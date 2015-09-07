Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

The Indians needed a road victory Sunday. Cody Anderson delivered.

The rookie right-hander pitched seven scoreless innings against the Tigers to square his record at 3-3. Anderson, making his first start against Detroit, didn’t overpower the Tigers but he did keep them from getting anything going, yielding just two hits on the afternoon.

“He did a good job of keeping the ball out of the middle of the (strike) zone,” said Detroit left fielder Tyler Collins.

Anderson didn’t give up a hit until Tigers shortstop Dixon Machado beat out a bunt single after a leadoff walk to center fielder Anthony Gose in the fourth inning. He got out of trouble with a double play, which also helped him out of a fifth-inning jam as well.

“He kept his poise,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. “There was a tight strike zone at times but he kept battling. He didn’t let anything get to him.”

“His fastball, changeup were good pitches for him, and his cutter quite a bit,” Detroit manager Brad Ausmus said. “He did a nice job. We hit some balls decent. Some guys hit the ball well but the wind knocked them down.”

Anderson’s legs cramped up on him sixth and he was taken out after the seventh inning.

In Anderson’s last two starts -- against Detroit and Toronto -- he has allowed two runs on five hits in 13 innings.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 66-69

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Indians (RHP Trevor Bauer, 10-11, 4.56 ERA) at White Sox (LHP Chris Sale, 12-7, 3.29 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Trevor Bauer comes off a four-out outing in his most recent start when he takes the mound Monday at Chicago against the White Sox. Bauer is 2-1 this season and for his career against the White Sox. He has faced them four times this season, posting a 3.08 ERA, and with six lifetime starts in which he has a 3.74 ERA.

--RHP Cody Anderson blanked Detroit on two hits over his seven innings Sunday to even his record at 3-3. The rookie right-hander, making his first start against Detroit, didn’t overpower the Tigers but he did keep them from getting anything going. Anderson’s legs cramped up on him sixth and he was taken out after the seventh.

--SS Francisco Lindor tripled in two runs and scored the final run of Cleveland’s three-run sixth inning Sunday that keyed the Indians’ 4-0 win over Detroit. He got the green light to attack a 1-1 pitch after trying to bunt twice with runners on first and second with nobody out. He tripled to deep right center, then scored on a single. “I yelled at him to go hit,” manager Terry Francona said. “He runs good enough (to keep out of the double play). The one thing I was hoping is that he wasn’t going to pop it up.”

--LF Michael Martinez got three hits Sunday for Cleveland but also was thrown out trying steal second with one out in the seventh. “He ran a ball down (in left), got three base hits,” manager Terry Francona said. “But you don’t want him to run into outs.” Especially with the top of the order coming up. That won’t be a big negative as the Indians evaluate his talents to see how they might apply to next season.

--LHP Giovanni Soto got the final out of the fifth inning on one pitch Saturday night in his major league debut and manager Terry Francona has been having some fun with the writers about overworking the rookie. “We’re going to keep an eye on him, but my guess is he’ll probably be able to bounce back,” Francona said Sunday. Soto is one of two lefties Cleveland has in its bullpen and this month will be used to see how he reacts to pitching in the majors. “One thing is in 3-4 weeks, you’re probably not going to find out all you want,” Francona said, “but I’ll be willing to bet we’ll find out more than would have if we hadn’t of called him up.”

--C Roberto Perez had precautionary X-rays taken following Saturday night’s game because he took a foul ball off his hand early in the game. “I think he’s fine,” manager Terry Francona said Sunday. “Even though he’s not in the lineup, you don’t want to have your backup catcher showing up the next day and he’s hurting. When it’s September and you could have had somebody (up). He’s stiff but he’s all right.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He kept his poise. There was a tight strike zone at times but he kept battling. He didn’t let anything get to him.” -- Indians manager Terry Francona, of rookie RHP Cody Anderson, who pitched seven scoreless innings as Cleveland shut out Detroit Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Roberto Perez (hand injury) had precautionary X-rays taken following the Sept. 4 game because he took a foul ball off his hand early in the game. “I think he’s fine,” manager Terry Francona said.

--RHP Corey Kluber (right hamstring) missed his start on Sept. 4. He will be out a minimum 10 days but is expected to pitch again this season.

--RHP Carlos Carrasco (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 22.

--LHP T.J. House (inflamed left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 13.

--LHP Nick Hagadone (broken bone in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 7, originally due to a lower back strain, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 28. He hurt his elbow while rehabbing, and he underwent season-ending elbow surgery July 23.

ROTATION:

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Danny Salazar

RHP Trevor Bauer

RHP Josh Tomlin

RHP Cody Anderson

BULLPEN:

RHP Cody Allen (closer)

RHP Bryan Shaw

RHP Zach McAllister

RHP Ryan Webb

RHP Austin Adams

RHP Jeff Manship

LHP Kyle Crockett

RHP Gavin Floyd

RHP Shawn Armstrong

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

Roberto Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Francisco Lindor

3B Mike Aviles

INF Giovanny Urshela

INF Jose Ramirez

INF Chris Johnson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Abraham Almonte

RF Lonnie Chisenhall

OF Ryan Raburn

OF Jerry Sands