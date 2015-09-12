Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Indians continue to cling to the fringes of wild-card contention, which makes the postponement of their game with Detroit on Friday problematic. It will require the Indians to play a doubleheader on Sunday and force them to deal with the accompanying potential strain on their pitching staff.

However, the fact that Cleveland is still in the wild-card hunt is remarkable, given where the Indians were a month ago. The low point of their season came on Aug. 7, when they were 10 games below .500 with a record of 49-59 and sat in last place in the AL Central.

Since then, the Indians have gone 20-11 and moved into third place in the division. Winning the division is out of the question, but the Indians’ recent surge has moved them into the wild-card picture. At the start of play Friday, they were fifth in the wild-card race, four games out of the second spot.

Two teams, the Minnesota Twins and Los Angeles Angels, are between the Indians and the second spot. The Indians are done playing the Angels, but seven of the Indians’ 23 remaining games are against the Twins.

Cleveland’s belated charge into the playoff picture is the product of the Indians being dramatically better at home and on defense.

In the first half of the season, they were horrible in both areas. For most of the first half they had the worst home record in the majors. They still have the fourth-worst home record in the league at 30-34. But they have won a season-high six consecutive home games and 11 of their last 13, during which they have outscored their opponents 103-48.

“We’ve proven that when we play good baseball we can win wherever we play,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. “But you should be better at home, because you can use your bullpen differently. For a long time that didn’t help us, but now we seem to have turned it around.”

The defensive improvement coincided roughly with the Indians’ midseason recall of two rookies from Triple-A Columbus: shortstop Francisco Lindor and third baseman Giovanny Urshela. Both players have been major defensive upgrades on the left side of the infield.

“With Gio, we thought he might struggle a little defensively, but we knew he could catch the ball,” Francona said. “Frankie has done a really good job. He listens and he wants to get better.”

At the trade deadline, the Indians also dealt four veteran outfielders who were defensive liabilities: Nick Swisher, Michael Bourn, Brandon Moss and David Murphy. Former third baseman Lonnie Chisenhall has been moved to right field, where he has been outstanding defensively, and Abraham Almonte, acquired from San Diego at the trade deadline, has been a force both offensively and defensively in center field.

All of that has made the Indians younger, more athletic and more versatile.

“We use everyone,” Francona said. “Nobody doesn’t play.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 69-70

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Tigers (RHP Justin Verlander, 3-7, 3.43 ERA) at Indians (RHP Cody Anderson, 3-3, 3.72 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Corey Kluber, who hasn’t started a game since Aug. 29 because of a strained hamstring, threw a bullpen session Friday and “did fine,” according to manager Terry Francona. Kluber will meet with team officials on Saturday and decide his next step.

--LF Michael Brantley hit a solo home run in the seventh inning and a two-run homer in the eighth inning to lead the Indians to their 7-5 win over Detroit on Thursday. “He’s just such an intelligent hitter. Having him up there in those situations, I‘m glad he’s on our side. He’s something to watch,” said Cleveland manager Terry Francona. One of the home runs was hit off RHP Alfredo Simon, against whom Brantley is a .500 career hitter (12-for-24).

--OF Lonnie Chisenhall, who made the conversion from third base to right field in the middle of the season, is playing outstanding defense at his new position. Thursday night Chisenhall had three outfield assists, the first Indians outfielder with three assists in a game since Rick Manning had three on May 21, 1981, vs. Seattle.

--CF Abraham Almonte hit his fourth home run of the season Thursday. All four of his homers have come at Progressive Field. Almonte is hitting .357 at home and .213 on the road.

--RHP Danny Salazar on Thursday became the third Indians pitcher this season to reach 175 strikeouts, joining Corey Kluber and Carlos Carrasco. It’s just the second time in Indians history they have had three pitchers with 175 or more strikeouts. The other time was in 2000 when Bartolo Colon, Chuck Finley and Dave Burba did it.

--2B Jason Kipnis was in the lineup Thursday, but at DH, not second base. Manager Terry Francona said that was because INF Jose Ramirez was also in the lineup, and on those days Francona prefers to have Ramirez play a position, so Ramirez played second base and Kipnis was at DH.

--OF Carlos Moncrief, designated for assignment by the Indians on Sept. 4, cleared waivers and was outrighted to Double-A Akron. Moncrief hit .187 for Triple-A Columbus in 57 games this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s just such an intelligent hitter. Having him up there in those situations, I‘m glad he’s on our side. He’s something to watch.” -- Cleveland manager Terry Francona, on LF Michael Brantley after a win Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Corey Kluber (sore right hamstring) missed his starts Sept. 4 and Sept. 9. Kluber is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Sept. 11. He is expected to pitch again this season.

--LHP T.J. House (inflamed left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 4.

--LHP Nick Hagadone (broken bone in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 7, originally due to a lower back strain, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 28. He hurt his elbow while rehabbing, and he underwent season-ending elbow surgery July 23.

ROTATION:

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Danny Salazar

RHP Trevor Bauer

RHP Josh Tomlin

RHP Cody Anderson

RHP Carlos Carrasco

BULLPEN:

RHP Cody Allen (closer)

RHP Bryan Shaw

RHP Zach McAllister

RHP Ryan Webb

RHP Austin Adams

RHP Jeff Manship

LHP Kyle Crockett

RHP Gavin Floyd

RHP Shawn Armstrong

LHP Giovanni Soto

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

Roberto Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Francisco Lindor

3B Mike Aviles

INF Giovanny Urshela

INF Jose Ramirez

INF Chris Johnson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Abraham Almonte

RF Lonnie Chisenhall

OF Ryan Raburn

OF Jerry Sands

OF Michael Martinez