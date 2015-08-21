Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- In the past two games, the Cleveland Indians employed a unique outfield alignment.

While Abraham Almonte has 670 games of professional experience as center fielder, former third baseman Lonnie Chisenhall has 20 games of experience as a right fielder. All have been this season, including Thursday, when he went 1-for-3 with an RBI double in the Indians’ 3-2 win over the New York Yankees.

Those numbers pale in comparison to the situation of middle infielder Jose Ramirez.

Due the lingering shoulder injury of Michael Brantley and the desire to use the regular left fielder as a designated hitter to keep his bat in the lineup, Ramirez’s first two starts as major league outfielder came in Fenway Park and Yankee Stadium, places regarded as challenging left fields for differing reasons.

On Wednesday, Ramirez had two chances, and one of those was a case of the ball finding the new guy right away. He recorded the first out by catching a fly ball from Boston outfielder Alejandro De Aza and another ball hit by infielder Brock Holt in the seventh.

“Small sample, but I thought he handled himself fine like we thought he would,” Cleveland manager Terry Francona said before Thursday’s game. “I think tonight will be a little bit more of a test. Everybody talks about Fenway being a tough left field, I‘m not sure I agree with that. I think you can get tied up going back for a ball on that wall because the wall is so close, but there’s also not lot of ground to cover. Here it’s pretty spacious, but Jose runs good. He’s coordinated when he catches grounders. He’ll be fine.”

Ramirez had one putout when he caught a routine fly ball by third baseman Chase Headley for the first out of the fifth. He was lifted after six innings for Mike Aviles, who has made 25 appearances in left field.

While Ramirez wasn’t needed to make any nice plays, Almonte and Chisenhall were.

Almonte robbed Yankees left fielder Brett Gardner of at least a double when he made a leaping catch in front of the 385-foot sign in right center field for the first out of the sixth. Chisenhall opened the seventh by diving face-first to take away a single from New York right fielder Carlos Beltran.

“I think I got a pretty good jump on it,” Chisenhall said. “I think I may have hesitated for a second. For the most part, I’ve gotten better and better as far as coming in.”

Ramirez and Chisenhall, now the Indians’ corner outfielders, were Cleveland’s Opening Day shortstop and third baseman.

Neither has hit consistently, and the Indians wanted to promote prospects Francisco Lindor and Giovanny Urshela to play shortstop and third base, respectively.

With Cleveland out of contention in the last month, the team traded outfielders Brandon Moss to St. Louis, David Murphy to the Los Angeles Angels and Michael Bourn and Nick Swisher to Atlanta, clearing spots for Ramirez and Chisenhall to get another look.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 56-64

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Indians (RHP Carlos Carrasco, 11-9, 3.63 ERA), at Yankees (RHP Masahiro Tanaka, 9-5, 3.56 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Carlos Carrasco turned in one of his finest performances last August at Yankee Stadium, and he will look to duplicate it Friday night. On Aug. 10, 2014, Carrasco allowed two hits in five scoreless innings of Cleveland’s 4-1 victory. He faced the Yankees again last week in Cleveland and did not get a decision in the Indians’ 16-inning victory after allowing two earned runs and four hits in eight innings. In eight games against the Yankees, he is 3-2 with a 4.26 ERA. Carrasco is the majors’ best pitcher in road games this year in terms of opponents’ batting average. He has held opposing hitters to a .184 mark and is 7-3 with a 2.49 ERA in 12 away games. Carrasco last pitched Sunday against Minnesota and took the loss despite allowing only two runs and six hits in seven innings.

--LF Michael Brantley was the designated hitter for the fourth consecutive game due to a shoulder injury that cost him three games last weekend at Minnesota. Before Thursday’s game in New York, manager Terry Francona said there is not a rush to get Brantley back in the field, and he is putting it in the hands of the trainers. Brantley went 2-for-4 with an RBI single.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (fractured right elbow) made his first rehab start for Cleveland’s rookie-level Arizona League team Wednesday. Although he allowed four runs and four hits in one-third of an inning, Floyd reached 94 mph with his fastball, manager Terry Francona said. Francona added that he would consult with Floyd and GM Chris Antonetti on Floyd’s next step. “My guess is he’s chomping at the bit, but there’s also a part of us that knows what he’s been through,” Francona said. “I think our first priority is to look out for him. He’s worked so hard. I‘m there early every day, and he’s been in there all year, and it’s not an easy thing to do when you’re that far away, but if he wouldn‘t, this would have been a next-year thing.”

--2B Jason Kipnis ended an 0-for-17 skid with an impressive night, collecting three singles Thursday. Kipnis began his 16th three-hit game with a single to right field and had two base hits up the middle in his second game off the disabled list. “He’s a good hitter, but the hope is a guy comes back and doesn’t start off in one of those funks,” Cleveland manager Terry Francona said. “When he’s hitting the ball other way, that’s a great sign.”

--RHP Josh Tomlin joined Bartolo Colon as the only two Cleveland pitchers to allow two hits or fewer in at least seven innings in the last 15 years at Yankee Stadium. Colon did it Sept. 18, 2000, while Tomlin achieved in it in his second start after having shoulder surgery in March. He gave up a run on two hits and two walks in seven innings while striking out six.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s great playing behind (RHP Josh) Tomlin every time. You know what you’re going to get. He’s going to battle. He’s going to throw strikes. He’s going to be competitive and keep you in the ballgame, and tonight he gave us seven strong innings, and that’s what we looked forward to every time he pitches.” -- RF Lonnie Chisenhall, after the Indians’ 3-2 win over the Yankees on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Gavin Floyd (right elbow fracture) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 19.

--1B Chris Johnson (infection on left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 15.

--LHP T.J. House (inflamed left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 13.

--RHP Cody Anderson (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 8.

--LHP Nick Hagadone (broken bone in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 7, originally due to a lower back strain, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 28. He hurt his elbow while rehabbing, and he underwent season-ending elbow surgery July 23.

ROTATION:

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Carlos Carrasco

RHP Danny Salazar

RHP Trevor Bauer

RHP Josh Tomlin

BULLPEN:

RHP Cody Allen (closer)

RHP Bryan Shaw

RHP Zach McAllister

RHP Ryan Webb

RHP Austin Adams

RHP Jeff Manship

LHP Kyle Crockett

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

Roberto Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Francisco Lindor

3B Mike Aviles

INF Giovanny Urshela

INF Jose Ramirez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Abraham Almonte

RF Lonnie Chisenhall

OF Ryan Raburn

OF Jerry Sands