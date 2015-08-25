Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona took issue with a question about a subpar season by right-handed starter Corey Kluber just before the start of Monday’s makeup game with the Chicago Cubs.

The only thing subpar about Kluber -- the 2014 Cy Young Award winner -- might be his 8-13 record.

“I think Kluber’s having an outstanding year,” said Francona. “Look at the other numbers. He’s leading the league in strikeouts, and leading the league in innings pitched.”

Kluber suffered five losses and three no-decisions in his first eight starts, won three straight and then lost four more in a row.

“Early in the year, we didn’t score and then he had some hiccups along the way, but he’s been pretty good,” Francona said.

Kluber was more than just good in Monday’s 2-1 Indians loss to the Cubs. He was superb.

He retired 16 straight Cubs before giving up a base hit in the sixth inning. Chicago broke the shutout in the seventh as Cubs right fielder Chris Coghlan led off with a double to the left-field corner and Rizzo dropped a high fly into right field for an RBI triple and a 1-0 lead.

Kluber threw 121 pitches (83 for strikes) and allowed just one run on four hits while striking out 11.

“Boy he was good,” Francona said. “He and (Cubs starter Jon) Lester both on a day when the wind was blowing out. It really wasn’t a factor until the last hitter of the game. There was exactly zero wiggle room and he just went toe-to-toe and pitched about as good as you can.”

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 58-66

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Wily Peralta, 4-7, 4.48 ERA) at Indians (RHP Josh Tomlin, 1-1, 2.03 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Corey Kluber had no-decision in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Cubs but was nonetheless superb, retiring 16 straight Cubs before giving up a base hit in the sixth inning when Chicago pushed across a run in the seventh. Kluber threw 121 pitches (83 for strikes) and allowed just one run on four hits while striking out 11, the eighth time this season with double-digit strikeouts.

--1B Carlos Santana was 1-for-3 with an RBI and stolen base. He hit a two-out game-tying RBI single in the ninth inning off Cubs LHP Jon Lester. Santana now has five RBIs in his last four games and has stolen a career-high nine bases.

--2B Jason Kipnis was 1-for-4. He has recorded a hit in all four games against the Cubs this season, going 4-for-13 with three walks and four runs score. Kipnis is batting .320 for the season through 108 games with 32 doubles, six homers and 39 RBIs.

--LF Michael Brantley was 1-for-4 and his batting .403 in his last 16 games. Brantley has reached base in 95 of his 110 starts and is batting .316 with 38 doubles, nine home runs and 68 RBIs for the year.

--RHP Josh Tomlin (1-1, 2.03 ERA) makes his third start of the season on the opener of a two-game home series against Milwaukee. He’ll be pitching on four days rest and after making just his second start of the 2014 season. He held the Yankees to a single run on two hits over seven innings for his first big league victory since Aug. 30, 2014 at Kansas City. It will be his first appearance against the Brewers.



MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Cody Anderson (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 8. He pitched in a simulated game before the Aug. 21 game in New York and will start a rehab assignment at with Class A Lake County Aug. 24.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (right elbow fracture) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 19.

--1B Chris Johnson (infection on left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 15.

--LHP T.J. House (inflamed left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 13.

--LHP Nick Hagadone (broken bone in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 7, originally due to a lower back strain, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 28. He hurt his elbow while rehabbing, and he underwent season-ending elbow surgery July 23.

ROTATION:

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Carlos Carrasco

RHP Danny Salazar

RHP Trevor Bauer

RHP Josh Tomlin

BULLPEN:

RHP Cody Allen (closer)

RHP Bryan Shaw

RHP Zach McAllister

RHP Ryan Webb

RHP Austin Adams

RHP Jeff Manship

LHP Kyle Crockett

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

Roberto Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Francisco Lindor

3B Mike Aviles

INF Giovanny Urshela

INF Jose Ramirez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Abraham Almonte

RF Lonnie Chisenhall

OF Ryan Raburn

OF Jerry Sands