter to pitch a complete game, on consecutive days, no less. Cleveland’s Trevor Bauer pitched a complete game against Kansas City on Tuesday, and Corey Kluber followed suit against the Royals on Wednesday. The last major league team to have complete games by starters on three straight days was Oakland from July 31 to Aug. 2, 2010, when Dallas Braden, Gio Gonzalez and Trevor Cahill accomplished the feat. “It feels good,” Carrasco said of continuing the complete game streak. “You kind of compete a little bit.”

--1B Carlos Santana hit his 12th home run of the season Thursday, a two-run blast in the first inning of a 3-1 victory against Oakland. Santana sent RHP Chris Bassitt’s 1-1 over the center field wall, extending Cleveland’s lead to 3-0.

--LF Michael Brantley went 1-for-4 with a double and scored a run Thursday night in a 3-1 victory against Oakland. Brantley is batting .322 (38-for-118) since June 24.

--OF Brandon Moss was traded Thursday to St. Louis for minor league LHP Rob Kaminsky, a Cardinals first-round pick in 2013. The Indians acquired Moss from Oakland in an offseason trade. He leads Cleveland in home runs (15) and ranks second in RBIs (50) but is batting just .217 and has struck out a team-high 106 times.

--LHP Rob Kaminsky was acquired by the Indians from St. Louis on Thursday in a trade for OF Brandon Moss. Kaminsky, the No. 28 pick in baseball’s 2013 draft, went 6-5 with a 2.09 ERA in 17 starts for Class-A Palm Beach this season. He struck out 79 in 94 2/3 innings. He is 14-10 with a 2.15 ERA overall in the minor leagues. The Indians assigned him to Class-A Lynchburg.

--OF/INF Lonnie Chisenhall was called up Thursday from Triple-A Columbus, taking the roster that opened when OF Brandon Moss was traded to St. Louis. Chisenhall started at designated hitter and went 0-for-3 against Oakland. Indians manager Terry Francona said he’ll use Chisenhall primarily in right field and at first base. He can also play third base and left field. Chisenhall hit .204 with four home runs and 19 RBIs in 52 games with the Indians earlier this season before being sent down to Columbus. He appeared in his 398th career game Thursday with the Indians.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Oh boy, he was good. The first inning he gives up an infield hit and then a double, and then after that, that was it.” -- Indians manager Terry Francona, on RHP Carlos Carrasco, who pitched his fifth career complete game, throwing a two-hit gem in a win vs. Oakland on Thursday night.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Josh Tomlin (right shoulder surgery in April 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on July 5, then started for Double-A Akron on July 10. He pitched for short-season Class A Mahoning Valley on July 15, then pitched for Triple-A Columbus on July 20 and July 25.

--UT Nick Swisher (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 13. He received a second injection in his knee June 15. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lake County on July 20, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Akron on July 23. He moved back to Lake County on July 30.

--LHP Nick Hagadone (broken bone in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 7, originally due to a lower back strain, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 28. He hurt his elbow while rehabbing, and he underwent season-ending elbow surgery July 23.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (right elbow fracture) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. His 2015 season is in doubt.

ROTATION:

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Carlos Carrasco

RHP Danny Salazar

RHP Cody Anderson

RHP Trevor Bauer

BULLPEN:

RHP Cody Allen (closer)

RHP Bryan Shaw

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

RHP Zach McAllister

RHP Ryan Webb

RHP Austin Adams

RHP Jeff Manship

LHP Michael Roth

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

Roberto Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Francisco Lindor

3B Giovanny Urshela

INF Mike Aviles

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Michael Bourn

RF Ryan Raburn

OF Tyler Holt

OF/INF Lonnie Chisenhall