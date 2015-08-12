Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- As far as Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona is concerned, the kids are alright. The Indians have added several young players in recent days and the newcomers are paying no attention to the standings, but a lot of attention to the details.

“They are playing hard and with enthusiasm every game,” said Francona.

Even the veterans are noticing. Michael Brantley, whose game-winning single in the bottom of the 16th inning game the Indians a 5-4 win over the Yankees on Tuesday, said he has been impressed by the influx of youth to the roster.

“The kids are learning a lot up here. It’s fun to watch and to help teach them,” said Brantley. “They all come to the clubhouse every day with smiles on their faces. It’s a great atmosphere around here.”

The Indians may be out of the race for a spot in the postseason, but the energy brought by the handful of young players who have been added to the roster in the last two weeks has changed the dynamic of the dog days for the Indians.

“They are all swinging the bat well, so that helps a lot,” said Francona. “It’s contagious. The energy they play with, and how hard they play. It’s having the will to want to do it.”

--OF Michael Brantley had three hits, including two doubles, to raise his season total for doubles to 35, the most in the American League. In 23 games since the All-Star break Brantley is hitting .393 with three home runs and 16 RBIs.

--RHP Carlos Carrasco didn’t get a decision in Tuesday’s game, but he pitched eight strong innings, giving up two runs on four hits with eight strikeouts and no walks. In his last three starts Carrasco is 1-0 with a 1.04 ERA, an opponents’ batting average of .085 (7-for-82), with 22 strikeouts and two walks.

--INF Chris Johnson has been red hot since coming to the Indians from Atlanta in the trade that sent OF Nick Swisher and OF Michael Bourn to the Braves. Johnson is 7-for-9 (.778) in his first three games with the Indians.

--OF Ryan Raburn has been placed on the bereavement list. Raburn has appeared in 67 games, and in 138 at-bats he is hitting .283, with five home runs and 24 RBIs.

--INF Zach Walters has been recalled from Triple-A Columbus to fill the roster spot created when OF Ryan Raburn was placed on the bereavement list. In 264 at-bats at Columbus, Walters hit .250 with six home runs and 35 RBIs while starting games at five different positions: left field, third base, first base, second base and shortstop.

--2B Jason Kipnis who has been on the disabled list since Aug. 3 with right shoulder inflammation, began to hit in the cage and take groundballs at second base. Manager Terry Francona said Kipnis could be activated sometime next week, when the Indians are in Boston for a three-game series starting Aug. 17.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was a long night and a lot of things happened, but it was fun to be a part of it.” -- Indians manager Terry Francona, after a 5-4 victory in 16 innings over the New York Yankees on Tuesday night.

--RHP Cody Anderson (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 8.

--2B Jason Kipnis (inflamed right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 2. He could be activated sometime during the Indians’ three-game series in Boston that begins on Aug. 17.

--LHP Nick Hagadone (broken bone in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 7, originally due to a lower back strain, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 28. He hurt his elbow while rehabbing, and he underwent season-ending elbow surgery July 23.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (right elbow fracture) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. His 2015 season is in doubt.

