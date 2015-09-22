Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- After an off-day Monday, the Cleveland Indians will officially enter crunch time. The Indians are clinging to contention in the race for the second wild card spot in the American League. They are competing with three other teams for that second wild card spot.

One of those three teams is the Minnesota Twins. Seven of the Indians’ 14 remaining games are against the Twins. Starting Tuesday, the Indians will begin a three-game series in Minnesota. The Twins and Indians will also play a four-game series in Cleveland starting Sept. 28.

The good news for the Indians is they have seven games left with Minnesota in order to gain ground on the Twins in the wild card race. The bad news for the Indians is they haven’t played very well against the Twins. Minnesota leads the season series 7-5.

Indians manager Terry Francona says he is looking forward to the seven upcoming games with Minnesota. “Because of how we played earlier in the season we have to make up ground,” Francona said. “They are a good team and they are going to be difficult to play. But on the other hand, it’s guaranteed that if you win you make up ground on them.”

Cleveland will start Danny Salazar, Corey Kluber, and Cody Anderson, in order, in the three-game series in Minnesota, where the Indians have lost four of the six games they have played this season.

“It’s going to be fun to play them. We’ve just got to take it as it comes and keep playing well,” said Francona.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 74-74

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Indians (RHP Danny Salazar, 13-8, 3.48 ERA) at Twins (RHP Ervin Santana, 5-4, 4.55 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Trevor Bauer, after making his first 63 major league appearances as a starter made his first relief appearance Saturday night, pitching a scoreless ninth inning. “It was a good inning for him,” said manager Terry Francona. “It’s better than sitting down there, out of sight, out of mind. Just because a guy goes to the bullpen, it doesn’t mean he’s been forgotten.”

--INF Chris Johnson is hitting .350 (21-60) since being acquired in the Aug. 7 trade with Atlanta that saw the Indians send OF Nick Swisher and OF Michael Bourn to the Braves. “I‘m really enjoying myself here,” Johnson said. “The thing about being here is that everyone is extremely positive.”

--RHP Josh Tomlin improved his record to 6-2 by pitching 5 2/3 scoreless innings in the win over the White Sox. Tomlin has come back from elbow reconstruction surgery in 2012 and shoulder surgery in March of this year to be a very effective late-season addition to the Indians’ rotation. “He’s a different pitcher (now compared to pre-surgery),” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. “He’s more deceptive now, with more movement. Before, he was mostly velocity.”

--OF Michael Brantley hit his major league-leading 45th double on Sunday. That matches Brantley’s career high set last year. Brantley is one of four Indians players who have hit 45 or more doubles in consecutive years, and the first to do it since Lou Boudreau in 1940-41. The others who have done it are George Burns (1926-27) and Tris Speaker (1920-23).

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He didn’t have his normal command. You can tell by his pitch count. But when he had to make pitches he made really good pitches.” -- Indians manager Terry Francona, on RHP Josh Tomlin after a win Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Giovanny Urshela (sore right shoulder) did not play Sept. 20. It was the fourth time he sat in five games because of the injury.

--LHP T.J. House (inflamed left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 4.

--LHP Nick Hagadone (broken bone in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 7, originally due to a lower back strain, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 28. He hurt his elbow while rehabbing, and he underwent season-ending elbow surgery July 23.

ROTATION:

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Carlos Carrasco

RHP Danny Salazar

RHP Josh Tomlin

RHP Cody Anderson

BULLPEN:

RHP Cody Allen (closer)

RHP Bryan Shaw

RHP Zach McAllister

RHP Ryan Webb

RHP Austin Adams

RHP Jeff Manship

LHP Kyle Crockett

RHP Gavin Floyd

RHP Shawn Armstrong

LHP Giovanni Soto

RHP Trevor Bauer

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

Roberto Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Francisco Lindor

3B Mike Aviles

INF Giovanny Urshela

INF Jose Ramirez

INF Chris Johnson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Abraham Almonte

RF Lonnie Chisenhall

OF Ryan Raburn

OF Jerry Sands

OF Michael Martinez