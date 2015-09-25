Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- With the Cleveland Indians in the thick of the playoff race, this week’s series with the Minnesota Twins was an inopportune time for the club to be without one of its best players in left fielder Michael Brantley.

Brantley came to Minnesota healthy, but dove for a ball in left-center field early in the first game of the three-game series on Tuesday and injured his right shoulder.

He left that game in the bottom of the fourth inning and missed the next two and manager Terry Francona said he is hopeful to get the All-Star back at some point this weekend when the Tribe heads to Kansas City for a three-gamer against the Royals at Kauffman Stadium.

“He might play tomorrow, but that might be pushing it,” Francona said.

Brantley iced his shoulder immediately after the game on Tuesday and Francona said it hasn’t gotten any worse since then, which is good.

“That’s what we were hoping for,” Francona said. “After he landed on it, I think it was important that he went this way (gesturing upward) and not that way (gesturing downward).”

Brantley swung the bat lightly before the game on Wednesday and took batting practice in the cage before the game on Thursday.

Cleveland salvaged the final game of the series in Minnesota by winning 6-3 on Thursday and trails now trails the Twins by 2 1/2 games in the American League wild card standings, four games behind the Houston Astros, who currently own the second wild card spot.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 75-76

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Indians (RHP Carlos Carrasco, 13-11, 3.62 ERA) at Royals (RHP Edinson Volquez, 13-8, 3.62 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Cody Anderson allowed one run on 10 hits and no walks over 6 2/3 innings. Anderson has won each of his last four starts, striking out 16 in 26 innings and posting an ERA of 1.38. “He continues to learn and get better,” Francona said. “I thought he did really well. He doesn’t get flustered and he’s certainly not scared. He competes like nobody’s business and we’re seeing him get better right in front of our eyes. It’s kind of fun.”

--2B Jason Kipnis went 1-for-3 with a solo home run to lead off the game. The blast was his ninth of the season and fourth leadoff homer. He now has seven leadoff shots in his career.

--RF Lonnie Chisenhall went 1-for-5 with a two-run single in the first inning. Chisenhall had been in a 1-for-19 slump on the road entering the at-bat. It was his fifth multi-RBI game in 60 career games against Minnesota.

--DH Carlos Santana went 1-for-3 with a walk and a three-run homer in the third inning. For Santana, the home run was his 18th against the Twins, the most he has against any opponent. He now has 11 homers at Target Field, tying him with Toronto’s Jose Bautista for most career home runs by an opponent.

--SS Francisco Lindor went 3-for-5 with two singles and a triple. It was his 36th multi-hit game this season, tied with Pittsburgh’s Jung Ho Kang for most by a major league rookie.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It felt good, even when (2B Jason Kipnis) got his leadoff home run, it felt good just to get on the scoreboard first.” -- Indians manager Terry Francona, after a win Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Michael Brantley (jammed right shoulder) left the Sept. 22 game. He did not play Sept. 23-24, and he is day-to-day.

--INF Giovanny Urshela (sore right shoulder) did not play Sept. 18-24.

--LHP T.J. House (inflamed left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 4.

--LHP Nick Hagadone (broken bone in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 7, originally due to a lower back strain, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 28. He hurt his elbow while rehabbing, and he underwent season-ending elbow surgery July 23.

ROTATION:

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Carlos Carrasco

RHP Danny Salazar

RHP Josh Tomlin

RHP Cody Anderson

BULLPEN:

RHP Cody Allen (closer)

RHP Bryan Shaw

RHP Zach McAllister

RHP Ryan Webb

RHP Austin Adams

RHP Jeff Manship

LHP Kyle Crockett

RHP Gavin Floyd

RHP Shawn Armstrong

LHP Giovanni Soto

RHP Trevor Bauer

RHP C.C. Lee

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

Roberto Perez

Adam Moore

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Francisco Lindor

3B Mike Aviles

INF Giovanny Urshela

INF Jose Ramirez

INF Chris Johnson

INF Jesus Aguilar

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Abraham Almonte

RF Lonnie Chisenhall

OF Ryan Raburn

OF Jerry Sands

OF Michael Martinez