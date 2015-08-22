Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- When he was introduced as the manager of the Cleveland Indians in October 2012, Terry Francona cited his lengthy friendship with club president Mark Shapiro.

Shapiro has worked in the Cleveland front office for over 20 years and a report by Fox Sports emerged Thursday night saying he is a candidate to replace Toronto Blue Jays president/CEO Paul Beeston at the end of the season.

Shapiro is considered a candidate since Beeston is set to retire. He could be leaving the team he has been with since 1992 in capacities such as farm director, assistant general manager and general manager until becoming president five years ago.

When asked about it before Friday’s 7-3 win over the Yankees, Francona said he was told by Shapiro but downplayed any speculation.

”Mark had given us a heads up, so the report didn’t send shockwaves,“ Francona said. ”But other than that, there’s nothing to comment on. First of all it’s Mark’s business and there’s nothing that’s happened.

“So wait and see. From a personal standpoint, I like him that much that I hope whether it’s in Cleveland or Tokyo I hope he is doing whatever is fulfilling to him because that’s how you feel when you care about people. I think I have to limit it to that now because of where it’s at or where it isn’t at. I don’t know.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 56-64

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Indians (RHP Danny Salazar, 11-6, 3.16 ERA), at Yankees (RHP Luis Severino, 0-2, 3.18 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Carlos Carrasco won in New York for the third time in as many career starts. His first win there was June 13, 2011, when he pitched seven innings in a 1-0 victory. After spending the latter part of 2012 and all of 2013 recovering from an elbow injury, he rejoined Cleveland’s rotation Aug. 10, 2014, when he pitched five scoreless innings in a 4-1 win and has been a mainstay ever since, posting a 2.85 ERA in 35 starts. Friday was his sixth career double-digit strikeout game as he recorded 11 strikeouts with eight coming on off-speed pitches.

--RHP Danny Salazar goes for his fourth straight win Saturday afternoon, when he makes his second career start against the Yankees. Salazar has equaled the longest winning streak of his career after allowing one run and four hits over seven innings of an 8-2 win at Boston on Monday. Salazar’s previous win was Aug. 12 against the Yankees when he allowed one run and four hits in 7 1/3 innings.

--RHP Cody Anderson (strained left oblique) threw about 60 pitches in a simulated game Friday. Anderson threw 35 pitches in the first simulated inning and approximately 20 to 25 in his second simulated inning. Anderson has been on the DL since Aug. 8 and could begin a rehab assignment next week.

--LF Michael Brantley returned to the outfield after spending the past four games as a designated hitter due to a shoulder injury that initially flared up last week. Brantley missed last weekend’s series at Minnesota and had an MRI last weekend. He had two RBI singles and a diving catch while improving his average to .455 (25-for-55) in his last 13 games.

--OF Michael Choice was obtained from the Texas Rangers for cash considerations Friday. He was designated for assignment earlier this week when the Rangers obtained OF Wil Venable from the San Diego Padres. This season with Triple-A Round Rock, he batted .244 with 12 home runs and 60 RBIs and posted a .708 OPS in 110 games. Choice was acquired by Texas from the Oakland Athletics following the 2013 and had a .182 average with nine home runs and 36 RBIs in 86 games last season with the Rangers. He is the first outfielder obtained by the Indians since trading David Murphy, Brandon Moss, Nick Swisher and Michael Bourn in a span of 11 days between July 28-Aug. 7.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s holding his stuff so well and I would say probably more than holding. I would say he’s probably starting to get to know himself in the league and how to pitch. I’ll tell you what he’s done a pretty good job.” -- Manager Terry Francona, of RHP Carlos Carrasco, who struck out 11 in 6 2/3 innings Friday to beat the Yankees.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Cody Anderson (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 8. He pitched in a simulated game before the Aug. 21 game in New York and could begin a rehab assignment at some point in the week of Aug. 23-29.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (right elbow fracture) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 19.

--1B Chris Johnson (infection on left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 15.

--LHP T.J. House (inflamed left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 13.

--LHP Nick Hagadone (broken bone in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 7, originally due to a lower back strain, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 28. He hurt his elbow while rehabbing, and he underwent season-ending elbow surgery July 23.

ROTATION:

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Carlos Carrasco

RHP Danny Salazar

RHP Trevor Bauer

RHP Josh Tomlin

BULLPEN:

RHP Cody Allen (closer)

RHP Bryan Shaw

RHP Zach McAllister

RHP Ryan Webb

RHP Austin Adams

RHP Jeff Manship

LHP Kyle Crockett

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

Roberto Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Francisco Lindor

3B Mike Aviles

INF Giovanny Urshela

INF Jose Ramirez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Abraham Almonte

RF Lonnie Chisenhall

OF Ryan Raburn

OF Jerry Sands