Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

CLEVELAND -- Since the day he arrived in the big leagues and was immediately plugged into the shortstop position, Francisco Lindor has looked like he belongs. There was a very short period of adjustment for the 21-year-old rookie. He quickly became one of the Cleveland Indians’ best players.

Lindor was recalled from Triple-A Columbus on June 14. His promotion was long overdue for many observers, who felt the Indians wouldn’t wait long to summon the best prospect in their minor league system. Some felt Lindor would arrive in Cleveland by early or mid-May.

The way he has played since his arrival indicates he probably could have, perhaps even should have been recalled earlier than he was. Wednesday night, Lindor went 3-for-4 with a home run, and he drove in four of Cleveland’s five runs. Lindor is leading all major league rookies with a .317 batting average. Only three American League players, rookie or otherwise, have more hits than Lindor’s 102 since his June 14 recall.

Among all AL rookies the switch-hitting Lindor ranks in the top three in hitting, on base percentage, multi-hit games, doubles, hits and OPS. That has led to growing speculation that Lindor could become the first Indians player to be voted the American League Rookie of the Year since Sandy Alomar Jr. in 1990.

“When you start doing the things he’s doing you get people’s attention,” said Indians manager Terry Francona. “He just keeps getting better. He’s impacting games almost every night.”

Lindor says he pays no attention to the Rookie of the Year talk.

“I don’t play for the Rookie of the Year or the MVP or any of that stuff,” he said. “I play for the love of the game. I want to win and I want to represent my family the right way.”

RECORD: 61-85

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Royals (RHP Yordano Ventura, 11-8, 4.42 ERA) at Indians (RHP Corey Kluber, 8-13, 3.41 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Corey Kluber is over his strained hamstring and will make his first start Thursday night since Aug. 29. Asked if Kluber will be on a pitch count, manager Terry Francona joked, “Yeah, 140-150.”

--RHP Danny Salazar pitched seven strong innings, giving up one run on four hits, to get the win Wednesday. “I was able to use my fastball in and out, and then mixed in my changeup. The key was to keep the ball down,” said Salazar, who in his last five starts at Progressive Field is 3-1 with a 1.75 ERA while holding opposing teams to a .203 batting average.

--1B Carlos Santana’s stolen base in the seventh inning Wednesday was his 11th stolen base of the season, which is more than double his previous career high, which was five. Santana also had two more walks to lift his league-leading total to 97. Santana led the league in walks last year with 113.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The level he’s playing at and the consistency he has shown is really exciting. It’s fun to watch him get better.” -- Cleveland manager Terry Francona, on SS Francisco Lindor.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Corey Kluber (sore right hamstring) has not pitched since Aug. 29. He threw a bullpen session Sept. 11, and is expected to start Sept. 17.

--LHP T.J. House (inflamed left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 4.

--LHP Nick Hagadone (broken bone in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 7, originally due to a lower back strain, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 28. He hurt his elbow while rehabbing, and he underwent season-ending elbow surgery July 23.

