Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- For the last two weeks the Indians’ starting rotation has been missing reigning American League Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber. Kluber hasn’t started a game since Aug. 29, due to a strained right hamstring. That absence from the rotation for Kluber could end this week.

Manager Terry Francona said Kluber will throw a light bullpen session on Tuesday to test his hamstring. If there are no setbacks, Francona said Kluber feels confident that he will be able to start Thursday.

Assuming Kluber does start Thursday, Francona will be faced with a decision on how to reconfigure the rotation. The rotation currently consists of Carlos Carrasco, Danny Salazar, Cody Anderson, Josh Tomlin and Trevor Bauer.

The Indians have one off day remaining in the regular season, on Sept. 21. Francona could choose to go with a six-man rotation the rest of the way. He could skip a pitcher in each turn through the rotation. Or he could simply plug Kluber back into the rotation, and move one of the current starters to the bullpen.

Francona said he’s not prepared to make that decision yet. “We’ll let everyone pitch this week and then assess everything,” he said. “We want to put ourselves in position to win as many games as we can. There are a lot of different things we could do.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 71-71

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Royals (RHP Kris Medlen 3-1, 4.58 ERA) at Indians (RHP Josh Tomlin, 5-1, 2.85 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Corey Kluber is getting close to rejoining the Indians’ starting rotation. Kluber hasn’t pitched since Aug. 29 due to a strained right hamstring. Manager Terry Francona said Kluber feels confident he can start Thursday’s game against Kansas City.

--2B Jason Kipnis, who was leading the American League in hitting for much of the first half of the season, is in a prolonged slump. Despite hitting a home run leading off the first inning Monday, Kipnis is hitting .130 in September (6-46) and .190 since Aug. 1 (19-100). Manager Terry Francona said Kipnis has been bothered recently by a stiff neck.

--RHP Carlos Carrasco struck out nine in getting the win Monday. Carrasco has recorded five or more strikeouts in 15 consecutive starts, the fourth-longest streak in Indians history, dating to 1914. Carrasco’s streak is the longest by an Indians pitcher since Luis Tiant had 17 consecutive starts of five or more strikeouts in June and August of 1968.

--LF Michael Brantley had three hits, including a seventh-inning double, his 44th double of the year, the most in the major leagues. Two of Brantley’s hits came off RHP Edinson Volquez, against whom Brantley has a career average of .750 (6-for-8). Brantley has a nine-game hitting streak against Kansas City. He’s hitting .375 (12-for-32) during the streak.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He had one of the better breaking balls he’s had all year, and that’s big against a good fastball-hitting team like they are.” -- Cleveland manager Terry Francona, on RHP Carlos Carrasco, who struck out nine in getting the win over the Royals Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Corey Kluber (sore right hamstring) has not pitched since Aug. 29. He threw a bullpen session Sept. 11, and is expected to start Sept. 17.

--LHP T.J. House (inflamed left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 4.

--LHP Nick Hagadone (broken bone in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 7, originally due to a lower back strain, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 28. He hurt his elbow while rehabbing, and he underwent season-ending elbow surgery July 23.

ROTATION:

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Danny Salazar

RHP Trevor Bauer

RHP Josh Tomlin

RHP Cody Anderson

RHP Carlos Carrasco

BULLPEN:

RHP Cody Allen (closer)

RHP Bryan Shaw

RHP Zach McAllister

RHP Ryan Webb

RHP Austin Adams

RHP Jeff Manship

LHP Kyle Crockett

RHP Gavin Floyd

RHP Shawn Armstrong

LHP Giovanni Soto

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

Roberto Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Francisco Lindor

3B Mike Aviles

INF Giovanny Urshela

INF Jose Ramirez

INF Chris Johnson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Abraham Almonte

RF Lonnie Chisenhall

OF Ryan Raburn

OF Jerry Sands

OF Michael Martinez