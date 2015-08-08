Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- The methodical dismantling of a Cleveland Indians team that has been one of the most disappointing teams in the majors this season continued Friday. The Indians traded their two highest-paid players, outfielders Nick Swisher and Michael Bourn, to the Atlanta Braves for infielder Chris Johnson.

Swisher, in the third year of a four-year $56 million contract, is making $15 million this year. Bourn, in the third year of a four-year $48 million deal, is making $13.5 million this year. Three years ago, Swisher and Bourn, both with years of consistent and productive track records at the major league level, were signed to those big contracts in a rare plunge by the Indians into the expensive end of the free agent pool.

“Free agency is always a little bit of a crap shoot, but we hung our hats on the level of consistency both those guys had (prior to coming to Cleveland),” said Indians manager Terry Francona.

Unfortunately for the Indians, neither Swisher nor Bourn came close to living up to those contracts. Swisher had a decent 2013 season, but he has missed much of the last two years with a variety of injuries, the most serious being season-ending double knee surgery last August, the slow recovery from which has all but wiped out his 2015 season.

“It was tough,” Swisher said. “One and a half of those years I was banged up. I wasn’t able to do what I wanted to for that time. But baseball is a business. I understand that.”

Bourn, who averaged 54 stolen bases per year and won three consecutive National League stolen base crowns in the four years prior to signing with Cleveland, stole just 46 bases total in his three years in Cleveland.

“Stolen bases was a big part of why we acquired him,” said Francona. “That, and his defense in center field and ability to disrupt the game. But he wasn’t able to do that as often as we hoped.”

During his time in Cleveland the left-handed hitting Bourn was frequently bothered by hamstring problems. He lost his spot as the Indians’ leadoff hitter earlier this season, and since the All-Star break this year Francona had frequently benched him against left-handed pitchers.

“I didn’t play as good as I thought I could play this year,” said Bourn, who hit .246 with 13 stolen bases and a .313 on base percentage. “I know this wasn’t a great marriage, but it wasn’t a bad marriage. It was somewhere in between. You sometimes split up and try somewhere else.”

Friday’s trade is basically an exchange of bad contracts. Johnson is in the second year of a three-year $23.5 million contract. After finishing second in the NL in hitting with a .321 average in 2013, Johnson has been in decline the last two years. This year he missed most of the month of May with a fractured left hand. In 153 at-bats with the Braves he hit .235 with two home runs and 11 RBIs.

Francona said Johnson’s role with the Indians is still to be defined. He’s mostly a third baseman, but the Indians are currently giving rookie Giovanny Urshela an extended look at that position.

Swisher and Bourn join David Murphy, Brandon Moss, and Marc Rzepczynski as players traded by Cleveland over the last 10 days. Clearly, the priorities have changed for the Indians, who were picked by some to win the AL Central, but haven’t been over the .500 mark since April 9.

“When we signed both (Swisher and Bourn) we thought they would help expedite our return to competitiveness, but since 2013 things haven’t turned out the way we hoped,” said Indians general manager Chris Antonetti. “Going forward (Friday‘s) trade gives us more financial and roster flexibility. It allows us to play and evaluate some of our younger guys and hopefully give us more clarity going into the offseason.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 49-59

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Twins (RHP Ervin Santana, 2-2, 3.89) at Indians (RHP Trevor Bauer, 8-8, 3.98)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Nick Swisher was traded from Cleveland to Atlanta prior to Friday’s game. Swisher, who is in the third year of a four-year $56 million contract, has been a huge disappointment the last two years. He had season-ending double knee surgery in August of last year and had spent most of this year on the disabled list. In 101 at bats he hit .198 with 2 home runs and 8 RBI. “For me it was a frustrating year and a half,” he said. “But now that I‘m fully healthy, the sky’s the limit.”

--OF Michael Bourn was traded along with OF Nick Swisher and cash from Cleveland to Atlanta prior to Friday’s game. Bourn, in the third year of a four-year $48 million contract, was not the game-disrupting leadoff hitter, Gold Glove center fielder and stolen base champion that he was in the National League. “I didn’t play as good as I thought I could play this year,” said Bourn, who hit .246 with 13 stolen bases and a .313 on base percentage.

--INF Chris Johnson was acquired by Cleveland from Atlanta on Friday in a trade in which the Indians sent OF Nick Swisher and OF Michael Bourn, plus cash, to the Braves. In 2013, Johnson finished second in the NL in hitting with a .321 average, but he has struggled since then. He missed most of the month of May this year with a fractured left hand. In 153 at-bats for the Braves, Johnson hit .235 with two home runs and 11 RBIs.

--RHP Deolis Guerra was claimed by the Indians off waivers from Pittsburgh on Aug. 5. However, that claim has been rescinded due to a previous left knee injury. Guerra has been returned to the Pirates and placed on the 15-day disabled list.

--LHP Michael Roth has accepted an outright assignment to Triple-A Columbus. Roth was designated for assignment by the Indians on Aug. 5 when they claimed RHP Deolis Guerra off waivers.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I felt good coming into the game. It just didn’t work out.” -- Indians RHP Cody Anderson, after a loss to the twins on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Jason Kipnis (inflamed right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 2.

--LHP Nick Hagadone (broken bone in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 7, originally due to a lower back strain, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 28. He hurt his elbow while rehabbing, and he underwent season-ending elbow surgery July 23.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (right elbow fracture) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. His 2015 season is in doubt.

ROTATION:

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Carlos Carrasco

RHP Danny Salazar

RHP Cody Anderson

RHP Trevor Bauer

BULLPEN:

RHP Cody Allen (closer)

RHP Bryan Shaw

RHP Zach McAllister

RHP Ryan Webb

RHP Austin Adams

RHP Jeff Manship

LHP Kyle Crockett

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

Roberto Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jose Ramirez

SS Francisco Lindor

3B Giovanny Urshela

INF Mike Aviles

INF Chris Johnson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Tyler Holt

RF Lonnie Chisenhall

OF Ryan Raburn

OF Jerry Sands