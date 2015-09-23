Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- Cleveland Indians pitcher Danny Salazar was frustrated following his club’s 3-1 loss to the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday at Target Field.

The Twins ambushed Salazar for all three runs in the span of four hitters in the third inning, getting things started with a two-out walk to shortstop Eduardo Escobar.

Salazar thought it should have never gotten past him, feeling that home plate umpire Tom Hallion squeezed him on a potential strike three that would have ended the inning.

Escobar was the first base-runner allowed by Salazar on the night. Aaron Hicks followed with an RBI triple ahead of Brian Dozier and Joe Mauer, who each drove in a run with back-to-back doubles.

“I did think I had (Escobar) struck out, but the umpire didn’t agree,” Salazar said. “That got me thinking too much and out of my rhythm.”

Salazar went on, saying that with playoff spots on the line, the missed call could end up being a big one at season’s end. He also mentioned other pitches later in the game that he felt Hallion missed and said Twins starter Ervin Santana got the benefit of at least one pitch Salazar felt was low that was called a strike.

“These are really important games and (umpires) can’t be missing calls like that,” Salazar said. “That was a bad, bad call. It cost me 20 more pitches and three more runs. I think I could have gone seven or eight tonight.”

Instead, Salazar was lifted after six innings, allowing three runs on five hits and three walks. Eleven of his last 13 starts, including Tuesday‘s, have been quality starts.

Adding to the frustration of the missed call was the events afterward. On Hicks’ triple, All-Star left fielder Michael Brantley dove for the ball, injuring his right shoulder. He briefly stayed in the game but was taken out in the bottom of the fourth. He is day-to-day.

“That cost us Brantley and he’s really important for us,” Salazar said. “After that, I just got out of my mind. I was leaving everything up. That’s my bad because I can’t let that happen but sometimes it’s tough, especially in this situation. We need to win this game.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 74-75

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Indians (RHP Corey Kluber, 8-14, 3.44 ERA) at Twins (RHP Phil Hughes, 10-9, 4.58 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Danny Salazar allowed three runs on five hits and three walks in six innings of work. He now has 11 quality starts in his last 13 outings and is 6-5 with a 2.88 ERA with 78 strikeouts in 84 1/3 innings over that span.

--SS Francisco Lindor went 1-for-4 with a single. Over his last 60 games, Lindor is hitting .356 with 27 extra-base hits and 35 RBIs. He is third in the majors in hits and batting average over that span.

--3B Jose Ramirez went 2-for-4 with two singles. Over his last nine games, Ramirez is hitting .370 with five extra-base hits and five RBIs.

--C Yan Gomes was 2-for-4 with two doubles. It was the second time this season he’s hit two doubles in the same game and the first time since July 6 against Houston. It was the fifth two-double game of his career.

--LF Michael Brantley left the game in the fourth inning with a jammed right shoulder. Brantley, hitting .314 with 15 homers and 84 RBIs, is considered day-to-day.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I thought he was up more than he wanted to be and got away with some pitches early just on stuff. He didn’t have his good changeup to fall back on.” -- Indians manager Terry Francona, of RHP Danny Salazar after the loss to the Twins Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Michael Brantley (jammed right shoulder) left the Sept. 22 in the fourth inning. He considered day-to-day.

--INF Giovanny Urshela (sore right shoulder) did not play Sept. 20, the fourth time in five games he sat because of the injury. He also sat out Sept. 22.

--LHP T.J. House (inflamed left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 4.

--LHP Nick Hagadone (broken bone in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 7, originally due to a lower back strain, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 28. He hurt his elbow while rehabbing, and he underwent season-ending elbow surgery July 23.

ROTATION:

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Carlos Carrasco

RHP Danny Salazar

RHP Josh Tomlin

RHP Cody Anderson

BULLPEN:

RHP Cody Allen (closer)

RHP Bryan Shaw

RHP Zach McAllister

RHP Ryan Webb

RHP Austin Adams

RHP Jeff Manship

LHP Kyle Crockett

RHP Gavin Floyd

RHP Shawn Armstrong

LHP Giovanni Soto

RHP Trevor Bauer

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

Roberto Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Francisco Lindor

3B Mike Aviles

INF Giovanny Urshela

INF Jose Ramirez

INF Chris Johnson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Abraham Almonte

RF Lonnie Chisenhall

OF Ryan Raburn

OF Jerry Sands

OF Michael Martinez