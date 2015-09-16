Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- Every game is precious for the wild card-chasing Cleveland Indians. That made their 2-0 loss to Kansas City on Tuesday even more frustrating. Time is running out in their attempt to play their way into the postseason as a wild card team.

At the start of play Tuesday, the Indians were in fifth place in the wild card standings, 4 1/2 games out of the No.2 wild card spot. Tuesday the Indians got a well enough pitched game to win, but they were unable to support right-hander Josh Tomlin with any runs.

Tomlin pitched a complete game four-hitter, with six strikeouts and no walks, but still took the loss.

“We need wins,” said Tomlin. “No matter how well I pitch, if the other guy’s pitches better than me, it’s still a loss.”

The Indians were trying to climb over the .500 mark for the first time since April 9, when they were 2-1. They went into Tuesday’s game with a record of 71-71, but went out of it with a record of 71-72. They have 19 games remaining in the regular season, and they will have to win the vast majority of them in order have any hope of making it to the postseason.

The schedule is in Cleveland’s favor, however. With this homestand the Indians are beginning a stretch in which they play 18 of their last 24 games at home, where they have been much better of late. They have won eight of their last 10 home games and 13 of their last 17.

“For whatever reason we didn’t play well at home for the first three or four months,” said Indians manager Terry Francona. “But we know that when we play good we win, no matter where we play. When we don’t play good, we don’t win.”

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 71-72

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Royals (LHP Danny Duffy, 7-7, 4.14 ERA) at Indians (RHP Danny Salazar, 12-8, 3.57 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Francisco Lindor leads all major league rookies with a .311 batting average. Lindor is third among AL rookies with 99 hits even though he’s 12th among rookies in games played.

--RHP Josh Tomlin pitched a four-hit complete game, but still took the loss on Tuesday. It was Tomlin’s second complete game of the season. He struck out six and did not walk a batter. “We need wins,” said Tomlin.

--RHP Corey Kluber did some pitcher’s fielding practice drills on Tuesday, and seems to be on target to start Thursday’s game against Kansas City. Kluber hasn’t started a game since Aug. 29 due to a strained right hamstring.

--RHP Bryan Shaw, who set an Indians record with 80 appearances last season, leads the team in appearances again this year with 65. “The more he pitches, the better he is,” said Manager Terry Francona of Shaw, who is 3-3 with a 2.73 ERA.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “No matter how well I pitch, if the other guy’s pitches better than me, it’s still a loss.” -- Indians RHP Josh Tomlin after a loss on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Corey Kluber (sore right hamstring) has not pitched since Aug. 29. He threw a bullpen session Sept. 11, and is expected to start Sept. 17.

--LHP T.J. House (inflamed left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 4.

--LHP Nick Hagadone (broken bone in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 7, originally due to a lower back strain, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 28. He hurt his elbow while rehabbing, and he underwent season-ending elbow surgery July 23.

ROTATION:

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Danny Salazar

RHP Trevor Bauer

RHP Josh Tomlin

RHP Cody Anderson

RHP Carlos Carrasco

BULLPEN:

RHP Cody Allen (closer)

RHP Bryan Shaw

RHP Zach McAllister

RHP Ryan Webb

RHP Austin Adams

RHP Jeff Manship

LHP Kyle Crockett

RHP Gavin Floyd

RHP Shawn Armstrong

LHP Giovanni Soto

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

Roberto Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Francisco Lindor

3B Mike Aviles

INF Giovanny Urshela

INF Jose Ramirez

INF Chris Johnson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Abraham Almonte

RF Lonnie Chisenhall

OF Ryan Raburn

OF Jerry Sands

OF Michael Martinez