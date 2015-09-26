Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Cleveland Indians right-hander Carlos Carrasco flirted with a no-hitter for the third time this season on Friday.

Carrasco struck out a career-best 15 vs. the Kansas City Royals in a one-hit 6-0 victory Friday night.

Right-fielder Alex Rios broke up his no-hit bid with a seventh inning one-out single.

On July 1 at Tampa Bay, Carrasco came without one strike of a no-hitter, yielding a single with two outs in the ninth on an 0-2 pitch to Joey Butler.

On Aug. 4 against the Angels, Carrasco gave up one hit in nine innings in a game the Indians won 2-0 in 12 innings.

“With the stuff he has, unbelievable stuff,” catcher Roberto Perez said, “soon, he’s going to get it.”

After Rios’ hit, Carrasco struck out the next six batters. All the strikeouts were swinging.

“Fastball, strike one, strike two, setup your breaking ball,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. “That’s a pretty good formula.”

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 76-76

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Indians (RHP Josh Tomlin, 6-2, 2.43 ERA) at Royals (RHP Kris Medlen, 5-1, 3.51 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Michael Brantley was a late scratch from the lineup after taking batting practice and aggravating his right shoulder injury. Brantley missed his third straight game with the injury and manager Terry Francona said he would not play Saturday “He’s pushing to get back,” Francona said. “He was in there early all the days doing everything he could to get back. You know, this time of year, you don’t always see guys do that. To see him do that is a good feeling, besides the fact that we’ve got two weeks left, we’ve got a lot of years with him. It’s really meaningful.”

--DH Carlos Santana drew three walks. That upped his total to 104, which leads the American League.

--3B Jose Ramirez homered in the first inning, his fifth of the season. He is hitting .308 with three home runs and six RBIs in September.

--3B Giovanny Urshela remains sidelined with a right shoulder injury. “He’s actually doing better,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. “I‘m still trying to figure out what’s best, to get him back in there because he’s feeling better or to let him go home. We’re kind of walking through that right now with the medical staff, trying to figure out, balancing winning, but also his health.”

--RHP Josh Tomlin threw a complete-game Sept. 15 against the Royals, but lost 2-0. He allowed two runs, one unearned, on four hits, including a home run, while striking out six. He defeated the White Sox on Sept. 20 in his previous start, throwing 5 2/3 shutout innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He threw his fastball, threw it down with life, threw his breaking ball off of it, not a lot of deep counts, worked ahead.” -- Indians manager Terry Francona, on RHP Carlos Carrasco after a win Friday.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Michael Brantley (jammed right shoulder) left the Sept. 22 game. He did not play Sept. 23-25, and he is day-to-day.

--INF Giovanny Urshela (sore right shoulder) did not play Sept. 18-25.

--LHP T.J. House (inflamed left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 4.

--LHP Nick Hagadone (broken bone in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 7, originally due to a lower back strain, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 28. He hurt his elbow while rehabbing, and he underwent season-ending elbow surgery July 23.

ROTATION:

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Carlos Carrasco

RHP Danny Salazar

RHP Josh Tomlin

RHP Cody Anderson

BULLPEN:

RHP Cody Allen (closer)

RHP Bryan Shaw

RHP Zach McAllister

RHP Ryan Webb

RHP Austin Adams

RHP Jeff Manship

LHP Kyle Crockett

RHP Gavin Floyd

RHP Shawn Armstrong

LHP Giovanni Soto

RHP Trevor Bauer

RHP C.C. Lee

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

Roberto Perez

Adam Moore

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Santana

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Francisco Lindor

3B Mike Aviles

INF Giovanny Urshela

INF Jose Ramirez

INF Chris Johnson

INF Jesus Aguilar

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Abraham Almonte

RF Lonnie Chisenhall

OF Ryan Raburn

OF Jerry Sands

OF Michael Martinez