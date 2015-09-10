Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- There isn’t a date set for Corey Kluber’s next start, but he’s getting close to returning to the mound.

The Indians’ ace right-hander stayed back in Cleveland to rehab his sore right hamstring, and he’s apparently made some good progress of late.

“I’ll obviously get to look at him (Thursday),” Cleveland manager Terry Francona said. “My guess is that he’ll be ready to pitch fairly quick, just because I think he feels really good and he’s obviously champing at the bit (to pitch again).”

Kluber missed his start Sept. 4 with the hamstring issue and has worked on healing it ever since. The Indians preferred that he stay back in Cleveland to use the team’s rehab facilities and that seems to have been a good decisions.

Kluber has progressed from doing rehab exercises in a pool to other activities that don’t involve the pool. Francona said Kluber might even start doing some wind sprints Thursday to test it out.

“He’s doing a lot of stuff now,” Francona said Wednesday, prior to Cleveland’s 6-4 win to conclude a series at the Chicago White Sox. “We’ll let it run its proper course, but as soon as he’s ready to pitch and allowed to pitch, we’ll pitch him.”

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 68-70

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Tigers (RHP Alfredo Simon, 12-9, 4.86 ERA) at Indians (RHP Danny Salazar, 12-8, 3.54 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Danny Salazar will start for the Indians on Thursday in the opener of a four-game series against the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field. Salazar will be looking for some payback after the Tigers got a season-high six runs off him in just 3 2/3 innings in his last start (Sept. 5 at Comerica Park in Detroit). Salazar will be making his fifth start against the Tigers this season and he went 1-3 with a 6.55 ERA in the first four. He’s lost three straight starts against Detroit.

--RHP Corey Kluber is showing signs of progress with his sore right hamstring, according to Indians manager Terry Francona. After doing rehab work in a pool for several days, Kluber is now doing work outside the pool and could run some sprints Thursday. Francona said the Indians’ coaching staff, medical staff and Kluber need to convene Thursday to determine a possible date for the ace’s return to the rotation.

--RHP Josh Tomlin allowed three home runs in his 5 2/3 innings at the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday night, but earned the win thanks largely to limiting the damage around them. All three homers were solo shots. “At the rate they’re getting hit, that’s really big,” he said of limiting damage. “That’s an issue that I‘m trying to correct, but I’ll never shy away from contact from guys. That’s just not what I would do.”

--CF Abraham Almonte returned to the Indians’ starting lineup Wednesday in the finale of a series at the Chicago White Sox. Almonte was scratched before a game Tuesday because of an infected hair follicle under his left arm, but said the issue is starting to improve. It wasn’t fully healed Wednesday, but Almonte was able to play through it, going 1-for-4 in Cleveland’s 6-4 win at U.S. Cellular Field.

--SS Francisco Lindor returned to the starting lineup in a big way for the Indians in a series finale Wednesday at the Chicago White Sox. Lindor, who didn’t start Tuesday because of an illness, went 3-for-5 and nearly hit for the cycle. He singled, tripled and homered, and scored the game’s first run after his triple to center field in the first inning. His name is starting to be mentioned in the chase for the American League Rookie of the Year Award, but he hasn’t been up all season and probably won’t win because of it. “It’s an honor to be mentioned in the race for rookie of the year,” Lindor said. “I‘m not playing for rookie of the year. I‘m playing to make the play and to win.”

--RHP Jeff Manship has impressed Indians manager Terry Francona since being recalled from Triple-A Columbus on June 18. Manship, who signed a minor-league deal with Cleveland last offseason, has been especially good the past month. Since Aug. 11 the reliever has struck out 12 in 12 1/2 innings and allowed one run. He threw 1 2/3 scoreless innings to protect a lead Wednesday in the Indians’ 6-4 win at the Chicago White Sox. “He’s pitched great, and there’s no reason to think he can’t help us moving forward (next season),” Francona said Wednesday. “I mean, he’s gotten out lefties and righties, his velocity has ticked up a little bit out of the bullpen, he’s got a lot of deception and his breaking ball is very good. You’ve got to find guys (sometimes) and fortunately we did.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Dude’s a stud. He really is. He’s a stud. He’s showing more maturity than his age (21) at this level, and he gets better as the days and months go on. It feels like he’s getting better. He’s a fun player to watch.” -- Cleveland RHP Josh Tomlin, of rookie SS Francisco Lindor, who came within a double of hitting for the cycle Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Corey Kluber (sore right hamstring) missed his start Sept. 4. He will be out until at least Sept. 14 but is expected to pitch again this season. Manager Terry Francona said Sept. 7 that Kluber stayed back in Cleveland to continue rehabbing. Kluber is scheduled to do wind sprints Sept. 10 and could soon get back on a mound to throw pitches.

--CF Abraham Almonte (inflamed hair follicle, right arm pit) was scratched from the starting lineup Sept. 8. He returned Sept. 9.

--LHP T.J. House (inflamed left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 4.

--LHP Nick Hagadone (broken bone in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 7, originally due to a lower back strain, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 28. He hurt his elbow while rehabbing, and he underwent season-ending elbow surgery July 23.

ROTATION:

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Danny Salazar

RHP Trevor Bauer

RHP Josh Tomlin

RHP Cody Anderson

RHP Carlos Carrasco

BULLPEN:

RHP Cody Allen (closer)

RHP Bryan Shaw

RHP Zach McAllister

RHP Ryan Webb

RHP Austin Adams

RHP Jeff Manship

LHP Kyle Crockett

RHP Gavin Floyd

RHP Shawn Armstrong

LHP Giovanni Soto

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

Roberto Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Francisco Lindor

3B Mike Aviles

INF Giovanny Urshela

INF Jose Ramirez

INF Chris Johnson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Abraham Almonte

RF Lonnie Chisenhall

OF Ryan Raburn

OF Jerry Sands

OF Michael Martinez