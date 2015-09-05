Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- Lonnie Chisenhall did it right.

Cleveland sent the off-and-on third baseman and his .209 batting average down to Triple-A Columbus on June 7 with two things to work on -- learn to play right field and get his bat back in order.

Chisenhall was brought back July 30 and is now hitting .378 in 28 games after contributing a two-run pinch double Friday night to Cleveland’s 8-1 victory over the Detroit Tigers. He was used as the DH in his first game back but has played exclusively in right field otherwise.

”When we sent him down,“ manager Terry Francona said, ”the day we sent him down, I said, ‘The Royals have sent (third baseman Mike) Moustakas down, and he came back and look what he did.’

”That was the hope, but it doesn’t always work out that way. But Lonnie did it the right way. I saw a quote when he was in Columbus. He said, ‘I need to go back, I need to earn my way back.’

“Since he’s been here, he’s been a really good player. He’s been a really good right fielder.”

Francona said Chisenhall’s strong third base arm translates well to right field. And there was some familiarity because he used to shag fly balls during batting practice.

“Any time you put in work and effort and the time, and get recognized for it, that feels good,” Chisenhall said.

”Whatever speed he has,“ Francona said, ”it’s very useable in the outfield. He’s not a burner. But he’s pretty fast. And it plays in the outfield.

“He seems to be able to get back on balls very easy. He’s got a good arm, which probably comes from playing third. He’s very accurate and it’s got something behind it. It’s got good carry.”

Helped carry him back from Columbus to Cleveland, in fact.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 65-68

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Indians (RHP Danny Salazar, 12-7, 3.27) at Tigers (RHP Alfredo Simon, 11-9, 5.09 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Danny Salazar makes his fourth start against Detroit this season when he goes against the Tigers on Saturday night. Salazar beat Detroit in the first game but lost the next two and brings a 4.21 ERA into the game. He is 2-3 with a 3.86 ERA versus the Tigers over his career.

--RHP Josh Tomlin improved to 4-1 Friday night with his third career complete game, a four-hit 8-1 victory over the Detroit Tigers. “That’s kind of what we were hoping for (since spring training),” manager Terry Francona said. “We kept saying, if we can just let Josh get (back to health), he can help us. He can really pitch.” Tomlin got 14 Detroit batters to hit either the first or second pitch and that made it possible for him to get through his start with 104 pitches. He had right shoulder surgery in March and made his first start for Cleveland on Aug. 15.

--RF Jerry Sands has feasted on Detroit pitching in two of the four games he has played against them this season. He went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run plus a triple and scored twice Friday night in Cleveland’s 8-1 win. In his first game against the Tigers this season, back in April, Sands went 3-for-4 with two doubles and four RBIs. He admitted to thinking about hitting for the cycle after getting the home run and triple in his first two at-bats. “You always think about it,” he said. “I just wanted to concentrate on my last two at-bats.”

--IF Michael Martinez, 32, had his contract purchased Friday by Cleveland from its Triple-A Columbus farm club. He was signed as a six-year minor league free agent and hit .289 for Columbus. “He impressed everybody with how he went about things,” manager Terry Francona said. “He was probably the best teammate in the organization this year, so there was some thought early about maybe calling him up as a reward. Then thinking about it, the more it started to make sense if we feel like he can be the utility guy on our team next year we should probably watch him do that for a month. He plays seven positions, can pinch-run, and he did everything in Triple-A that they wanted.”

--LHP Giovanni Soto, traded from Detroit to Cleveland in 2010 for SS Jhonny Peralta, had his contract purchased Friday by the Indians and was brought to the majors for the first time. Soto, 24, has adapted to a switch from starting to relief and posted a 2.68 ERA through 46 games with Triple-A Columbus. “We wanted to get another lefty,” manager Terry Francona said of a southpaw the Indians removed from their 40-man roster. “This is a kid that three years ago was really high on the radar. Then he didn’t do too well. Then there was this starting to understand of the things that were necessary for him to start pitching like he can. We’re going to get a chance to look at him, see if and how much and where he fits moving forward.”

--RHP Corey Kluber was scrubbed from his scheduled Friday night start at Detroit due to a right hamstring strain. “He was throwing a side (bullpen) session the other day,” manager Terry Francona said, “and he felt something in his hamstring but he disregarded it. I still think he thought he could start.” Consulting with trainers led to the decision to have Kluber (8-13, 3.41 ERA) skip a turn and now Francona feels he’ll “be down a minimum 10 days. There’s no timetable, though. When he’s ready, he’ll pitch.”

--OF Carlos Moncrief was designated for assignment Friday to free up a roster spot. Moncrief hit .187 for Triple-A Columbus in 57 games this season.

--LHP T.J. House was transferred from the 15- to the 60-day disabled list Friday to create roster room for IF Michael Martinez and LHP Giovanni Soto. House has missed most of the season with a sore left shoulder.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That’s kind of what we were hoping for (since spring training). We kept saying, if we can just let Josh get (back to health), he can help us. He can really pitch.” -- Indians manager Terry Francona, on getting a healthy Josh Tomlin back in the Cleveland rotation.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Corey Kluber (right hamstring) missed his start on Sept. 4. He will be out a minimum 10 days but is expected to pitch again this season.

--RHP Carlos Carrasco (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 22.

--LHP T.J. House (inflamed left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 13.

--LHP Nick Hagadone (broken bone in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 7, originally due to a lower back strain, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 28. He hurt his elbow while rehabbing, and he underwent season-ending elbow surgery July 23.

ROTATION:

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Danny Salazar

RHP Trevor Bauer

RHP Josh Tomlin

RHP Cody Anderson

BULLPEN:

RHP Cody Allen (closer)

RHP Bryan Shaw

RHP Zach McAllister

RHP Ryan Webb

RHP Austin Adams

RHP Jeff Manship

LHP Kyle Crockett

RHP Gavin Floyd

RHP Shawn Armstrong

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

Roberto Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Francisco Lindor

3B Mike Aviles

INF Giovanny Urshela

INF Jose Ramirez

INF Chris Johnson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Abraham Almonte

RF Lonnie Chisenhall

OF Ryan Raburn

OF Jerry Sands