Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- Indians manager Terry Francona didn’t like to look at it as a loss.

“We just ran out of innings,” said Francona, following his team’s 8-6 loss to the New York Yankees on Thursday.

The Indians trailed 3-0 after one inning and 4-0 after two.

It was the spunk and feistiness his team showed that Francona said he liked. Although the Indians never led in the game, they pushed the Yankees all the way, and, indeed, had the tying run at the plate when Andrew Miller struck out Abraham Almonte to end the game.

After being down 4-0 after two innings, the Indians scored two runs in the third, two in the sixth, one in the seventh and one in the ninth. It wasn’t enough because the Yankees out-scored them and the back end of the Yankees’ bullpen, Dellin Betances in the eighth inning and Andrew Miller in the ninth, were able to get the final outs of the game.

“When you look out there and see Betances and Miller coming in, that’s no picnic,” said Francona, whose team still won two of the three games of the series with the Yankees. A bigger concern for Francona going forward is the inconsistency of starter Trevor Bauer, who has shown flashes of brilliance this season, but also flashes of what he showed Thursday night: six runs allowed on seven hits, including two home runs, in 3 1/3 innings.

In addition to being horrible at Progressive Field, where he is 4-6 with a 6.07 ERA in 12 starts at home this year, Bauer overall has allowed 22 home runs. He has allowed home runs in nine of his last 10 starts. “When he doesn’t execute his pitch, he’s leaving it in the wrong place,” Francona said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 53-60

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Indians (RHP Corey Kluber, 7-12, 3.46 ERA) at Twins (RHP Trevor May, 8-7, 4.09 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--INF Mike Aviles’ four-year-old daughter Adriana, and her twin sister Maiya, threw out the ceremonial first pitches prior to the game. Adriana was diagnosed with leukemia in May.

--RHP Trevor Bauer gave up two more home runs in his loss to the Yankees on Thursday. Bauer has allowed at least one home run in nine of his last 10 starts and he has given up 22 home runs overall this season. “When he doesn’t execute his pitch, he’s leaving it in the wrong place,” manager Terry Francona said.

--RHP Jeff Manship is quietly having an outstanding year out of the bullpen since being called up from Triple-A Columbus on June 18. In 16 relief appearances Manship has a 1.35 ERA and has held opposing batters to a .141 batting average. “As a starter with Minnesota he was throwing 89-91 mph. As a reliever he’s been throwing 91 to 94, and I think that extra velocity has really helped him,” said manager Terry Francona.

--RHP Danny Salazar, in the seventh inning of Wednesday’s game, ran off the mound and caught a popup at home plate, reaching above 3B Giovanny Urshela and C Roberto Perez. “I‘m glad he caught it, but I‘m not sure why he caught it,” said Manager Terry Francona, who would prefer his pitchers to remain on the mound in such situations.

--LHP T.J. House, was optioned to Triple-A Columbus on May 21. On Thursday, the Indians announced that they were rescinding that option and placing him on the major league 15-day disabled list with an inflamed left shoulder.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “When he doesn’t execute his pitch, he’s leaving it in the wrong place.” -- Indians manager Terry Francona, on RHP Trevor Bauer, who gave up two more home runs in his loss to the Yankees on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP T.J. House (inflamed left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list on Aug. 13.

--RHP Cody Anderson (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 8.

--2B Jason Kipnis (inflamed right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 2. He could be activated sometime during the Indians’ three-game series in Boston that begins on Aug. 17.

--LHP Nick Hagadone (broken bone in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 7, originally due to a lower back strain, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 28. He hurt his elbow while rehabbing, and he underwent season-ending elbow surgery July 23.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (right elbow fracture) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. His 2015 season is in doubt.

ROTATION:

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Carlos Carrasco

RHP Danny Salazar

RHP Trevor Bauer

BULLPEN:

RHP Cody Allen (closer)

RHP Bryan Shaw

RHP Zach McAllister

RHP Ryan Webb

RHP Austin Adams

RHP Jeff Manship

LHP Kyle Crockett

RHP Shawn Armstrong

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

Roberto Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jose Ramirez

SS Francisco Lindor

3B Chris Johnson

INF Mike Aviles

INF Giovanny Urshela

INF Zach Walters

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Abraham Almonte

RF Lonnie Chisenhall

OF Ryan Raburn (bereavement list)

OF Jerry Sands