Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- Indians manager Terry Francona’s future with the team has become a point of interest with the news that team president Mark Shapiro is reportedly a candidate for a front office job with the Toronto Blue Jays. Francona confirmed on Friday that he has a clause in his contract that would allow him to opt out if either Shapiro or general manager Chris Antonetti were fired.

Whether that clause applies to a situation in which Shapiro or Antonetti voluntarily left the Indians is unclear. But while addressing the issue Friday, Francona did not sound like someone intending to take advantage of a situation similar to the one that manager Joe Maddon used to leave Tampa Bay to become the manager of the Chicago Cubs.

“I have no intention of ever using that (contract clause) as leverage for another job,” Francona said.

Francona’s original four-year contract runs through the 2016 season. In November of last year he signed a two-year extension that runs through the 2018 season, with club options for 2019 and 2020.

One of the main reasons Francona signed to manage the Indians was his history and close relationship with Shapiro and Antonetti, both of whom Francona got to know from 2001-03 when Francona worked as a special assistant in the Indians’ Baseball Operations Department.

When he signed to manage the Indians after the 2012 season he said he insisted on the opt-out clause should Shapiro or Antonetti be fired.

“I was pretty adamant that I wanted it, because I wanted a little protection in case the organization decided they wanted to go in a different direction,” he said.

Francona said it was not his intent to use the opt-out clause for any other reason.

“I would never use that as leverage to get another job, because that was not the spirit in which it was written,” he said. “If Mark does leave I would think he’s doing it because he’s confident that things are in place here for us to be successful.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 61-66

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Angels (RHP Garrett Richards, 12-10, 3.80 ERA) at Indians (RHP Corey Kluber, 8-13, 3.43 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Danny Salazar was scratched from his scheduled start Friday because he was still recovering from a virus that caused him to miss two days of work earlier in the week. “He lost about five or six pounds,” said Manager Terry Francona. “We didn’t think it would fair to him to start tonight, having lost two days of work.” Salazar’s next start will be Monday in Toronto.

--RHP Trevor Bauer, who was supposed to start Saturday’s game was pushed up to Friday, replacing RHP Danny Salazar, who was scratched from the start because of a virus that sidelined him for two days earlier in the week. Bauer was able to start on his normal days’ rest, however, because the Indians had an off day Thursday. He responded by pitching eight innings and holding the Angels to one run in a 3-1 victory. “One run in eight innings. We’ll take that every time,” said Manager Terry Francona.

--INF Chris Johnson is scheduled to make rehab appearances in games with Double-A Akron on Friday and Saturday. If Johnson has no setbacks, he will be activated off the disabled list on Tuesday, according to Manager Terry Francona. Johnson has been on the DL since Aug. 18 with an infection in his left hand.

--RHP Gavin Floyd will pitch three innings on a rehab assignment for Double-A Akron on Saturday. Floyd has been on the disabled list all year after undergoing surgery during spring training to repair a broken elbow.

--SS Francisco Lindor’s sixth inning double extended his hitting streak to 10 games. Since the All-Star break Lindor is hitting .365, with nine doubles, five home runs and 21 RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He gave up one run in eight innings. We’ll take that every time.” -- Indians manager Terry Francona, on RHP Trevor Bauer after Friday’s win.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Carlos Carrasco (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 22.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (right elbow fracture) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 19. He is scheduled to make a rehab start for Double-A Akron on Aug. 29.

--1B Chris Johnson (infection on left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 15. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Akron on Aug. 28.

--LHP T.J. House (inflamed left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 13.

--LHP Nick Hagadone (broken bone in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 7, originally due to a lower back strain, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 28. He hurt his elbow while rehabbing, and he underwent season-ending elbow surgery July 23.

ROTATION:

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Danny Salazar

RHP Trevor Bauer

RHP Josh Tomlin

RHP Cody Anderson

BULLPEN:

RHP Cody Allen (closer)

RHP Bryan Shaw

RHP Zach McAllister

RHP Ryan Webb

RHP Austin Adams

RHP Jeff Manship

LHP Kyle Crockett

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

Roberto Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Francisco Lindor

3B Mike Aviles

INF Giovanny Urshela

INF Jose Ramirez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Abraham Almonte

RF Lonnie Chisenhall

OF Ryan Raburn

OF Jerry Sands