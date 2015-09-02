Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- The Indians moves on Tuesday with the expansion of major-league rosters went as expected.

Right-handed reliever Shawn Armstrong was the only recall from the minors, joining the team from Triple-A Columbus before the 5-3 loss in 10 innings to the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday.

The other two moves involved activating players from the disabled list. Infielder Chris Johnson returns from an infected left index finger that put him on the 15-day disabled list and right-hander Gavin Floyd returns from a re-fracture of his right elbow in spring training that put him on the 60-day disabled list.

Floyd, who had three minor-league rehab assignment, will be used from the bullpen. He has not appeared in the majors since last June.

“We owe it to him to manage him carefully and the way he works,” manager Terry Francona said. “He’s got more career ahead of him.”

This will be the second stint in Cleveland for 24-year-old Armstrong. He pitched 2 2/3 innings without allowing a hit in August. At Triple-A Columbus, he was 1-2 with a 2.36 ERA and 16 saves in 46 relief appearances.

He joins a team that is working itself back into the wild-card race.

“When you’re sitting down in Triple-A, you’re always watching how the big-league team is doing, and seeing how well they’re playing right now,” he said. “It’s awesome to come up here and have an opportunity in September and do what I can to help this team win and hopefully make the playoff push.”

Johnson, who was obtained in a trade with the Atlanta Braves on Aug. 7, grounded out as a pinch hitter in the ninth inning on Tuesday.

“We’ll play him some at first, we’ll play him some at third, probably DH him a little bit,” Francona said. “And depending on how our lineup sets up, it’s just nice to have him. I‘m not sure he’ll play every day, but he’ll play.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 64-67

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Indians (RHP Trevor Bauer, 10-10, 4.31 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP R.A. Dickey, 9-10, 4.25 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Trevor Bauer will make his 26th start of the season Wednesday in the finale of a three-game series against the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Bauer is coming off a 3-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels when he allowed five hits and one run in eight innings. The 24-year-old has not allowed a home run in his past three starts. He has one career start against Toronto. He did not factor in the decision in Cleveland’s 10-7 win over Toronto at Progressive Field on May 3 when he allowed seven hits, three walks and six runs in 4 1/3 innings. This will be his first start at Rogers Centre.

--C Yan Gomes hit two home runs Tuesday in the 5-3 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays, twice tying the game. Eight of his 11 homers his season have come after the All-Star break.

--INF Chris Johnson (infected left hand) was activated from the 15-day disabled list on Tuesday as rosters were expanded and grounded out in the ninth inning of the 5-3 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays in the ninth inning. He was acquired from the Atlanta Braves on Aug. 7 in exchange for OF Nick Swisher and OF Michael Bourn and cash. He went on the DL on Aug. 15. He was hitting .429 (9-for-21) in six games for the Indians when he suffered what appeared to be a spider bite on his left index finger and the hand became infected. He will split time between first and third bases and also will be used as a DH.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (fracture right elbow) was activated from the 60-day disabled list. He was put on the DL after suffering a re-fracture in the elbow on March 10 and had surgery on March 16. He has not appeared in a major-league game since June 19, 2014, when he was with the Atlanta Braves. He will pitch out of the bullpen and will be closely monitored.

--RHP Shawn Armstrong was recalled from Triple-A Columbus Tuesday with the expansion of rosters. This is his second stint with the Indians. He allowed no hits and one walk while striking out four in 2 2/3 innings for Cleveland Aug. 8-14. The 24-year-old was 1-2 with a 2.38 ERA and 16 saves in 46 relief appearances for Columbus. He struck out 80, walked 26 and allowed 13 earned runs in 49 2/3 innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He took two gorgeous swings, just driving the ball to that part of the ballpark (right-center). It changed the game twice for us, let us keep playing.” -- Indians manager Terry Francona, referring to C Yan Gomes, who hit two home runs Tuesday in the 5-3 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays, twice tying the game.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Gavin Floyd (right elbow fracture) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 19, and he started for Double-A Akron on Aug. 29. He was activated Sept. 1.

--1B Chris Johnson (infection on left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 15. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Akron on Aug. 28. He was activated Sept. 1.

--RHP Carlos Carrasco (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 22.

--LHP T.J. House (inflamed left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 13.

--LHP Nick Hagadone (broken bone in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 7, originally due to a lower back strain, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 28. He hurt his elbow while rehabbing, and he underwent season-ending elbow surgery July 23.

ROTATION:

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Danny Salazar

RHP Trevor Bauer

RHP Josh Tomlin

RHP Cody Anderson

BULLPEN:

RHP Cody Allen (closer)

RHP Bryan Shaw

RHP Zach McAllister

RHP Ryan Webb

RHP Austin Adams

RHP Jeff Manship

LHP Kyle Crockett

RHP Gavin Floyd

RHP Shawn Armstrong

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

Roberto Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Francisco Lindor

3B Mike Aviles

INF Giovanny Urshela

INF Jose Ramirez

INF Chris Johnson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Abraham Almonte

RF Lonnie Chisenhall

OF Ryan Raburn

OF Jerry Sands