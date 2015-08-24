Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona will be the first to admit walking six is not ideal.

Trevor Bauer achieved it but also accomplished something else, holding the Yankees to an unearned run and two singles during a 6 1/3-inning outing, which featured his two-seam fastball appearing and disappearing at times.

“It kind of bailed me out of some big spots and then left and disappeared in the middle of the game,” Bauer said. “I don’t know where it went. I walked some guys on it late. It was working real well, better than it has in a long time.”

Bauer did not leave New York with his 10th win since Bryan Shaw gave up a game-tying two-run double in the seventh. What he was did was put the Indians in position to win late, which they did when shortstop Francisco Lindor’s home run gave them a 4-3 victory.

Bauer made it to the seventh after allowing a combined 11 earned runs in five innings during losses to the Red Sox and Yankees. What he did was not let the walks lead to bigger things.

“On the heels of kind of what’s happened the last couple of weeks, he kept them off the scoreboard,” Francona said. “He didn’t give up a lot of hits and he competed really well. A lot of days six walks will hurt you and it didn’t and I thought he kept his composure and I thought it was a good step forward for him and that’s kind of what we were looking for.”

He walked left fielder Brett Gardner on four pitches in the first but struck out right fielder Carlos Beltran and catcher Brian McCann.

Bauer gave up two out walks to shortstop Didi Gregorius and second baseman Stephen Drew with two outs in the second. Two pitches later the inning ended.

Bauer also got two strikeouts in the fourth after issuing a walk but his biggest achievement occurred in the seventh. He threw nine pitches before walking Drew, putting his pitch count at 103.

Six pitches later, he walked off the mound after throwing a 95 mph fastball by pinch hitter Alex Rodriguez.

“I‘m happy to throw some innings, limit the runs and keep the team in the game,” Bauer said. “It definitely was a good feeling.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 58-65

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Indians (RHP Corey Kluber, 8-13, 3.52 ERA), at Cubs (LHP Jon Lester, 8-9, 3.58 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Corey Kluber has dominated interleague games and he will try to keep it going Monday when the Indians face the Chicago Cubs in a makeup game at Wrigley Field. Kluber is 10-1 with a 1.87 ERA in 11 interleague games and 4-0 with a 1.45 ERA in four career games against National League Central opponents. Kluber last pitched Wednesday in Boston and allowed six runs and six hits over six innings during a 6-4 loss when he also allowed a career-high four home runs.

--1B Carlos Santana reached 15 home runs for the fifth straight season Sunday when he hit a two-run home run with two outs in the first home. The home run was notable because it came off CC Sabathia, marking Santana’s first home run of the season against left-handed pitching. The home run came in his 143rd at-bat against southpaws and was his first off a left-hander since Sept. 6 when he hit a two-run home run off Chicago White Sox LHP Jose Quintana. “That ball jumped off his bat,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. “That’s been of surprising because that swing is in there and we just haven’t seen it very much but knowing Carlos usually when this happens he tends to kind of get hot. That would be great.”

--RHP Cody Allen converted his 26th save and second four-out save of the series. Allen has six saves of at least four outs and three have been against the Yankees. On Friday, he needed 19 pitches and during Sunday’s win, Allen threw 15 pitches.

--SS Francisco Lindor had a day to remember Sunday when he hit a go-ahead home run in the eighth inning off RHP Dellin Betances. The switch-hitter became the first player to hit a home run off Betances from the left side of the plate. Over his last 18 games, Lindor is batting .409 (29-for-71) while reaching base in 17 of those. Lindor’s 18-game stretch also includes a .433 (13-for-30) average against the Yankees this season.

--RHP Trevor Bauer had been torched for a combined 11 earned runs in five innings over his previous two starts during losses to the Red Sox and Yankees. Despite issuing a season-high six walks, Bauer gave up an unearned run and two singles in 6 1/3 innings. It was the third time he issued at least six walks (also April 6, 2013, at Tampa Bay and May 1, 2013 vs. Philadelphia).

QUOTE TO NOTE: “A lot of people like the Yankees in Puerto Rico, but I was more of a Boston fan because a lot of people liked the Yankees.” -- Shortstop Francisco Lindor, on who he rooted for growing up.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Cody Anderson (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 8. He pitched in a simulated game before the Aug. 21 game in New York and will start a rehab assignment at with Single-A Lake County Aug. 24.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (right elbow fracture) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 19.

--1B Chris Johnson (infection on left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 15.

--LHP T.J. House (inflamed left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 13.

--LHP Nick Hagadone (broken bone in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 7, originally due to a lower back strain, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 28. He hurt his elbow while rehabbing, and he underwent season-ending elbow surgery July 23.

ROTATION:

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Carlos Carrasco

RHP Danny Salazar

RHP Trevor Bauer

RHP Josh Tomlin

BULLPEN:

RHP Cody Allen (closer)

RHP Bryan Shaw

RHP Zach McAllister

RHP Ryan Webb

RHP Austin Adams

RHP Jeff Manship

LHP Kyle Crockett

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

Roberto Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Francisco Lindor

3B Mike Aviles

INF Giovanny Urshela

INF Jose Ramirez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Abraham Almonte

RF Lonnie Chisenhall

OF Ryan Raburn

OF Jerry Sands