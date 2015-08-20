Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- Corey Kluber gave up a career-high four home runs in losing to the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday night.

He came into the game having allowed just 13 for the entire season.

But, after the 6-4 loss left the Indians on the short end of the rubber game of a three-game series between two last-place teams, Kluber said not all of the homers were necessarily ... well, homers.

“(Rusney) Castillo hit a groundball that found a hole. And (Jackie) Bradley (Jr.) hit a popup that in the nature of this park, it turns into a home run,” Kluber said after falling to 8-13 in a frustrating year following his Cy Young Award.

In all, Kluber said, “I mean they hit two popups that accounted for four runs.” No one was really sure what he was talking about but he wound up losing a game where he struck out nine in six innings. Manager Terry Francona called it “a peculiar line.”

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 55-64

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Indians (RHP Josh Tomlin, 0-1, 2.84 ERA) at Yankees (Ivan Nova, 5-4, 3.57 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Corey Kluber, coming off two straight complete games, three in his last four starts, allowed a season-high four home runs and matched his season worst by yielding six runs in falling to 8-13. He struck out nine and has 26 strikeouts in his last three starts. Kluber had allowed 13 home runs all season and gave up four in the first four innings on Wednesday. The strikeouts gave him 202 for the season, making him the seventh pitcher in club history with consecutive 200-K seasons.

--LF Michael Brantley, DHing for the third straight game because of a shoulder injury, went 3-for-4 as he continued his torrid second half. He hit his major league-leading 37th double and capped off a7-for-13 series. Since July 7, he is batting .386 with .455 on base and .614 slugging percentages in 33 games. In his last 15 games at Fenway Park since the start of 2012, he is batting .444 and slugging .698.

--C Yan Gomes hit a three-run homer to the opposite field Wednesday night. It was his sixth home run of the season but he has four homers and 16 RBIs in his last 16 games, since July 29.

--RHP Josh Tomlin makes his second start of the season when the Indians open a four-game series against the Yankees in New York Boston on Thursday. Coming back from shoulder surgery, he worked 6 1/3 innings in a 4-1 loss to the Minnesota Twins where he allowed two earned runs. He is 2-2 with a 5.64 ERA in six appearances -- five starts -- against the Yankees.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (right elbow fracture) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He was sent on a rehab assignment Aug. 19.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “They hit two popups that accounted for four runs.” -- RHP Corey Kluber, after allowing a season-high four home runs and matched his season worst by yielding six runs in the loss to the Red Sox Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Gavin Floyd (right elbow fracture) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. His 2015 season is in doubt. He was sent on a rehab assignment Aug. 19.

--1B Chris Johnson (inflammation in left hand) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 18, retroactive to Aug. 15, with an infected left hand resulting from a spider bite.

--LHP T.J. House (inflamed left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list on Aug. 13.

--RHP Cody Anderson (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 8.

--LHP Nick Hagadone (broken bone in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 7, originally due to a lower back strain, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 28. He hurt his elbow while rehabbing, and he underwent season-ending elbow surgery July 23.

ROTATION:

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Carlos Carrasco

RHP Danny Salazar

RHP Trevor Bauer

RHP Josh Tomlin

BULLPEN:

RHP Cody Allen (closer)

RHP Bryan Shaw

RHP Zach McAllister

RHP Ryan Webb

RHP Austin Adams

RHP Jeff Manship

LHP Kyle Crockett

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

Roberto Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jose Ramirez

SS Francisco Lindor

3B Mike Aviles

INF Giovanny Urshela

2B Jason Kipnis

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Abraham Almonte

RF Lonnie Chisenhall

OF Ryan Raburn

OF Jerry Sands