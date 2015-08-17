Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS - In a number of cases, rookie hitters get off to a hot start to their big league careers before hitting a wall when opposing pitchers make adjustments.

For Cleveland Indians rookie Francisco Lindor, the opposite has been true.

Sunday marked Lindor’s 54th career major league game. Yet the Indians shortstop has seemingly gotten better as the year has progressed. Lindor hit just .211 in his first 15 games after getting called up in mid-June. In 14 games in August, Lindor is batting .452 (19-for-42), including a 10-game hitting streak that was snapped in Sunday’s 4-1 loss when he went 0-for-3.

“I think he’s actually gotten better with time in the major leagues,” said Indians manager Terry Francona. “As teams have started to see him a second time, he’s starting to make his adjustments. He’s laying off more of the breaking balls out of the zone. With two strikes, he’s hitting the ball the other way or fouling off pitches to get a pitch he can hit.”

Cleveland had just four hits in Saturday’s 4-1 loss to the Twins, and Lindor had two of the hits. The first was a double in the sixth inning that broke up Minnesota pitcher Tyler Duffey’s no-hitter.

Lindor also made a highlight-reel play at shortstop when he robbed Twins third baseman Trevor Plouffe by snaring a ground ball and turning an inning-ending double play.

“This kid is top shelf, man. This kid, he’s what you’re looking for,” Francona said of Lindor. “But we want to stay on him because we want him to be better. When you have a guy who can make the play he made on that double play and he makes the routine play, too ... that’s when you’ve got a hell of a shortstop.”

Lindor started the 2015 season as one of the top-rated prospects in all of baseball. The eighth overall pick of the Indians back in 2011, Lindor spent 59 games with Triple-A Columbus before making his debut with Cleveland.

As the numbers have shown, he’s continued to get better both at the plate and in the field as the season has progressed.

“I’ve been trying to do the same things I’ve been trying to do since Day 1. It’s just now, the balls are falling,” Lindor said. “I‘m just trying to do whatever it takes to help them win. I have the same approach day in and day out.”

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 54-62

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Indians (RHP Danny Salazar, 10-6, 3.26 ERA) at Red Sox (RHP Matt Barnes, 3-2, 5.64 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--INF Chris Johnson was unavailable for Sunday’s game after suffering a spider bite that resulted in a trip to the hospital. Johnson experienced swelling in his left hand Sunday morning after he was bitten Saturday morning. He’s listed as day-to-day.

--DH Ryan Raburn was back in the lineup Sunday after returning from the bereavement list. Raburn went on the bereavement list on Tuesday and was activated Saturday. He went 1-for-4 Sunday with a double to lead off the second inning and scored Cleveland’s only run.

--SS Francisco Lindor had his career-high 10-game hitting streak snapped in Sunday’s loss. Lindor reached on an error and drew a walk but was 0-for-3 at the plate. He batted .487 (19-for-39) during the streak.

--2B Jason Kipnis (shoulder) is getting closer to returning from the 15-day disabled list, but manager Terry Francona said Kipnis still isn’t ready to play second base. The Indians’ medical staff wants to make sure Kipnis can make throws to the bases before he’s activated.

--OF Michael Brantley (shoulder) was scheduled to hit in the cage before Sunday’s game and could have been available to pinch hit Sunday, manager Terry Francona said. Brantley has missed Cleveland’s last three games. He’s batting .312 with a league-leading 35 doubles in 103 games this year.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I’ve always felt like if somebody’s in our uniform and they’re trying to play the game right, that’s what I care about. I’ve always felt like you should try to be there for guys for whatever. I don’t ever see that changing.” -Indians manager Terry Francona, on Brewers minor leaguer David Denson announcing he is gay, the first active player from a major-league-affiliated team to do so

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP T.J. House (inflamed left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list on Aug. 13.

--RHP Cody Anderson (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 8.

--2B Jason Kipnis (inflamed right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 2. He could be activated sometime during the Indians’ three-game series in Boston that begins on Aug. 17.

--LHP Nick Hagadone (broken bone in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 7, originally due to a lower back strain, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 28. He hurt his elbow while rehabbing, and he underwent season-ending elbow surgery July 23.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (right elbow fracture) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. His 2015 season is in doubt.

--LF Michael Brantley (left shoulder inflammation) received a cortisone shot Aug. 14 and resumed swining bat on Aug. 16. He might return Aug. 17.

ROTATION:

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Carlos Carrasco

RHP Danny Salazar

RHP Trevor Bauer

RHP Josh Tomlin

BULLPEN:

RHP Cody Allen (closer)

RHP Bryan Shaw

RHP Zach McAllister

RHP Ryan Webb

RHP Austin Adams

RHP Jeff Manship

LHP Kyle Crockett

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

Roberto Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jose Ramirez

SS Francisco Lindor

3B Chris Johnson

INF Mike Aviles

INF Giovanny Urshela

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Abraham Almonte

RF Lonnie Chisenhall

OF Ryan Raburn

OF Jerry Sands