Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- One of the American League’s best hitters, and one of the Cleveland Indians’ few consistent offensive threats, will be out of action for at least two weeks.

An inflamed right shoulder forced second baseman Jason Kipnis onto the 15-day disabled list Monday, retroactive to Sunday. Kipnis leads the American League with 31 doubles, shares first place with 132 hits, ranks second with a .401 on-base percentage and owns third with a .326 average.

Kipnis’ shoulder has bothered him on occasion this season. But the pain forced him out of the lineup Sunday.

“It doesn’t hurt when he hits,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. “But (being on the disabled list) will give him a chance to be a complete player, not just a DH. With the swelling in there, we just felt like not giving him a chance to hurt himself when he shouldn‘t.”

Kipnis’ absence hurts an already anemic offense. Since June 1, the Indians have scored the fewest runs in the major leagues, 178, and managed no more than three runs in 54 of their 105 games this year.

Infielder Jose Ramirez was recalled from Triple-A Columbus on Monday and will “probably play the majority of the games” at second base, Francona said. As far as the batting order goes, the most likely candidates to replace Kipnis as the leadoff hitter appear to be Ramirez, shortstop Francisco Lindor and center fielder Michael Bourn.

“It depends on how guys are swinging it,” Francona said. “With ‘Kip’ out, you might see a few different lineups.”

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 48-57

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Indians (RHP Carlos Carrasco, 11-8, 4.03 ERA) at Angels (RHP Matt Shoemaker, 5-7, 4.24 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Corey Kluber suffered his 12th loss of the season despite throwing a three-hit shutout in his first four innings. Kluber allowed five runs and 10 hits in 5 2/3 innings of a 5-4 loss to the Los Angeles Angels. But the American League’s Cy Young Award winner last year permitted no walks for the third time this season. Kluber last accomplished that feat May 23 against the Chicago White Sox.

--2B Jason Kipnis went on the 15-day disabled list Monday, retroactive to Sunday, with an inflamed right shoulder. Kipnis goes on the disabled list leading the American League with 132 hits and 31 doubles, holding second place with a .401 on-base percentage and ranking third with a .326 average. This is Kipnis’ third stint on the disabled list in his four-year career.

--C Yan Gomes hit his sixth home run of the season Monday night. Gomes propelled a 96 mph fastball from Los Angeles Angels RHP Garrett Richards over the center-field fence for a two-run homer. Gomes, who finished 1-for-4 with two strikeouts, now has three home runs in his last 13 games after hitting just three in his previous 40.

--CF Michael Bourn went 2-for-4 with two strikeouts, stole his 12th base of the season and made two stellar defensive plays in Monday night 5-4 loss to the Los Angeles Angels. In the first inning, Bourn made a leaping, one-handed catch at the center-field wall with his back toward home plate to steal a home run from Angels RF Kole Calhoun. Then in the fourth, Bourn charged to catch CF Mike Trout’s line drive before sliding on his knees.

--2B Jose Ramirez was recalled from Triple-A Columbus and started Monday night’s 5-4 loss to the Los Angeles Angels. As the leadoff hitter, Ramirez walked twice, scored twice and finished 0-for-2.

--DH Michael Brantley extended his hitting streak to eight games Monday night. Brantley went 2-for-4, drove in a run and scored another in a 5-4 loss to the Los Angeles Angels. Brantley raised his average to .302 and has reached base in 83 of his 96 starts.

--LF Lonnie Chisenhall left Monday night’s game in the fourth inning with a cervical strain. Chisenhall tried to make a diving catch of a sinking line drive from Los Angeles Angels C Carlos Perez in the third inning. Manager Terry Francona said Chisendall would be evaluated Tuesday. Chisenhall, who made the fourth start of his major-league career in right field, went 0-for-2 with a strikeout.

--LHP Kyle Crockett was recalled from Triple-A Columbus for the third time in less than six weeks Monday and faced one batter in the sixth inning of the Indians’ 5-4 loss to the Los Angeles Angels. Crockett allowed a single to RF Kole Calhoun before being relieved. At Triple-A Columbus, Crockett went 3-1 with a 5.97 earned-run average in 29 relief appearances. With the Indians, Crockett has not allowed a run in nine of his 10 appearances and compiled a 3.00 ERA.

--LHP Michael Roth was optioned to Triple-A Columbus before Monday night’s 5-4 loss to the Los Angeles Angels. Roth has a 7-6 record and a 4.16 earned-run average in 19 starts for Columbus. Roth, who signed as a minor-league free agent in January, has yet to appear for the Indians.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “They probably hit the ball harder in the first four innings than they did in the last two. That’s just the way it works, sometimes.” -- RHP Corey Kluber, on his performance Monday night. Kluber permitted just three hits in four shutout innings before allowing five runs on eight hits in his next 1 2/3 innings during a 5-4 loss to the Los Angeles Angels.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Jason Kipnis (inflamed right shoulder) did not play Aug. 2. He went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 3, retroactive to Aug. 2.

--LF Lonnie Chisenhall (cervical strain) left the Aug. 3 game. Manager Terry Francona said Chisendall would be evaluated Aug. 4.

--UT Nick Swisher (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 13. He received a second injection in his knee June 15. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lake County on July 20, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Akron on July 23. He moved back to Lake County on July 30.

--LHP Nick Hagadone (broken bone in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 7, originally due to a lower back strain, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 28. He hurt his elbow while rehabbing, and he underwent season-ending elbow surgery July 23.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (right elbow fracture) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. His 2015 season is in doubt.

ROTATION:

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Carlos Carrasco

RHP Danny Salazar

RHP Cody Anderson

RHP Trevor Bauer

BULLPEN:

RHP Cody Allen (closer)

RHP Bryan Shaw

RHP Zach McAllister

RHP Ryan Webb

RHP Austin Adams

RHP Jeff Manship

LHP Kyle Crockett

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

Roberto Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jose Ramirez

SS Francisco Lindor

3B Giovanny Urshela

INF Mike Aviles

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Michael Bourn

RF Ryan Raburn

OF Tyler Holt

OF/INF Lonnie Chisenhall

OF Jerry Sands