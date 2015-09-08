Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Gavin Floyd is trying to make the best of the season’s final month for the Indians, but also for himself.

The injury-prone right-hander, who missed the first five months of the season after re-fracturing a bone in his right elbow in March, is trying to showcase what he can bring to a major-league team.

Indians manager Terry Francona said the goal is to help Floyd more than the Indians, who have gotten two scoreless relief appearances out of Floyd thus far.

“I think every decision that’s been made for him to pitch is for him, to be honest with you,” Francona said Monday, prior to Cleveland’s 3-2 win to open a series at the Chicago White Sox, one of Floyd’s former teams. “We enjoy watching him pitch, but we would’ve never pitched him if it were just for us to watch him pitch.”

Floyd had soreness in his right elbow through most of spring training, before discovering he had re-broken his olecranon bone in the joint of his pitching arm. He underwent surgery March 16 in Cleveland to stabilize the elbow and then re-started a rehab program.

After making three rehab appearances in the minor leagues, Floyd got back on a major-league mound for the Indians on Sept. 2 at the Toronto Blue Jays. It was 14 months after he’d last pitched in the majors.

Now that he’s back, it’s more about proving he can stick in the big leagues and stay healthy

“He had worked so hard and he’s gone through so much, that we wanted to put him in a place that’s best for him and his career,” Francona said. “If that ends up helping us, good. But it’s more for him.”

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 67-69

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Indians (RHP Carlos Carrasco, 12-9, 3.53 ERA) at White Sox (LHP Carlos Rodon, 6-6, 4.10 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Carlos Carrasco hasn’t experienced any setbacks with his right shoulder inflammation and is still scheduled to come off the 15-day disabled list on Tuesday to start for the Indians at the Chicago White Sox. Carrasco last pitched Aug. 21 at the New York Yankees and earned a win by allowing just one run in 6 2/3 innings.

--RF Ryan Raburn did what he does best by lighting up Chicago White Sox ace LHP Chris Sale in the Indians’ 3-2 win Monday at U.S. Cellular Field. Raburn went 2-for-2 and hit two solo home runs off Sale to continue his personal hot streak against the White Sox. Raburn has eight career multi-homer games and four of them have been against the White Sox. He’s hit four career homers off Sale and 20 of his 81 career home runs have come off White Sox pitching, including 13 at U.S. Cellular Field.

--2B Mike Aviles went 1-for-4 with a home run for the Indians in a 3-2 win on Monday at the Chicago White Sox. Aviles has five home runs this season and four have been hit on the road. Likewise, four of his homers this season have been hit off LHPs, including the one he hit Monday off Chicago ace LHP Chris Sale.

--RHP Trevor Bauer had good stuff in his start Monday at the Chicago White Sox, but also had trouble commanding it early in the Indians’ 3-2 win at U.S. Cellular Field. Bauer went seven innings and struck out six to get the win, but walked five and hit a batter. The two runs he allowed stemmed from his walking the bases loaded to start the inning on the first 12 pitches he threw. He also walked one more that inning and walked one in the first. Bauer’s 73 walks this season is the second highest in the major leagues, trailing only 76 issued by San Diego Padres RHP Tyson Ross.

--SS Francisco Lindor leads the American League with 11 sacrifice bunts and is sixth in the AL with 17 bunts put in play. Indians manager Terry Francona would eventually like the rookie SS to become a little more selective with his bunt attempts, but said that should happen the longer Lindor is in the major leagues. Lindor went 1-for-4 with a double in the Indians’ 3-2 win Monday at the Chicago White Sox. “There’s going to be times when a guy doesn’t have a good feel for that pitcher, (and) maybe he’s like, ‘Alright, lay a bunt down here,'” Francona said. “There’s also times where ... he might think he’s doing the right thing and we think we’ve got a better chance at first and third with (Michael Brantley) coming up. But those are things you work through.”

--RHP Gavin Floyd is getting another opportunity to prove he can not only pitch at the major-league level, but stay healthy while doing it. Floyd, who was out of the majors for 14 months because of separate fractures in his right elbow, is currently working out of the bullpen for the Indians. He has thrown two scoreless innings of relief thus far. “He had worked so hard and he’s gone through so much, that we wanted to put him in a place that’s best for him and his career,” Cleveland manager Terry Francona said. “If that ends up helping us, good. But it’s more for him.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He kept his poise. There was a tight strike zone at times but he kept battling. He didn’t let anything get to him.” -- Indians manager Terry Francona, of rookie RHP Cody Anderson, who pitched seven scoreless innings as Cleveland shut out Detroit Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Corey Kluber (sore right hamstring) missed his start Sept. 4. He will be out until at least Sept. 14 but is expected to pitch again this season. Manager Terry Francona said Sept. 7 that Kluber stayed back in Cleveland to continue rehabbing with the team’s facilities.

--RHP Carlos Carrasco (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 22. He is scheduled to be reactivated Sept. 8 and start at the Chicago White Sox.

--LHP T.J. House (inflamed left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 4.

--LHP Nick Hagadone (broken bone in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 7, originally due to a lower back strain, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 28. He hurt his elbow while rehabbing, and he underwent season-ending elbow surgery July 23.

ROTATION:

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Danny Salazar

RHP Trevor Bauer

RHP Josh Tomlin

RHP Cody Anderson

BULLPEN:

RHP Cody Allen (closer)

RHP Bryan Shaw

RHP Zach McAllister

RHP Ryan Webb

RHP Austin Adams

RHP Jeff Manship

LHP Kyle Crockett

RHP Gavin Floyd

RHP Shawn Armstrong

LHP Giovanni Soto

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

Roberto Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Francisco Lindor

3B Mike Aviles

INF Giovanny Urshela

INF Jose Ramirez

INF Chris Johnson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Abraham Almonte

RF Lonnie Chisenhall

OF Ryan Raburn

OF Jerry Sands

OF Michael Martinez