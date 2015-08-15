Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- Cleveland Indians outfielder Michael Brantley is day-to-day with soreness in his left shoulder.

Brantley stayed behind in Cleveland for an MRI when the team travelled to Minnesota on Thursday night before opening a three-game series against the Twins on Friday at Target Field. He is expected to arrive in the Twin Cities later on Friday evening.

“His throwing shoulder has been kind of barking a little bit and last night after the game it was pretty hot,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. “So after talking to him, he got looked at, he wasn’t going to play tonight, we wanted it to cool off. Then we thought, ‘You know what? He’s not going to play tonight, let’s get it looked at.’ Seemed to make sense. So we left him behind, got it scanned, came back good, which was really good.”

An All-Star in 2014, Brantley is playing like one again this season, hitting .312 with eight homers and 63 runs knocked in. His 35 doubles are the most in all of baseball.

The Indians, who moved to within 2 1/2 games of the Twins in the American League Central Division standings following a 6-1 win in the series opener here on Friday night, do not expect Brantley to hit the disabled list and he could even return by the end of the weekend.

”He’s been playing through a lot,“ Francona said. ”Hopefully when something like this happens maybe a couple days down helps the rest of his body. He’s found a way to be still so productive and so good. But I know it’s probably been hard for him at times.

“He doesn’t say anything. He doesn’t like saying anything, nor is he going to. Maybe this will help him a little bit. It’s hard to not have him for a couple, three days but it’s a heck of a lot better than not having him for a couple, three months.”

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 54-60

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Indians (RHP Josh Tomlin, season debut) at Twins (RHP Tyler Duffey, 0-1, 27.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Josh Tomlin will be recalled in time to make his season debut on Saturday. Tomlin, who has missed the almost entire season following right shoulder surgery, is 1-3 with a 4.55 ERA in seven starts in the minor leagues.

--RHP Shawn Armstrong was optioned to Triple-A Columbus. Armstrong hasn’t allowed a run in 2 2/3 innings of work with the Indians this season.

--RHP Corey Kluber allowed one run on a solo homer and walked one in a dominant performance on Friday. Kluber improved to 2-0 with a 1.38 ERA in three starts against the Twins this season and is 3-1 with a 2.20 ERA over his last four starts overall. The complete game was the seventh of Kluber’s career and fourth this season. “I think both games I’ve pitched against them they’ve been aggressive. I’ve pitched plenty of games against teams that are aggressive where it hasn’t gone in my favor,” Kluber said. “I think it’s just a matter of a team is aggressive and you execute your pitches, you have a chance to have some quick innings and keep your pitch count down.”

--LF Mike Aviles went 3-for-4 and stole a base. For Aviles, it was his third multi-hit game of the season and first since July 19. He had just two hits total over that span.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He was so good. (RHP Corey Kluber was) facing the team five days ago, which is never easy. In command the whole time. It just goes to show you, when we score some runs. He put it in overdrive.” -- Indians manager Terry Francona, after a win over the twins on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP T.J. House (inflamed left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list on Aug. 13.

--RHP Cody Anderson (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 8.

--2B Jason Kipnis (inflamed right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 2. He could be activated sometime during the Indians’ three-game series in Boston that begins on Aug. 17.

--LHP Nick Hagadone (broken bone in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 7, originally due to a lower back strain, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 28. He hurt his elbow while rehabbing, and he underwent season-ending elbow surgery July 23.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (right elbow fracture) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. His 2015 season is in doubt.

