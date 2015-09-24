Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- With the season ending Tuesday for the Columbus Clippers, the Indians’ Triple-A affiliate, it means more reinforcements made their way to the Cleveland roster for the final stretch of the season.

Before Wednesday’s game, Cleveland recalled right-hander C.C. Lee and infielder Jesus Aguilar from Columbus, while also selecting the contract of catcher Adam Moore. To make room for Moore on the 40-man roster, the Indians had to designate outfielder Tyler Holt for assignment.

Lee, a reliever, pitched in just one game for the Indians this year after making 37 relief appearances in 2014. Manager Terry Francona had high praise Wednesday for the right-hander as he rejoined the club as a September call-up.

“With C.C., it’ll kind of be where we see fit,” Francona said of Lee’s role. “With his slot and his stuff, I think he belongs in a major league bullpen. I think the only hurdle he has left is understanding he belongs and the confidence factor.”

Aguilar played just three games with Cleveland in late July and was 2-for-9 during that brief stint in the majors. He batted .267 with 93 RBIs, 19 home runs and 29 doubles in 131 games with Triple-A Columbus this year.

“It’s probably one of those situations where there may not be a lot of playing time. I don’t know,” Francona said. “And he knows that. But (Columbus manager Chris Tremie) thought he did such a good job that I think as an organization, sometimes we need to listen to Trem. A little bit of a reward for having a good year and being a good teammate.”

Moore, 31, has spent parts of six seasons in the major leagues. This is his first year in Cleveland’s organization, and he gives the Indians some insurance at catcher. With the addition of Moore, Francona was able to use backup catcher Roberto Perez as a designated hitter in Wednesday’s game.

“With getting a third catcher here, we kind of wanted to do that all along,” Francona said. “But we didn’t really feel the need. If we would have needed it at any time, we would have called him up.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 74-76

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Indians (RHP Cody Anderson, 5-3, 3.48 ERA) at Twins (RHP Kyle Gibson, 10-10, 3.73 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Michael Brantley was not in the lineup on Wednesday, one day after injuring his right shoulder while diving for a ball in left field. Cleveland manager Terry Francona said the plan is to have Brantley work with team trainers on Wednesday and see how he feels. Brantley is batting .314 with a league-high 45 doubles in 135 games this year.

--RHP C.C. Lee was recalled from Triple-A Columbus prior to Wednesday’s game. Lee previously pitched in just one game for the Indians this year after making 37 relief appearances in 2014. He had a 3.39 ERA in 48 games for Columbus this season.

--INF Jesus Aguilar was called up by the Indians from Triple-A Columbus on Wednesday. Aguilar played just three games with Cleveland in late July and was 2-for-9 during that brief stint in the majors. He batted .267 with 93 RBIs, 19 home runs and 29 doubles in 131 games with Triple-A Columbus this year.

--C Adam Moore was promoted by Cleveland from Triple-A Columbus after the Indians purchased his contract Wednesday. He batted .282 with 44 RBIs in 92 games with the Clippers this season.

--OF Tyler Holt was designated for assignment Wednesday to make room for C Adam Moore on the 40-man roster. Holt played in just nine games with the Indians this season and hit .302 with 28 RBIs in 101 games with Triple-A Columbus this year.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He was so much of what’s good about our game. My hope is that obviously you’re thinking about the family, but when a guy has lived that full of a life, I would hope there would be a celebration of his life. I think you’re kind of seeing that from what everybody’s saying. He used to always pop his head in at Yankee Stadium and sit on the couch and start talking. Because it was Yogi, we’d fly right past the media time. He’d be sitting there telling stories. You could tell how fond everybody is of him. He could walk into a clubhouse and it was just like that’s where he belonged.” -- Indians manager Terry Francona, on late Yankees C Yogi Berra, who passed away late Tuesday night at the age of 90.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Michael Brantley (jammed right shoulder) left the Sept. 22 game. He did not play Sept. 23. He is day-to-day.

--INF Giovanny Urshela (sore right shoulder) did not play Sept. 18-23.

--LHP T.J. House (inflamed left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 4.

--LHP Nick Hagadone (broken bone in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 7, originally due to a lower back strain, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 28. He hurt his elbow while rehabbing, and he underwent season-ending elbow surgery July 23.

ROTATION:

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Carlos Carrasco

RHP Danny Salazar

RHP Josh Tomlin

RHP Cody Anderson

BULLPEN:

RHP Cody Allen (closer)

RHP Bryan Shaw

RHP Zach McAllister

RHP Ryan Webb

RHP Austin Adams

RHP Jeff Manship

LHP Kyle Crockett

RHP Gavin Floyd

RHP Shawn Armstrong

LHP Giovanni Soto

RHP Trevor Bauer

RHP C.C. Lee

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

Roberto Perez

Adam Moore

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Francisco Lindor

3B Mike Aviles

INF Giovanny Urshela

INF Jose Ramirez

INF Chris Johnson

INF Jesus Aguilar

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Abraham Almonte

RF Lonnie Chisenhall

OF Ryan Raburn

OF Jerry Sands

OF Michael Martinez