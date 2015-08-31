Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- At the July 31 trade deadline, Indians officials conceded the team was out of the race for a berth in the postseason by making a handful of trades that sent veterans to various other teams. Ironically, it was just about at that time that the Indians started winning.

On Sunday, they completed a three-game sweep of the Los Angeles Angels with a 9-2 victory. With the victory, the Indians are now 15-12 in the month of August. They are out of the race in the AL Central, but they are still hanging around the fringe of the wild-card race.

At the start of play Sunday, Cleveland was five games out of the second wild-card spot. However, there were also four teams ahead of them for that second spot. Nevertheless, using a solid starting rotation backed by a mostly inexperienced and makeshift lineup, the Indians are building some momentum.

They have won five games in a row, eight of their last 10, and 10 of their last 14. Most importantly, they’ve begun to win at home. For most of this season, they have had one of the worst home records in the majors, but they have now won 10 of their last 12 home games.

They are winning those home games with improved offense. They have had 10 or more hits in 12 consecutive home games, the first time an Indians team has done that in 79 years. The last team in the majors to have a streak of 12 consecutive home games with 10 or more hits was the Texas Rangers in 2002.

“For a long time we were spinning our wheels,” said manager Terry Francona. “It was frustrating, but even then we were fighting to figure out why. Then, for whatever reason, after the (trade) deadline, our energy has been really good. That’s something we’ve been fighting for all year, but haven’t been able to get it.”

They have it now, and although the Indians are still just 63-66 overall, they are 56-52 since May 1. Now, however, comes the biggest test the Indians have faced during their hot streak. Starting Monday they begin a three-game series in Toronto, against the powerful Blue Jays.

“Obviously they have a really potent lineup, and swing the bat really well,” said Francona. “They’ve got it rolling right now, but we’re looking forward to the challenge.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 63-66

STREAK: Won five

NEXT: Indians (RHP Danny Salazar, 11-7, 3.30 ERA) at Blue Jays (LHP David Price, 13-4, 2.42 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--INF Chris Johnson, made two rehab appearances with Double-A Akron on Saturday and Sunday. He will be activated off the disabled list on Tuesday. Johnson has been on the DL since Aug. 18 with a left hand infection.

--RHP Gavin Floyd will be activated off the disabled list on Tuesday. He has been on the DL all year after undergoing surgery in March to repair a broken right elbow.

--RHP Josh Tomlin, who has spent two of the last three years rehabbing from arm surgeries, is making up for lost time. Tomlin pitched seven strong inning Sunday, allowing two hits with eight strikeouts and no walks, to pick up his third consecutive win in four starts since coming off the disabled list. “It’s tough to miss that that much time, but sometimes you have to deal with it in the course of your career. Hopefully now that’s in the past,” said Tomlin, who is 3-1 with 3.08 ERA in four starts.

--OF Carlos Santana hit two fly balls that were lost in the sun by Angels outfielders on Sunday. Both went as doubles for Santana. “If Carlos had hit another ball in the sun he might have gone for the cycle,” joked Cleveland manager Terry Francona.

--OF Abraham Almonte hit his first career grand slam in the fifth inning. It was the Indians’ second grand slam in as many days. C Yan Gomes hit a grand slam on Saturday. It’s the first time the Indians have hit grand slams in consecutive home games since Manny Ramirez and Kenny Lofton did it vs. Seattle, on Aug. 19 and 20, 2000.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’ll take it.” -- Indians manager Terry Francona, after defeating the Angels Sunday in a game in which Angels outfielders lost two balls in the sun hit by Cleveland 1B Carlos Santana.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Gavin Floyd (right elbow fracture) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 19. He is scheduled to make a rehab start for Double-A Akron on Aug. 29. He will be activated off the disabled list on Sept. 1.

--1B Chris Johnson (infection on left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 15. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Akron on Aug. 28. He will be activated off the disabled list on Sept. 1.

--RHP Carlos Carrasco (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 22.

--LHP T.J. House (inflamed left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 13.

--LHP Nick Hagadone (broken bone in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 7, originally due to a lower back strain, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 28. He hurt his elbow while rehabbing, and he underwent season-ending elbow surgery July 23.

ROTATION:

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Danny Salazar

RHP Trevor Bauer

RHP Josh Tomlin

RHP Cody Anderson

BULLPEN:

RHP Cody Allen (closer)

RHP Bryan Shaw

RHP Zach McAllister

RHP Ryan Webb

RHP Austin Adams

RHP Jeff Manship

LHP Kyle Crockett

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

Roberto Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Francisco Lindor

3B Mike Aviles

INF Giovanny Urshela

INF Jose Ramirez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Abraham Almonte

RF Lonnie Chisenhall

OF Ryan Raburn

OF Jerry Sands