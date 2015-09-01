Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- Their president is moving on to take the president’s job in Toronto.

But nothing changed for the Cleveland Indians where it counts Monday -- on the field.

With right-hander Danny Salazar striking out 10 in seven innings, the Indians defeated the surging Toronto Blue Jays 4-2 at Rogers Centre,

The Indians have won six in a row to match their season-best winning streak of May 19-24.

Before the game, manager Terry Francona talked about Shapiro’s move.

“The happiness for Mark outweighs the fact that we’re all going to miss him a ton,” Francona said. “He’s been really good about keeping us informed while trying to respect everybody’s privacy and the fact of how well Toronto is playing. So when it finally came, I don’t think anyone who was in the loop was really shocked.”

Francona had high praise for Shapiro.

“This guy is intelligent and he takes that intelligence and is very driven and organized,” the manager said. “Then you take his people skills, because he cares about people probably more than anything else, it’s a pretty good combination. Anybody he comes into contact with, he’s going to make better.”

Francona worked for Shapiro as special assistant to baseball operations in 2001 after being fired as manager of the Philadelphia Phillies, a job he held for four years.

“I’d just been fired and my self-esteem probably had taken a hit,” Francona said. “Mark is the guy who reached out to me and convinced me to take that role as special assistant. It ended up being a wonderful year. One, I ended up getting to know Mark so well. Then I got to know Chris (Antonetti, current general manager). You can’t find better people.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 64-66

STREAK: Won six

NEXT: Indians (RHP Cody Anderson, 2-3, 4.30 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP Marco Estrada, 11-8, 3.19 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Cody Anderson will make the 10th start of the season and his career Tuesday in the middle game of the three-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. He allowed two hits and two runs in 4 1/3 innings Wednesday and did not factor in the decision in a 6-2 win over the Milwaukee Brewers. It was his first start since Aug. 7 after an oblique strain put him on the disabled list. The 24-year-old is 1-2 with a 3.20 ERA in four starts on the road. He has never faced the Blue Jays.

--LF Michael Brantley was 0-for-4 Monday in the 4-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays to end a seven-game hit streak. He hit .462 (12-for-26) with two homers and five RBIs during the streak.

--SS Francisco Lindor was 0-for-4 Monday to end a nine-game hit streak. He batted .471 (16-for-34) with two homers and seven RBIs during the streak.

--1B Carlos Santana was 1-for-3 with a walk in the 4-2 win over Toronto Monday to extend his hit streak to eight games. He is batting .344 (11-for-32) with one home run and nine RBIs on the streak.

--RHP Danny Salazar struck out 10 in seven innings Monday in the 4-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. It was his fifth start of the season in which he has had at least 10 strikeouts. He was starting on eight days’ rest after missing his scheduled start on Friday because of illness. “I got tired quick,” he said. “In the fourth inning I was dead tired. I had to hold on and try to come back. I lost six pounds in two days and I wasn’t able to work out like I normally do in between outings. It’s tough to come back and try to keep good energy the whole game. I just tried to put in my mind ‘You need to attack, you need to keep attacking. You can’t give up right now.'”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He didn’t take any hitters off, because you can‘t.” -- Indians manager Terry Francona, referring to RHP Danny Salazar facing a hot Blue Jays lineup.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Gavin Floyd (right elbow fracture) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 19, and he started for Double-A Akron on Aug. 29. He will be activated Sept. 1.

--1B Chris Johnson (infection on left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 15. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Akron on Aug. 28. He will be activated Sept. 1.

--RHP Carlos Carrasco (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 22.

--LHP T.J. House (inflamed left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 13.

--LHP Nick Hagadone (broken bone in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 7, originally due to a lower back strain, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 28. He hurt his elbow while rehabbing, and he underwent season-ending elbow surgery July 23.

ROTATION:

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Danny Salazar

RHP Trevor Bauer

RHP Josh Tomlin

RHP Cody Anderson

BULLPEN:

RHP Cody Allen (closer)

RHP Bryan Shaw

RHP Zach McAllister

RHP Ryan Webb

RHP Austin Adams

RHP Jeff Manship

LHP Kyle Crockett

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

Roberto Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Francisco Lindor

3B Mike Aviles

INF Giovanny Urshela

INF Jose Ramirez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Abraham Almonte

RF Lonnie Chisenhall

OF Ryan Raburn

OF Jerry Sands