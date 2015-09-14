Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- The pitching puzzle that is Trevor Bauer continues to perplex the Cleveland Indians, and no one more so than Trevor Bauer. Bauer was the losing pitcher in the Indians’ 9-2 loss to Detroit in the second game of Sunday’s doubleheader.

Bauer was given a 2-0 first-inning lead, but he only was able to make it through three innings, giving up six runs.

“To not be able to protect that lead is frustrating,” Bauer said. “Wins are at a premium for us now. I need to perform better for our team.”

Bauer’s record is 11-12. In most of his starts, however, he is either really good or really bad. There doesn’t seem to be any middle ground. For example, in four of his last eight starts he has failed to pitch four innings.

However, during that same span he has had a start in which he pitched seven innings, allowing two runs on two hits. In another he pitched eight innings and gave up one run on five hits.

“I don’t know what it is. It’s vexing,” said Bauer of his inconsistencies. “A lot of up and down, clearly. It’s easier to handle this stuff when there isn’t quite as much of an extreme as there is with me. When I pitch well I give our team a good chance to win. When I don’t pitch well I can’t even keep the team close enough to compete. That’s the worst part of it. On my bad nights I‘m not giving us a chance to win.”

Manager Terry Francona said the Indians are going to remain patient with Bauer, even as the team is desperately trying to win games to stay in the wild-card race.

“Tonight he didn’t locate his pitches enough, and he paid the price for it,” Francona said. “It always comes back to being able to command his pitches.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 69-70

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Royals (RHP Edinson Volquez, 13-7, 3.49 ERA) at Indians (RHP Carlos Carrasco, 12-10, 3.70 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Jason Kipnis did not start the second game of Sunday’s doubleheader. Kipnis, who hit .323 in the first half of the season and was selected to the AL All-Star team, is hitting .189 (18-for-95) since Aug. 1.

--INF Chris Johnson, who had three hits and two RBIs in the first game, is hitting .372 (16-for-43) since the Indians acquired him in a trade with Atlanta on Aug. 7.

--RHP Corey Kluber hasn’t started a game since Aug. 29 due to a strained right hamstring. The Indians haven’t announced a starter for Thursday’s game with Kansas City. Manager Terry Francona said Kluber could be a candidate to start that game, depending on how he feels.

--RHP Trevor Bauer gave up six runs in three innings in taking the loss in the second game of Sunday’s doubleheader. Bauer admits his wildly inconsistent season, in which he is either very good or very bad in many starts, is frustrating. “When I pitch well I give our team a good chance to win. When I don’t pitch well I can’t even keep the team close enough to compete,” he said. “That’s the worst part of it. On my bad nights I‘m not giving us a chance to win.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Most of it comes down to fastball command.” -- Cleveland manager Terry Francona, on the inconsistent season of pitcher Trevor Bauer.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Corey Kluber (sore right hamstring) missed his starts Sept. 4 and Sept. 9. Kluber threw a bullpen session Sept. 11. He might pitch on Sept. 17.

--LHP T.J. House (inflamed left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 4.

--LHP Nick Hagadone (broken bone in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 7, originally due to a lower back strain, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 28. He hurt his elbow while rehabbing, and he underwent season-ending elbow surgery July 23.

ROTATION:

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Danny Salazar

RHP Trevor Bauer

RHP Josh Tomlin

RHP Cody Anderson

RHP Carlos Carrasco

BULLPEN:

RHP Cody Allen (closer)

RHP Bryan Shaw

RHP Zach McAllister

RHP Ryan Webb

RHP Austin Adams

RHP Jeff Manship

LHP Kyle Crockett

RHP Gavin Floyd

RHP Shawn Armstrong

LHP Giovanni Soto

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

Roberto Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Francisco Lindor

3B Mike Aviles

INF Giovanny Urshela

INF Jose Ramirez

INF Chris Johnson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Abraham Almonte

RF Lonnie Chisenhall

OF Ryan Raburn

OF Jerry Sands

OF Michael Martinez