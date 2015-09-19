Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Indians continue to stubbornly hang around in the race for the second wild card spot in the American League. Friday night they beat Chicago 12-1. The Indians have won 15 of their last 22 games in what has been a slow, methodical recovery from a terrible start this season.

The Indians immediately dug a hole for themselves by going 7-14 in the month of April. However, since May 1 they are 66-59. A major factor in that improvement is that the Indians are finally starting to win at home. For much of the season they had the worst home record in the American League. However, since July 29 they are 15-5 at Progressive Field.

Playing with an all-rookie left side of the infield, the Indians are just two games out in the loss column from the second wild card spot. One of the teams ahead of them is Minnesota, and the Indians still have seven games remaining with the Twins.

A major factor in the Indians’ surge has been the play of rookie shortstop Francisco Lindor and rookie third baseman Giovanny Urshela. Urshela has been spotty offensively, but he has been a major defensive upgrade at third base since his mid-season recall.

Lindor, who was recalled from Triple-A Columbus on June 14, has been spectacular, both at the plate and in the field. He had three more hits Friday, including his 10th home run. Lindor is hitting .319 overall and since July 29 he is hitting .455 (35-for-70) with 20 RBIs and 21 runs scored at Progressive Field, while playing his way into the discussion for American League Rookie of the Year.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 73-73

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: White Sox (LHP Carlos Rodon, 7-6, 3.94 ERA) at Indians (RHP Carlos Carrasco, 13-10, 3.62 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Jason Kipnis was not in the starting lineup, due in large part to his .236 a career average vs. White Sox LHP Chris Sale.

--1B Carlos Santana’s grand slam off LHP Chris Sale was the big blow in the Indians’ six-run third inning Friday. It was a rare big hit for Santana, who despite 16 home runs and leading the league in walks, has struggled offensively. His .237 batting average is the highest it’s been since early May. “We’ve been waiting for that one hot streak he usually has, because his bat is so important for us,” said manager Terry Francona.

--RHP Cody Anderson has quietly been a solid contributor to the Indians’ late season charge. Anderson was the winning pitcher Friday, pitching 6 2/3 innings, giving up one run on five hits. “He competes like crazy,” said manager Terry Francona. In three September starts Anderson is 3-0 with a 1.78 ERA.

--OF Michael Brantley had three singles on Friday. It’s his 15th game this year with three or more hits.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We caught a break, but we took advantage of it. When you get a break against (Chris) Sale, you better take advantage of it because that might be the only one you get.” -- Cleveland manager Terry Francona, after a win Friday.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP T.J. House (inflamed left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 4.

--LHP Nick Hagadone (broken bone in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 7, originally due to a lower back strain, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 28. He hurt his elbow while rehabbing, and he underwent season-ending elbow surgery July 23.

ROTATION:

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Carlos Carrasco

RHP Danny Salazar

RHP Josh Tomlin

RHP Cody Anderson

BULLPEN:

RHP Cody Allen (closer)

RHP Bryan Shaw

RHP Zach McAllister

RHP Ryan Webb

RHP Austin Adams

RHP Jeff Manship

LHP Kyle Crockett

RHP Gavin Floyd

RHP Shawn Armstrong

LHP Giovanni Soto

RHP Trevor Bauer

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

Roberto Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Francisco Lindor

3B Mike Aviles

INF Giovanny Urshela

INF Jose Ramirez

INF Chris Johnson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Abraham Almonte

RF Lonnie Chisenhall

OF Ryan Raburn

OF Jerry Sands

OF Michael Martinez