Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- The Indians didn’t have much to smile about Tuesday, but Michael Brantley just keeps on hitting.

Serving as the designated hitter for the second straight game after missing three with a shoulder injury, Brantley hit a solo home run off rookie left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez in the seventh inning for the Tribe’s only run in a 9-1 loss.

He had two hits and drove in a run in Monday’s 8-2 victory.

Brantley has seven extra base hits in the last seven games and RBIs in the last four, but that’s just scratching the surface on this hot streak.

In 32 games since July 7, he is batting .374 with .447 on base and .602 slugging percentages. He has 13 doubles over that span and leads the majors with 36.

And he also is hitting .424 with a .678 slugging percentage in his last 14 games at Fenway Park since the start of 2012.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 55-63

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Indians (RHP Corey Kluber, 8-12, 3.34 ERA) at Red Sox (RHP Joe Kelly, 5-6, 5.69 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Trevor Bauer’s struggles continued at Fenway Park on Tuesday night. Bauer, who gave up six runs in 3 1/3 innings in his previous start, allowed five in 1 2/3 Tuesday and has just one win in his last seven starts. His ERA ballooned to 4.62 as he fell to 9-10. “He’s fighting it right now,” said manager Terry Francona. “I think we all know that. When they’re going real good and you feel good and you’re confident and you’re throwing pitches with conviction. And I think right now he’s probably second guessing himself a little bit. ‘Am I throwing the right pitch? Are they hitting it when I do?’ We’ve got to get him back to being confident.”

--LF Michael Brantley, DHing for the second straight game after missing three with a shoulder injury, continued his hot hitting with a solo homer that accounted for his team’s only run in a 9-1 loss. In 32 games since July 7, he is batting .374 with a .447 on-base and .602 slugging percentages. He has 13 doubles over that span and leads the majors with 36.

--2B Jason Kipnis, on the disabled list since Aug. 3 with right shoulder inflammation, was activated before the game and pinch hit, making the final out. He says he won’t need surgery after the season.

--1B Chris Johnson was placed on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to Aug. 15, with an infected left hand resulting from a spider bite. He was set to fly back to Cleveland to see a specialist.

--RHP Gavin Floyd, who underwent serious elbow surgery during spring training, is slated to make his first rehab start for the Indians’ Arizona Rookie League team on Wednesday night.

--2B Jose Ramirez snapped an 0-for-21 stretch with a single in the sixth inning. He is batting just .197 after finishing the game 1-for-4.

--RHP Corey Kluber, coming off two straight complete games, faces the Boston Red Sox in the series finale Wednesday night. He pitched a one-hitter against the Minnesota Twins in his last start and is 5-3 in his last eight starts. He is 0-1 with a 5.56 ERA lifetime against the Red Sox and 0-2 against the AL East this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think his consistency is probably the thing that sticks out.” -- Indians manager Terry Francona, after RHP Danny Salazar turned in his seventh straight strong start to lead the Indians to an 8-2 rout of the Red Sox Monday.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Jason Kipnis (inflamed right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 2. He was activated Aug. 18.

--1B Chris Johnson (inflammation in left hand) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 18, retroactive to Aug. 15. with an infected left hand resulting from a spider bite.

--LHP T.J. House (inflamed left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list on Aug. 13.

--RHP Cody Anderson (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 8.

--LHP Nick Hagadone (broken bone in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 7, originally due to a lower back strain, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 28. He hurt his elbow while rehabbing, and he underwent season-ending elbow surgery July 23.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (right elbow fracture) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. His 2015 season is in doubt.

ROTATION:

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Carlos Carrasco

RHP Danny Salazar

RHP Trevor Bauer

RHP Josh Tomlin

BULLPEN:

RHP Cody Allen (closer)

RHP Bryan Shaw

RHP Zach McAllister

RHP Ryan Webb

RHP Austin Adams

RHP Jeff Manship

LHP Kyle Crockett

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

Roberto Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jose Ramirez

SS Francisco Lindor

3B Mike Aviles

INF Giovanny Urshela

2B Jason Kipnis

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Abraham Almonte

RF Lonnie Chisenhall

OF Ryan Raburn

OF Jerry Sands