Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

CLEVELAND -- The player who on Wednesday night drove in what became the run that beat the Yankees was a former Yankee. Abraham Almonte’s RBI single in the sixth inning broke a 1-1 tie, and the Cleveland Indians made the 2-1 lead stand up in a victory over the Yankees.

Almonte, who was originally signed by the Yankees in 2005, is one of the newest Indians. He was acquired by the Indians in a trade with San Diego at the July 31 trade deadline. The Indians at that time made a flurry of trades, two of them involving four outfielders: David Murphy, Brandon Moss, Nick Swisher and Michael Bourn.

Those trades created loads of playing time for some younger outfielders, including Almonte, who is making the most of his opportunity. In his first game with the Indians on Aug. 8, he had four hits, including two doubles and a home run. He also homered in his second game with the Indians.

On Wednesday night, the Indians’ new center fielder had an RBI single that drove in what became the winning run. In four games with the Indians, Almonte is hitting .368 (7-for-19) with two doubles, two home runs and five RBIs.

Those are some impressive numbers, but Indians manager Terry Francona said what impresses him the most about Almonte is something else. “He hustles his rear end off,” said Francona. “He’s been very exciting to watch.”

RECORD: 53-59

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Nathan Eovaldi, 11-2, 4.15 ERA) at Indians (RHP Trevor Bauer, 9-8, 4.06 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Trevor Bauer, who will start Thursday’s game, has struggled at Progressive Field this year. Bauer is 4-5 with a 5.60 ERA in 12 home starts and 5-3 with a 2.35 ERA in 10 starts on the road.

--OF Michael Brantley, who has been one of the hottest hitters in the league since the All-Star break, was given a day off Wednesday. Brantley is hitting .398 since the break, but his career average vs. Yankees LHP CC Sabathia is .091 (1-for-11). So, with Sabathia on the mound for the Yankees Wednesday, Francona decided it was a good time to give Brantley a day off.

--OF Abraham Almonte has been one of the most impressive newcomers to the Indians in their midseason makeover. On Wednesday night, Almonte’s RBI single in the sixth inning drove in what became the winning run in a 2-1 victory over the Yankees. In four games with the Indians, Almonte is hitting .368 (7-for-19) with two doubles, two home runs and five RBIs. “He hustles his rear end off,” said manager Terry Francona. “He’s been very exciting to watch.”

--RHP Cody Allen recorded the first five-out save of his career Wednesday. The first two of those outs came in the eighth inning when, with the Indians leading 2-1, the Yankees had runners at first and second with one out. Allen ended the rally by getting DH Alex Rodriguez to ground into an inning-ending double play. “Everyone likes to pitch in big spots like that, the big momentum time in the game. Those are fun times to pitch,” said Allen, who then pitched the ninth inning to pick up his 23rd save.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “His stuff was really good tonight.” -- Indians manager Terry Francona, of RHP Danny Salazar, who allowed just one run in a win over the Yankees Wednesday.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Cody Anderson (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 8.

--2B Jason Kipnis (inflamed right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 2. He could be activated sometime during the Indians’ three-game series in Boston that begins on Aug. 17.

--LHP Nick Hagadone (broken bone in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 7, originally due to a lower back strain, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 28. He hurt his elbow while rehabbing, and he underwent season-ending elbow surgery July 23.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (right elbow fracture) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. His 2015 season is in doubt.

