Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- The Big Four in the Cleveland Indians’ starting rotation have all been productive and durable this season. But that is about to change as Carlos Carrasco, who leads the team in wins, will miss his scheduled start Wednesday, and is expected to be placed on the disabled list with a sore shoulder.

Carrasco had an MRI on the shoulder Tuesday. Manager Terry Francona said the MRI came back clean, and team officials do not think Carrasco’s condition is serious. Francona called it a case of bursitis, and said Carrasco will be given a cortisone shot.

Carrasco is in the midst of a career year. In 25 starts he is 12-9 with a 3.53 ERA. He is second on the staff to Corey Kluber in strikeouts and innings pitched. In his last five starts Carrasco is 2-1 with a 1.36 ERA and he has held opposing teams to a .134 batting average.

Francona said Carrasco experienced more than the usual amount of soreness in the shoulder following his last start, a 7-3 win over the Yankees in New York on Friday. Carrasco had his usual bullpen session on Tuesday, and experienced no problems. The Indians wanted the MRI, however, just to be sure.

To replace Carrasco in the rotation, the Indians will activate right-hander Cody Anderson, who will start Wednesday’s game in place of Carrasco. Anderson was placed on the DL on Aug. 8 with a strained oblique. Anderson, a rookie, started eight games before going on the DL. He is 2-3 with a 4.31 ERA.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 59-66

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Jimmy Nelson, 10-9, 3.60 ERA) at Indians (RHP Cody Anderson, 2-3, 4.31 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Carlos Carrasco has been scratched from his scheduled start Wednesday due to soreness in his right shoulder and is expected to be placed on the disabled list. Manager Terry Francona said Carrasco underwent an MRI, which came back clean. Francona said the Indians don’t feel that the condition is serious. Carrasco leads all Indians pitchers in wins. In 25 starts he is 12-9 with a 3.53 ERA.

--RHP Cody Anderson will be activated off the disabled list and will start Wednesday night vs. Milwaukee. Anderson will take the place of RHP Carlos Carrasco, who was scratched from that start due to a sore shoulder, and will be placed on the disabled list. Anderson, 2-3 with a 4.31 ERA in eight starts, has been on the DL since Aug. 8 with a left oblique strain.

--RHP Corey Kluber, who despite a 3.43 ERA, leads all AL pitchers in losses with a record of 8-13, has pitched 103 hitless innings. That’s 10 more than any other pitcher in the majors. Washington RHP Max Scherzer is second with 93 hitless innings.

--SS Francisco Lindor was 3-for-5 Tuesday and is now hitting .362 (54-149), with five home runs, eight doubles, and 21 RBIs since the All-Star break. “He looks like he’s gaining confidence by the day,” said Indians manager Terry Francona. “He’s become an impactful hitter in our lineup, which is not easy for a young kid to do.”

--OF Michael Brantley belted two home runs Tuesday, his third career multi-homer game. In eight interleague games this year Brantley is hitting .452. Since the All-Star break Brantley is hitting .385 with six home runs and 26 RBIs in 126 at-bats.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “A lot of good things happened for us offensively.” -- Indians manager Terry Francona, after a win Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Carlos Carrasco (sore right shoulder) was scratched from his scheduled start Aug. 26 and is expected to be placed on the disabled list.

--RHP Cody Anderson (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 8. He pitched in a simulated game Aug. 21 in New York. He will start a rehab assignment with Class A Lake County on Aug. 24. He is expected to be activated and start Aug. 26.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (right elbow fracture) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 19.

--1B Chris Johnson (infection on left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 15.

--LHP T.J. House (inflamed left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 13.

--LHP Nick Hagadone (broken bone in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 7, originally due to a lower back strain, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 28. He hurt his elbow while rehabbing, and he underwent season-ending elbow surgery July 23.

ROTATION:

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Carlos Carrasco

RHP Danny Salazar

RHP Trevor Bauer

RHP Josh Tomlin

BULLPEN:

RHP Cody Allen (closer)

RHP Bryan Shaw

RHP Zach McAllister

RHP Ryan Webb

RHP Austin Adams

RHP Jeff Manship

LHP Kyle Crockett

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

Roberto Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Francisco Lindor

3B Mike Aviles

INF Giovanny Urshela

INF Jose Ramirez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Abraham Almonte

RF Lonnie Chisenhall

OF Ryan Raburn

OF Jerry Sands