Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- It’s putting it mildly to say Ryan Raburn enjoys hitting against the Chicago White Sox, especially in games at U.S. Cellular Field.

Despite going 0-for-3 Tuesday in the Indians’ 7-4 loss, Raburn has simply terrorized the White Sox in his career.

Through 364 at-bats, Raburn is hitting .294 against the White Sox. He’s hit 20 home runs and has 82 RBIs. Raburn only has 81 career homers, so roughly 25 percent have been hit off White Sox pitchers.

Asked if he just likes hitting against the White Sox, the 34-year-old veteran quickly nixed that thought.

“No, it ain’t their pitching,” he said. “Their pitching is unbelievable. They’ve got great arms over there. There’s just some ballparks guys tend to hit better in, you know? Results are a little bit different when we play at our place.”

Raburn’s success rate against the White Sox at Progressive Field in Cleveland actually isn’t that much different, but he’s right about U.S. Cellular Field. He’s hit 13 of those 20 career homers off the White Sox in Chicago, including two Monday off ace LHP Chris Sale in the Indians’ 3-2 victory.

Asked if he’d ever like to play for the White Sox some day, getting more opportunities to hit in their home ballpark, Raburn chuckled.

“I’d love to,” he said. “It’s a great ballpark. I love coming here. I mean, I’ve had good success. It’s one of the places I think (has) kept me in the league, so hopefully it continues.”

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 67-70

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Indians (RHP Josh Tomlin, 4-1, 2.55 ERA) at White Sox (RHP Jeff Samardzija, 9-11, 4.87 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Josh Tomlin will try to build off a strong outing in his last trip to the mound when he starts for the Indians on Wednesday in a series finale at the Chicago White Sox. Tomlin, who will make his sixth start this season, earned a win in his previous start Sept. 4 against the Detroit Tigers. He held the Tigers to one run on four hits and struck out six in throwing a complete game. Tomlin has won four straight starts, with a 2.48 ERA in that span. This will be his fifth career start and sixth appearance against the White Sox. He has an 0-2 record and 3.91 ERA in those outings and last faced the White Sox May 26, 2014 at U.S. Cellular Field.

--RHP Carlos Carrasco was activated from the 15-day disabled list by the Indians on Tuesday after recovering from inflammation in his right shoulder. Carrasco started in Cleveland’s 7-4 loss at the Chicago White Sox and had a tough outing. Carrasco was expected to throw 75 or 80 pitches, but wound up throwing just 58 before manager Terry Francona pulled him after 2 2/3 innings. Carrasco struck out five, but allowed four runs on four hits and three walks, including two home runs.

--CF Abraham Almonte was scratched from the starting lineup Tuesday by Indians manager Terry Francona. Almonte has an inflamed hair follicle in the armpit area of his right arm and is day-to-day.

--INF/OF Michael Martinez wasn’t expected to start Tuesday in the Indians’ 7-4 loss at the Chicago White Sox, but was put into the lineup when CF Abraham Almonte was removed for a minor health issue. Martinez started in CF and hit ninth. He went 1-for-4 with a double and scored a run. The double was his first since Aug. 3 at the Arizona Diamondbacks.

--SS Francisco Lindor got a day out of the starting lineup Tuesday at the Chicago White Sox. Manager Terry Francona said Lindor played through an illness Monday and felt the talented rookie needed a day off to full recover. Lindor has hit safely in 55 of 74 games since June 14, when he was called up from Triple-A Columbus and made his major-league debut.

--2B Jason Kipnis was back in the starting lineup for the Indians on Tuesday at the Chicago White Sox. Kipnis, who’s from the Chicago area, didn’t start in the Indians’ 3-2 win Monday against the White Sox, despite holding stellar career numbers at U.S. Cellular Field. Kipnis, who’s hitting almost 100 points lower against LHPs, missed Chicago ace LHP Chris Sale on Monday. Tuesday wasn’t much easier, though, as he faced Chicago rookie LHP Carlos Rodon. Kipnis went 0-for-5 with two strikeouts in Cleveland’s 7-4 loss.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “(Carrasco) came out of the chute throwing really hard, which was good to see.” -- Indians manager Terry Francona, of RHP Carlos Carrasco, who started Tuesday after being activated from the 15-day disabled list.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Carlos Carrasco (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 22. He was activated Sept. 8.

--CF Abraham Almonte (inflamed hair follicle, right arm pit) was scratched from the starting lineup Sept. 8.

--RHP Corey Kluber (sore right hamstring) missed his start Sept. 4. He will be out until at least Sept. 14 but is expected to pitch again this season. Manager Terry Francona said Sept. 7 that Kluber stayed back in Cleveland to continue rehabbing with the team’s facilities.

--LHP T.J. House (inflamed left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 4.

--LHP Nick Hagadone (broken bone in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 7, originally due to a lower back strain, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 28. He hurt his elbow while rehabbing, and he underwent season-ending elbow surgery July 23.

ROTATION:

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Danny Salazar

RHP Trevor Bauer

RHP Josh Tomlin

RHP Cody Anderson

RHP Carlos Carrasco

BULLPEN:

RHP Cody Allen (closer)

RHP Bryan Shaw

RHP Zach McAllister

RHP Ryan Webb

RHP Austin Adams

RHP Jeff Manship

LHP Kyle Crockett

RHP Gavin Floyd

RHP Shawn Armstrong

LHP Giovanni Soto

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

Roberto Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Francisco Lindor

3B Mike Aviles

INF Giovanny Urshela

INF Jose Ramirez

INF Chris Johnson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Abraham Almonte

RF Lonnie Chisenhall

OF Ryan Raburn

OF Jerry Sands

OF Michael Martinez