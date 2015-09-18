Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- With a wild card spot hanging in the balance, Cleveland Indians officials have run out of patience waiting for Trevor Bauer to find some consistency. So on Thursday, manager Terry Francona announced Bauer was being taken out of the starting rotation and moved to the bullpen.

A move needed to be made because on Thursday reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber returned to the rotation after missing 2 1/2 weeks with a hamstring strain. The odd man out became Bauer, who has been wildly inconsistent over the last two months.

In 29 starts this year Bauer is 11-12 with a 4.71 ERA. He started strong, going 2-0 with a 1.80 ERA in four April starts, but in his last 25 starts he is 9-12 with a 5.22 ERA. In four September starts he is 1-2 with a 10.32 ERA.

Asked why Bauer has been so inconsistent, Francona said, “Most of it comes back to fastball command.”

There has been no middle ground with Bauer this year. In most starts he has been either really good or really bad. In 11 starts this year he has pitched seven or more innings. In eight starts he has pitched less than five innings.

With the Indians still hanging around in the wild card race, they couldn’t afford to keep sending Bauer to the mound, not knowing what they were going to get. At the start of play Thursday the Indians were just three games out in the loss column of the second wild card spot, with 18 games to play.

With Bauer now in the bullpen, barring an injury, the rotation the Indians will use the rest of the way will be Kluber, Carlos Carrasco, Danny Salazar, Josh Tomlin and Cody Anderson.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 72-73

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: White Sox (LHP Chris Sale, 12-9, 3.55 ERA) at Indians (RHP Cody Anderson, 4-3, 3.68 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Trevor Bauer has been moved out of the starting rotation and into the bullpen. In 29 starts this year Bauer is 11-12 with a 4.71 ERA. He started strong, going 2-0 with a 1.80 ERA in four April starts, but in his last 25 starts he is 9-12 with a 5.22 ERA. In four September starts he is 1-2 with a 10.32 ERA.

--RHP Corey Kluber made his first start since Aug. 29, due to a strained hamstring, on Thursday night. He pitched four innings and gave up three runs, two earned, on five hits, with five strikeouts and no walks. Manager Terry Francona defended his decision to error on the side of caution by removing Kluber from the game after four innings. “I might have been overly protective, but I‘m not going to apologize for it,” Francona said “When you’ve been down as long as he was, I just thought it was in his best interest to take him out there. It was the right thing to do.”

--1B Carlos Santana was 3-for-5 in Thursday’s loss. Santana has hit safely in 20 of 23 games since Aug. 23. He is hitting .309 in that span, with 11 RBIs and 17 walks.

--2B Jason Kipnis was in the starting lineup Thursday as the designated hitter. Manager Francona has begun to periodically use Kipnis in the DH role in the last couple weeks, because Kipnis has been dealing with a nagging sore shoulder.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We made mistakes pitching to Infante all night, and he killed us.” -- Cleveland manager Terry Francona, on the Royals’ Omar Infante collecting a career-high seven RBIs in a Kansas City win on Thursday .

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Corey Kluber (sore right hamstring) has not pitched since Aug. 29. He threw a bullpen session Sept. 11, and started Sept. 17.

--LHP T.J. House (inflamed left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 4.

--LHP Nick Hagadone (broken bone in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 7, originally due to a lower back strain, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 28. He hurt his elbow while rehabbing, and he underwent season-ending elbow surgery July 23.

ROTATION:

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Carlos Carrasco

RHP Danny Salazar

RHP Josh Tomlin

RHP Cody Anderson

BULLPEN:

RHP Cody Allen (closer)

RHP Bryan Shaw

RHP Zach McAllister

RHP Ryan Webb

RHP Austin Adams

RHP Jeff Manship

LHP Kyle Crockett

RHP Gavin Floyd

RHP Shawn Armstrong

LHP Giovanni Soto

RHP Trevor Bauer

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

Roberto Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Francisco Lindor

3B Mike Aviles

INF Giovanny Urshela

INF Jose Ramirez

INF Chris Johnson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Abraham Almonte

RF Lonnie Chisenhall

OF Ryan Raburn

OF Jerry Sands

OF Michael Martinez