Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- The offense the Cleveland Indians have been desperately seeking all season has finally arrived.

Unfortunately, it has shown up 10 days after the club waved the white flag and conceded it no longer is a contender by trading away a handful of veterans.

Nick Swisher, Michael Bourn, Brandon Moss and David Murphy, who were all supposed to be key bats, and productive bats in the Indians’ lineup, have all been traded away in the last 10 days. Ironically, with their lineup stripped of much of its veteran presence, the Indians have gone on an offensive tear.

In winning two of three games from Minnesota over the weekend, including an 8-1 blowout win on Sunday, the Indians outscored the Twins 25-5 in the last two games of the series and 34-15 for the series overall.

Rather than being frustrated by the late arrival of all that offense, manager Terry Francona is encouraged by it.

“It’s amazing,” said Francona. “We have so many new faces, but we seemed to be more of a team this weekend.”

The lineup now includes newcomers Abraham Almonte, Jerry Sands, Chris Johnson, and two infielders, Francisco Lindor and Giovanny Urshela, who began the season at Triple-A Columbus.

For a couple of days, anyway, the new-look Indians have been far more impressive and offensively productive than the old-look Indians.

“The last two days have really been encouraging and flat out fun. Everybody played with energy, and I loved that,” said Francona.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 51-59

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Luis Severino, 0-1, 1.80 ERA) at Indians (RHP Carlos Carrasco, 11-8, 3.76 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Abraham Almonte, who was 4-for-5 Saturday, is the third player in Indians history to have four hits in his first game with the team, according to Elias. The others were Billy Hunter in 1958 and Kevin Seitzer in 1996. Almonte is the only one with four hits, including a home run.

--OF Michael Brantley was 3-for-5 Sunday. Brantley, who was hitting .292 at the All-Star break, is hitting .390 (32-82) since the break.

--RHP Corey Kluber came within seven outs of pitching a no-hitter Sunday, before giving up a single to DH Joe Mauer with two outs in the seventh inning. Kluber said he wasn’t dwelling on his no-hit bid while on the mound. “I wasn’t pitching to not give up hits. I was just trying to get outs,” he said.

--INF Chris Johnson, in just his second game with the Indians, had four of the Indians’ 14 hits on Sunday. The four hits matches his career high. Johnson was traded to the Indians on Friday for OF Nick Swisher and OF Michael Bourn. “It’s good to see him have a big game like that early. It will help him relax,” said manager Terry Francona.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You’re aware of it, but I wasn’t pitching to not give up hits. I was just trying to get outs.” -- Indians RHP Corey Kluber, of entering the late innings having not given up a hit in a win vs. the Twins on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Cody Anderson (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 8.

--2B Jason Kipnis (inflamed right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 2.

--LHP Nick Hagadone (broken bone in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 7, originally due to a lower back strain, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 28. He hurt his elbow while rehabbing, and he underwent season-ending elbow surgery July 23.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (right elbow fracture) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. His 2015 season is in doubt.

ROTATION:

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Carlos Carrasco

RHP Danny Salazar

RHP Trevor Bauer

BULLPEN:

RHP Cody Allen (closer)

RHP Bryan Shaw

RHP Zach McAllister

RHP Ryan Webb

RHP Austin Adams

RHP Jeff Manship

LHP Kyle Crockett

RHP Shawn Armstrong

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

Roberto Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jose Ramirez

SS Francisco Lindor

3B Chris Johnson

INF Mike Aviles

INF Giovanny Urshela

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Abraham Almonte

RF Lonnie Chisenhall

OF Ryan Raburn

OF Jerry Sands