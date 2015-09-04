Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- Blame it on the American League Central.

This has been a disappointing season for the Cleveland Indians so far although they have crept back into contention for one of the AL wild card spots.

Despite losing two in a row to the Toronto Blue Jays -- the first time they have lost consecutive games since Aug. 18-19 at Boston -- they are 15-15 against the AL East.

They are 19-14 against the AL West and 12-8 against the National League.

Within their own division, the AL Central, however, they are 18-31.

After losing two of three to the Blue Jays, they return to the Central on Friday with a three-game series against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. They are 3-9 against the Tigers.

”What’s our record against Detroit?“ Indians manager Terry Francona asked before the game Wednesday. ”It’s terrible. They beat us up. Then Kansas City is the best team in the American League. Those are two factors right there (for their problems in the AL Central).

“Minnesota has been good. I mean that’s our league. But Detroit really beating us up has probably been the biggest factor.”

The Indians are 5-7 against the Kansas City Royals and Minnesota Twins and 5-8 against the Chicago White Sox. They have seven games each against Kansas City, Minnesota and Detroit and six games against Chicago.

The Indians entered Wednesday five games out of the second wild card spot.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 64-68

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Indians (RHP Corey Kluber, 8-13, 3.41 ERA) at Tigers (LHP Kyle Lobstein, 3-5, 4.34 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Corey Kluber will make his 29th start of the season Friday in the opener of a three-game series against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. This will be his third start of the season against Detroit. He is 0-1 with a 3.18 ERA. He allowed four hits, one walk and two runs on June 14 at Comerica Park to take the loss. He is 2-6 with a 4.72 ERA in 13 career outings (12 starts) against the Tigers. In 15 starts on the road this season, he is 3-7 with a 3.95 ERA.

--RHP Gavin Floyd pitched the seventh inning Wednesday in the 5-1 loss to the Blue Jays, his first game of the season since suffering a re-fracture in his right elbow that required surgery on March 16. He had a 1-2-3 inning and hit 95 mph on the radar gun. “It was fun to get out there,” he said. “My heart was racing but I was able to control my emotions and zero in on what I needed to do.” Floyd was activated from the 60-day disabled list on Tuesday when rosters expanded for the final month of the season.

--1B Carlos Santana was designated hitter Wednesday in the 5-1 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays and was 1-for-3 with an RBI single. He extended his hit streak to 10 games, his longest since he had a career-best 12-game streak in 2013. He is batting .333 (13-for-39) on the streak.

--RHP Shawn Armstrong pitched the eighth inning of the 5-1 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday, his first action since he was recalled from Triple-A Columbus as the rosters expanded. He allowed two singles but no runs. He was the last of seven Cleveland pitchers on the game. In two outings with the Indians last month, he pitched a total of 2 2/3 hitless innings, allowed one walk and had four strikeouts.

--RHP Trevor Bauer allowed six hits and five runs in 1 1/3 innings to drop to 10-11 with a 4.46 ERA on the season. It was the second time this season he has failed to go two innings in a start this season. He allowed six hits and five runs in 1 2/3 innings in a loss to Boston on Aug. 18. In his two starts against Toronto this season he is 0-1 with a 17.47 ERA. He has lost six of his past eight decisions. His fastball was up in Wednesday’s start in Toronto. “He just couldn’t drive it down and that was certainly the game plan against these guys,” manager Terry Francona said. “He wasn’t able to get it there. The second inning, it just didn’t look like it was getting better.” Francona used six relievers. He said he could do it “with an off day (Thursday), and in September we have a little extra pitching...you can’t do that all the time. Our bullpen did a great job to kind of keep it within striking distance.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I threw a lot of quality pitches, and they hit one ball hard. Unfortunately, the other five that they didn’t hit hard didn’t go to someone.” -- Indians RHP Trevor Bauer, after a loss to Toronto on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Carlos Carrasco (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 22.

--LHP T.J. House (inflamed left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 13.

--LHP Nick Hagadone (broken bone in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 7, originally due to a lower back strain, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 28. He hurt his elbow while rehabbing, and he underwent season-ending elbow surgery July 23.

ROTATION:

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Danny Salazar

RHP Trevor Bauer

RHP Josh Tomlin

RHP Cody Anderson

BULLPEN:

RHP Cody Allen (closer)

RHP Bryan Shaw

RHP Zach McAllister

RHP Ryan Webb

RHP Austin Adams

RHP Jeff Manship

LHP Kyle Crockett

RHP Gavin Floyd

RHP Shawn Armstrong

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

Roberto Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Francisco Lindor

3B Mike Aviles

INF Giovanny Urshela

INF Jose Ramirez

INF Chris Johnson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Abraham Almonte

RF Lonnie Chisenhall

OF Ryan Raburn

OF Jerry Sands