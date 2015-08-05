Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Less than 24 hours after sustaining a head injury, Lonnie Chisenhall continued his transition from third base to the outfield.

He not only returned to Cleveland’s lineup Tuesday night, but he played all 12 innings in right field during the Indians’ 2-0 win over the Los Angeles Angels.

Chisenhall scored the winning run when he came home on a two-run home run by his replacement in the infield, 23-year-old Colombian rookie Giovanny Urshela.

Chisenhall was making his fourth career start in right field Monday night when he tried to make a diving catch on a sinking line drive in the third inning. He left the game in the fourth inning after being diagnosed with a cervical strain and whiplash.

“He banged his head,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. “We took him out for very precautionary reasons. Anytime anybody says something about potentially having a concussion, you have to err on the side of caution.”

The Indians asked outfielder Abraham Almonte to leave Triple-A Columbus and travel to Anaheim, just in case. Almonte would not be needed.

When Chisenhall awoke Tuesday morning, he felt good, according to the manager.

“He came to the ballpark early and started doing some agility work,” Francona said.

Regardless of health, playing a new position provides demanding challenges.

“The biggest adjustment for me is being on the opposite side of the ball,” Chisenhall said. “You’re getting different spins from righties and lefties, and you have to make depth reads off the bats. If a guy hits the ball hard, you break back or break forward. On the infield, you usually make a lateral break initially, and then you go from there.”

Francona believes Chisenhall can surmount those challenges.

“I think his tools and his ability will allow him to play a lot out there,” Francona said. “He goes after the ball fine. He throws really good. He used to run around out there and do stuff in batting practice. If he can kind of maintain that idea and then just try to remember game situations, he’ll be just fine.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 49-57

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Indians (RHP Danny Salazar, 9-6, 3.47 ERA) at Angels (LHP Hector Santiago, 7-5, 2.70 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Carlos Carrasco faced just two batters over the minimum in pitching nine shutout innings Tuesday night. Carrasco began the game by retiring the first 11 batters he faced, and he did not conceded a hit until Angels DH David Murphy began the bottom of the fifth with a single. Carrasco permitted one hit, one walk and one hit batter yet did not receive a decision.

--RF Lonnie Chisenhall returned to the lineup Tuesday night after leaving Monday night’s game with a cervical strain. Chisenhall tried to make a diving catch of a sinking line drive in the third inning of Monday. On Tuesday, he went 1-for-5 and played all 12 innings in the Indians’ 2-0 win over the Angels. He scored the winning run when 3B Giovanny Urshela hit a two-run home run in the 12th.

--LF Michael Brantley extended his hitting streak to nine games Tuesday night. Brantley went 2-for-4, struck out once and received an intentional walk. Brantley is batting .364 (12-for-33) during his streak and .328 (45-for-137) with four homers, 21 RBIs, nine doubles and 16 runs since June 24.

--3B Giovanny Urshela broke an 0-for-16 slump Tuesday night with the first three-hit game of his major league career, and hit a two-run home run in the top of the 12th inning to give the Indians a 2-0 win over the Angels. Urshela hit a 78 mph curveball from RHP Cam Bedrosian down the left field line for his fourth homer of the season. Urshela added a double and a single, and finished 3-for-5.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He was beating himself up, so I was really happy to see him get the big hit. That was nice that he stayed in the game and didn’t sulk. He ended up helping us win.” -- Manager Terry Francona, on 3B Giovanny Urshela, who hit the two-run home run in the 12th inning that gave the Indians a 2-0 win over the Angels on Tuesday. Earlier in the game, Urshela struck out with a runner in scoring position and made a major baserunning mistake.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Lonnie Chisenhall (cervical strain) left the Aug. 3 game. He was back in the lineup Aug. 4.

--2B Jason Kipnis (inflamed right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 2.

--UT Nick Swisher (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 13. He received a second injection in his knee June 15. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lake County on July 20, then moved his rehab to Double-A Akron on July 23. He moved back to Lake County on July 30, then to Triple-A Columbus on Aug. 4.

--LHP Nick Hagadone (broken bone in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 7, originally due to a lower back strain, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 28. He hurt his elbow while rehabbing, and he underwent season-ending elbow surgery July 23.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (right elbow fracture) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. His 2015 season is in doubt.

ROTATION:

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Carlos Carrasco

RHP Danny Salazar

RHP Cody Anderson

RHP Trevor Bauer

BULLPEN:

RHP Cody Allen (closer)

RHP Bryan Shaw

RHP Zach McAllister

RHP Ryan Webb

RHP Austin Adams

RHP Jeff Manship

LHP Kyle Crockett

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

Roberto Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jose Ramirez

SS Francisco Lindor

3B Giovanny Urshela

INF Mike Aviles

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Michael Bourn

RF Lonnie Chisenhall

OF Tyler Holt

OF Ryan Raburn

OF Jerry Sands