Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Jason Kipnis’ sore right shoulder might be more serious than originally thought. And the Cleveland Indians might have a decision to make about his playing status.

Before Sunday’s game in Oakland, Kipnis underwent an MRI, which revealed enough to convince Cleveland manager Terry Francona to sit the All-Star second baseman and replace his bat at the top of the order with right fielder Lonnie Chisenhall.

“We’ll talk to (Cleveland team physician Mark Schickendantz) and the trainers,” said Francona. “We’ll put our heads together and see what we want to do about it.”

Aware Kipnis was nursing the injury, Francona had the All-Star in the lineup Friday and Saturday as the designated hitter. Kipnis was 1-for-12 in the three games against the Athletics before sitting Sunday.

Asked if Kipnis could be a candidate for the disabled list, Francona said, “It could be a DL, but we’ll see. We want to put our heads together on this. We want to do what’s right and we want to give him some time to digest it.”

Indians general manager Chris Antonetti was scheduled to join the team in Anaheim on Monday for the start of a three-game series at Angel Stadium.

Bothered on and off by the shoulder all season, Kipnis has been the Indians best hitter all season. Kipnis is hitting .326 (132-for-405) with 31 doubles, six triples, six homers and 39 RBIs.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 48-56

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Indians (RHP Corey Kluber, 6-11, 3.44 ERA) at Angels (RHP Garrett Richards, 10-8, 3.38 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Trevor Bauer didn’t earn a decision despite a strong start Sunday. He left with two outs in the seventh after surrendering a clean single to ninth-hitting Oakland SS Marcus Semien. Bauer allowed one run on four hits while striking out six and walking four in a 114-pitch outing.

--RF Lonnie Chisenhall is 5-for-14 (.357) with one double, one home run, one RBI and three runs since being recalled from Triple-A Columbus. He hit leadoff on Sunday in place of 2B Jason Kipnis, and he went 1-for-3 with two walks. After reaching in his first three at-bats, Chisenhall extended a streak to reaching base seven times over the final three days in Oakland.

--UT Ryan Raburn said he has lost about seven pounds while dealing with a stomach issue over the past four weeks. “I‘m taking medication from the trainers and I feel OK,” said Raburn, who did not play Sunday in the series finale at Oakland.

--RHP Corey Kluber, who will start Monday against the Angels, is coming off of his second complete game of the season, when he scattered five hits during a 12-1 win over Kansas City. The 2014 Cy Young Award winner will be facing the Angels for the second time in his career. He allowed four runs during 4 2/3 innings on April 29, 2014.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I walked people, I threw eight straight balls. I thought one of the check swings was sure a strike. I looked at it on video, and anytime you can see the barrel facing you on the mound it’s going to a strike. But I can’t walk three people (in an inning).” -- RHP Trevor Bauer, after allowing just one run in six innings Sunday at Oakland. He wasn’t involved in the decision as the Indians fell 2-1 in 10 innings.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Jason Kipnis (sore right shoulder) did not play Aug. 2. He underwent an MRI exam Aug. 2, and the results will be reviewed by the team doctor.

--UT Nick Swisher (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 13. He received a second injection in his knee June 15. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lake County on July 20, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Akron on July 23. He moved back to Lake County on July 30.

--LHP Nick Hagadone (broken bone in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 7, originally due to a lower back strain, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 28. He hurt his elbow while rehabbing, and he underwent season-ending elbow surgery July 23.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (right elbow fracture) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. His 2015 season is in doubt.

ROTATION:

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Carlos Carrasco

RHP Danny Salazar

RHP Cody Anderson

RHP Trevor Bauer

BULLPEN:

RHP Cody Allen (closer)

RHP Bryan Shaw

RHP Zach McAllister

RHP Ryan Webb

RHP Austin Adams

RHP Jeff Manship

LHP Michael Roth

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

Roberto Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Francisco Lindor

3B Giovanny Urshela

INF Mike Aviles

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Michael Bourn

RF Ryan Raburn

OF Tyler Holt

OF/INF Lonnie Chisenhall

OF Jerry Sands